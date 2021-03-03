Support for testdouble.js for users of Jest!

Note that testdouble-jest requires testdouble@3.6.0 and jest@21.0.0 or higher to work.

Installation

npm i -D testdouble-jest

Then, from a test helper (we recommend setting a setupFilesAfterEnv module), invoke the module and pass in both td and jest , like so:

global.td = require ( 'testdouble' ) require ( 'testdouble-jest' )(td, jest)

For an example of a helper that sets up testdouble.js, testdouble-jest, and ensures td.reset() is called after each test, look at example/helper.js in this repo.

Usage

When you invoke testdouble-jest , it does two things: (1) adds support for using td.replace() for module replacement in Jest tests, and (2) adds a new top-level td.mock() function that mirrors the jest.mock() API.

We recommend using td.replace() , since it's terser (by returning the fake instead of the jest object) and your use of testdouble.js will remain portable even if you were to move to a different test runner.

td.replace(moduleName[, manualStub])

Once you've initialized testdouble-jest in your test run, td.replace() will be able to replace modules just as it does in any other test runner (as of testdouble@3.5.0). Functionally, it's delegates to td.mock() , but behaves just as it always has for module replacement.

Here's a trivial example:

let loadInvoices, subject describe( 'td.replace' , () => { beforeEach( () => { loadInvoices = td.replace( './load-invoices' ) subject = require ( './calculate-payment' ) }) it( 'calculates payments' , () => { td.when(loadInvoices( 2018 , 7 )).thenReturn([ 24 , 28 ]) const result = subject( '2018-07' ) expect(result).toEqual( 52 ) }) })

For a runnable example, check example/td-replace.test.js.

td.mock(moduleName[, moduleFactory, options])

td.mock() is designed to have the same API as jest.mock() . If you just pass a module name to td.mock() , it will imitate the real dependency and use Jest's own module replacement facility to ensure that any require() calls by your test subject receive the testdouble fake, as opposed to the real dependency. There's an example in this repo at example/td-mock.test.js.

If you've used jest.mock() before, td.mock() will seem pretty familiar. td.mock() returns the jest object (since that's what jest.mock() does), so your test will also need to require() the thing you just faked if you want to set up any stubbings or invocation assertions.