Automated cross-browser testing made easy.
Node.js
>= 4 is required. To install, type this at the command line:
npm install testee
You can choose to install globally with
-g if you wish, but it is recommended that you install per-project so that CI environments and all members of your team have instant access to the same dependencies.
On the command line, you have the following options available:
-h,
--help: output usage information
-V,
--version: output the version number
-b,
--browsers
[name]: A comma separated list of browsers you want to run (default:
phantom)
-R,
--root [path|URL]: The server root path or URL the files are relative to
-p,
--port
[port]: The port to run the server on (default:
3621)
-r,
--reporter
[name]: The name of the reporter to use (default:
Dot)
--reporter-options
[options]: The reporter specific options (separated by a comma)
-c,
--config
[file]: Use this JSON or JS configuration file (can be overridden by command line options)
--timeout
[seconds]: The per test timeout (in seconds)
--delay
[ms]: When running multiple tests, the time to wait for the browser to shut down before starting it with a new page.
-s,
--server: Only run the server
--coverage: Enable code coverage
Test with one or multiple files:
testee test.html
testee test1.html test2.html
Save keystrokes with a base path/URL:
testee test1.html test2.html --root=/var/www/app/
testee test1.html test2.html --root=http://yourapp/
Specify browsers:
testee test.html --browsers=firefox,safari
Use a configuration file:
testee test.html --config=testee.json
testee test.html --config=testee.js
During development it is nice to have tests run when files change. Testee is unique in that you do not need Testee while developing. Test pages can be served locally by something like
http-server or
live-server and opened/reloaded in the browser at will. This is the recommended way to iterate when using Testee. Testee is better used to test against multiple browsers as part of your build and/or release process, or alongside Git hooks for commits or pushes.
For custom scripts (including gulp):
const testee = require('testee');
const browsers = 'phantom';
const config = { reporter: 'spec' };
const files = ['test/test.html'];
testee.test(files, browsers, config)
.then(function() {
console.log('done!')
});
See the Testee Grunt plugin
grunt-testee for more information.
A simple, local browser config (JSON) example with mostly default values could look like:
{
"port": 3621,
"root": "/var/www/app/",
"reporter": "dot",
"timeout": 120,
"delay": 1000,
"tunnel": {
"type": "local"
},
"launch": {
"type": "local"
},
"browsers": [
"firefox",
{
"browser": "chrome",
"args": [
"--headless",
"--disable-gpu",
"--no-sandbox",
"--remote-debugging-port=9222"
]
}
]
}
BrowserStack hosts virtual machines running specific versions of web browsers and is extremely useful for cross-browser testing. It will require a username and password. An advanced config (JS) that runs your tests on an iPad Mini and Samsung Galaxy S3 emulator using BrowserStack in a CI environment (outputting XUnit logs) could look like:
require('dotenv').config();
const pkg = require('./package.json');
module.exports = {
reporter: 'XUnit',
coverage: {
dir: 'coverage/',
reporters: ['text', 'html'],
ignore: ['node_modules']
}
tunnel: {
type: 'browserstack',
key: process.env.BROWSERSTACK_KEY
},
launch: {
type: 'browserstack',
username: process.env.BROWSERSTACK_USER,
password: process.env.BROWSERSTACK_KEY,
version: 4
},
browsers: [
{ project:pkg.name, build:pkg.version, os:'ios', device:'iPad Mini', os_version:'6.0' },
{ project:pkg.name, build:pkg.version, os:'android', device:'Samsung Galaxy S III', os_version:'4.1' }
]
}
};
delay
Type:
Number
Default value:
1000
The delay (in milliseconds) between multiple test pages within a single browser.
port
Type:
Number
Default value:
3621
The port of the static fileserver used to serve the tests. This will also be used by Localhost tunneling services.
reporter
Type:
String
Default value:
'dot'
See Mocha reporters.
root
Type:
String
Default value:
process.cwd()
The root path (or base URL) of the static fileserver used to serve the tests. Any test file will be relative to this path.
timeout
Type:
Number
Default value:
120
The time (in seconds) to wait for a test page to report back before an error is thrown. This timeout might, for example, occurr when the given file doesn't exist, the browser didn't start, or the localhost tunnel wasn't running.
Choose between locally installed browsers and those provided remotely by BrowserStack.
