👉 This project is now maintained over at bevry/testen 👈

testen

Run tests for multiple versions of Node.js in local env.

Install

You should have nvm and node >= 4 installed.

$ npm install -g testen

Usage

$ testen

This will run npm test script, if .travis.yml or circle.yml exists, use node versions in it. Otherwise use preset node versions.

Sometimes you wanna override these node versions, just pass -n to do this:

$ testen -n 0.10 -n 0.12 $ testen --system

Read Node.js versions from package.json

{ "testen" : { "node" : [ "0.12.0" , "5" , "4.2.4" ] } }

Read test command from package.json

{ "testen" : { "test" : "npm run test:custom" } }

CLI

$ testen -- help Usage: --system: Use current node version -n/--node [version]: Add a node version to test -s, --sequence: Run tests in sequence -- [ command ]: The test command you expect -V/--verbose: Always output everything ~ example: there are `console.log` in test

License

MIT © EGOIST