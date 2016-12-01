This is a tiny library that adds
.called and
.calledWith assertions to
chai for use with
testdouble.js. These assertions
can be used as syntactic sugar over the
testdouble.verify function. Here are
some examples:
it("can tell you if a testdouble object was called", function() {
var td = testdouble.function();
td();
expect(td).to.have.been.called; // instead of `verify(td)`!
});
or with arguments:
it("can tell you if a testdouble object was called a certain way", function() {
var td = testdouble.function();
td("hi");
expect(td).to.have.been.calledWith("hi"); // instead of `verify(td("hi"))`!
});
After installing the library with
npm install --save-dev testdouble-chai,
here's how to get chai to know about
testdouble-chai:
// at the top of a test file or in a test helper
var td = require("testdouble");
var chai = require("chai");
var tdChai = require("testdouble-chai");
chai.use(tdChai(td)); // make sure to call tdChai with td to inject the dependency
And you should be good to go! Check out
test/testdouble-chai_test.js for an
exhaustive description of how this library behaves.