Note: Depending on your OS, the target browsers should not already be open/running before using this library. Electron and PhantomJS are the exceptions, as they can always be started multiple times.
browsers
Type:
Array
Default value:
['phantom']
The browsers that will be used to run tests. For local browsers, use a browser name string (see Launchpad for more info). For a remote/BrowserStack browser, use a browser object. To pass command-line arguments and other browser options to Launchpad, use an object containing the browser name and optional array of arguments and options. This browser object will spawn a Chrome Headless browser:
{
"browser": "chrome",
"args": [
"--headless",
"--disable-gpu",
"--no-sandbox",
"--remote-debugging-port=9222"
]
}
launch
Type:
Object
launch.password
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
Your BrowserStack API key.
launch.type
Type:
String
Default value:
'local'
The test environment. Possible values are
'local' and
'browserstack'.
launch.username
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
Your BrowserStack username.
launch.version
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
The BrowserStack API version you'd like to use. The recommended value is
4.
These options are used to instrument and report code coverage using Istanbul.
coverage
Type:
Object
coverage.dir
Type:
String
Default value:
'./coverage'
The directory where the coverage data should be written.
text reports will be written to the console.
coverage.ignore
Type:
Array
Default value:
['text']
A list of regex patterns that match files to be ignored by coverage instrumentation and reporting.
Note: When using the
--coverage option,
coverage.ignore will default to
['node_modules'].
coverage.reporters
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
The type of reporter(s) to use. Available reporters.
Note:
babel-plugin-istanbul instruments ES2015/ES6 code automatically.
A localhost tunneling service makes your local system available to the outside world. This is great if you want to run tests on another system which can't easily reach your local machine. Such a service is necessary for giving BrowserStack workers an endpoint to communicate with.
tunnel
Type:
Object
Default value:
{ type: 'local' }
See miner documentation for all available tunneling services and options.
If you plan to use these, be sure to add electron and/or phantomjs-prebuilt to your list of
devDependencies, or have them installed globally on your system.
To easily leverage Chrome Headless, you can add
puppeteer to your project as a development dependency and the following browser option to your config's
browsers array:
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
process.env.LAUNCHPAD_CHROMIUM = puppeteer.executablePath()
module.exports = {
"browser": "chromium",
"args": [
"--headless",
"--disable-gpu",
"--no-sandbox",
"--remote-debugging-port=9222"
]
}
Because different reporters are supported for the test result output, it is easy to obtain XUnit style XML files that integrate with CI servers like Jenkins. Just use the
'XUnit' reporter and write the output into a file. The following example writes the XML result of a Firefox test to "testresults.xml":
testee test.html --browsers=firefox --reporter=XUnit > testresults.xml
See available reporters.
Note: If your CI platform uses Ubuntu to run builds, such as Travis CI, additional configuration is needed for FireFox to run properly. See bellow for more details.
The Linux version of FireFox uses D-Bus which is not preinstalled on all Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, this can cause errors when launching tests, heavily pollute Testee's debug logs with error messages, and make FireFox run slow.
To solve this problem, we recommend installing
dbus-x11 via the
apt package manager before the build executes.
Here is an example configuration for Travis CI:
language: node_js
node_js:
- "6"
addons:
firefox: "latest-esr"
# Install D-Bus here
apt:
packages:
- "dbus-x11"
before_install:
- "export DISPLAY=:99.0"
- "sh -e /etc/init.d/xvfb start"
console.log and
console.error
All calls to
console.log and
console.error in a test are tracked. To get the output during a test run, set the
DEBUG environment variable to
testee:console-log:
DEBUG=testee:console-log testee test.html --browsers=canary
Detailed debugging information can be enabled in any environment (command line, Grunt, programatically) by setting the
DEBUG environment variable to
testee:*:
DEBUG=testee:* testee test.html --browsers=canary
In most cases there is no need to change your actual test code.
One exception is when you load your testing library using an asynchronous client side loader like Steal or RequireJS because Testee won't know which library adapters to attach. In this case, you need to call
Testee.init() manually once the test library is loaded:
<script>
define(['qunit'], function() {
// Needs to check because it will only be available
// when running the test with Testee
if(window.Testee) {
window.Testee.init();
}
QUnit.start();
});
</script>
In some testing environments, reporting test progress via REST may work better than socket.io:
<script>
window.Testee = {
provider: {
type: 'rest'
}
};
</script>
On Safari, disable caching by choosing
Develop -> Disable Caches and also
Develop -> Empty Caches. Without these preferences, updated tests may not load in the browser.
If you see a message which looks like the one below, there is most likely an incorrect assertion somewhere in your tests. Please refer to issue #136 for an example. If the warning is unrelated to your assertions, please open an issue.
UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Unhandled promise rejection (rejection id: 1):
Error: Test `title` should be a "string" but "number" was given instead.