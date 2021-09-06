Reusable selectors for @testing-library. Define selectors for ui elements that can be reused inside the same test or between tests. Full typescript support.
npm install --save-dev testing-library-selector
yarn add -D testing-library-selector
import { byLabelText, byRole, byTestId } from './selector';
// define reusable selectors
const ui = {
container: byTestId('my-container'),
submitButton: byRole('button', { name: 'Submit' }),
usernameInput: byLabelText('Username:'),
// can encode more specific html element type
passwordInput: byLabelText<HTMLInputElement>('Password:'),
};
// reuse them in the same test or across multiple tests by calling
// .get(), .getAll(), .find(), .findAll(), .query(), .queryAll()
it('example test', async () => {
// by default elements will be queried against screen
await ui.submitButton.find();
expect(ui.submitButton.query()).not.toBeInDocument();
expect(ui.submitButton.get()).toBeInDocument();
const containers = ui.container.getAll();
expect(containers).toHaveLength(3);
// provide a container as first param to query element inside that container
const username = ui.usernameInput.get(containers[0]);
});