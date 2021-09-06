openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tls

testing-library-selector

by Domas
0.2.1 (see all)

reusable selectors for @testing-library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

testing-library-selector

Reusable selectors for @testing-library. Define selectors for ui elements that can be reused inside the same test or between tests. Full typescript support.

Install

npm install --save-dev testing-library-selector
yarn add -D testing-library-selector

Usage

import { byLabelText, byRole, byTestId } from './selector';

// define reusable selectors
const ui = {
  container: byTestId('my-container'),
  submitButton: byRole('button', { name: 'Submit' }),
  usernameInput: byLabelText('Username:'),

  // can encode more specific html element type
  passwordInput: byLabelText<HTMLInputElement>('Password:'),
};

// reuse them in the same test or across multiple tests by calling
// .get(), .getAll(), .find(), .findAll(), .query(), .queryAll()
it('example test', async () => {
  // by default elements will be queried against screen
  await ui.submitButton.find();
  expect(ui.submitButton.query()).not.toBeInDocument();
  expect(ui.submitButton.get()).toBeInDocument();

  const containers = ui.container.getAll();
  expect(containers).toHaveLength(3);

  // provide a container as first param to query element inside that container
  const username = ui.usernameInput.get(containers[0]);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial