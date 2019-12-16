openbase logo
tes

testen

by EGOIST
2.2.1 (see all)

✔️ Run tests for multiple versions of Node.js in local env.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

👉 This project is now maintained over at bevry/testen 👈

testen NPM version NPM downloads

Run tests for multiple versions of Node.js in local env.

preview

Install

You should have nvm and node >= 4 installed.

$ npm install -g testen

Usage

$ testen

This will run npm test script, if .travis.yml or circle.yml exists, use node versions in it. Otherwise use preset node versions.

Sometimes you wanna override these node versions, just pass -n to do this:

$ testen -n 0.10 -n 0.12

# use system default node version
$ testen --system

Read Node.js versions from package.json

{
  "testen": {
    "node": ["0.12.0", "5", "4.2.4"]
  }
}

Read test command from package.json

{
  "testen": {
    "test": "npm run test:custom"
  }
}

CLI

$ testen --help

Usage:

  --system:             Use current node version
  -n/--node [version]:  Add a node version to test
  -s, --sequence:       Run tests in sequence
  -- [command]:         The test command you expect
  -V/--verbose:         Always output everything
                          ~ example: there are `console.log` in test

License

MIT © EGOIST

