This is a tiny library that adds .called and .calledWith assertions to chai for use with testdouble.js. These assertions can be used as syntactic sugar over the testdouble.verify function. Here are some examples:

Use

it( "can tell you if a testdouble object was called" , function ( ) { var td = testdouble . function ( ); td ( ); expect ( td ). to . have . been . called ; // instead of ` verify ( td )`! });

or with arguments:

it( "can tell you if a testdouble object was called a certain way" , function ( ) { var td = testdouble . function ( ); td ( "hi" ); expect ( td ). to . have . been . calledWith ( "hi" ); // instead of ` verify ( td( "hi" ))`! });

Setup

After installing the library with npm install --save-dev testdouble-chai , here's how to get chai to know about testdouble-chai :

var td = require ( "testdouble" ); var chai = require ( "chai" ); var tdChai = require ( "testdouble-chai" ); chai.use(tdChai(td));