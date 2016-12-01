openbase logo
tc

testdouble-chai

by Casey Brant
0.5.0

Chai assertions for testdouble.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

testdouble-chai

This is a tiny library that adds .called and .calledWith assertions to chai for use with testdouble.js. These assertions can be used as syntactic sugar over the testdouble.verify function. Here are some examples:

Use

it("can tell you if a testdouble object was called", function() {
  var td = testdouble.function();
  td();
  expect(td).to.have.been.called;  // instead of `verify(td)`!
});

or with arguments:

it("can tell you if a testdouble object was called a certain way", function() {
  var td = testdouble.function();
  td("hi");
  expect(td).to.have.been.calledWith("hi");  // instead of `verify(td("hi"))`!
});

Setup

After installing the library with npm install --save-dev testdouble-chai, here's how to get chai to know about testdouble-chai:

// at the top of a test file or in a test helper
var td = require("testdouble");
var chai = require("chai");
var tdChai = require("testdouble-chai");
chai.use(tdChai(td)); // make sure to call tdChai with td to inject the dependency

And you should be good to go! Check out test/testdouble-chai_test.js for an exhaustive description of how this library behaves.

