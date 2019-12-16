👉 This project is now maintained over at
bevry/testen 👈
Run tests for multiple versions of Node.js in local env.
You should have
nvm and
node >= 4 installed.
$ npm install -g testen
$ testen
This will run
npm test script, if
.travis.yml or
circle.yml exists, use node versions in it. Otherwise use preset node versions.
Sometimes you wanna override these node versions, just pass
-n to do this:
$ testen -n 0.10 -n 0.12
# use system default node version
$ testen --system
Read Node.js versions from
package.json
{
"testen": {
"node": ["0.12.0", "5", "4.2.4"]
}
}
Read test command from
package.json
{
"testen": {
"test": "npm run test:custom"
}
}
$ testen --help
Usage:
--system: Use current node version
-n/--node [version]: Add a node version to test
-s, --sequence: Run tests in sequence
-- [command]: The test command you expect
-V/--verbose: Always output everything
~ example: there are `console.log` in test
MIT © EGOIST