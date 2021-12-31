Welcome! Are you writing JavaScript tests and in the market for a mocking library to fake out real things for you? testdouble.js is an opinionated, carefully-designed test double library maintained by, oddly enough, a software agency that's also named Test Double. (The term "test double" was coined by Gerard Meszaros in his book xUnit Test Patterns.)
If you practice test-driven development, testdouble.js was designed to promote terse, clear, and easy-to-understand tests. There's an awful lot to cover, so please take some time and enjoy our documentation, which is designed to show you how to make the most out of test doubles in your tests.
This library was designed to work for both Node.js and browser interpeters. It's also test-framework agnostic, so you can plop it into a codebase using Jasmine, Mocha, Tape, Jest, or our own teenytest.
$ npm install -D testdouble
If you just want to fetch the browser distribution, you can also curl it from unpkg.
We recommend requiring the library in a test helper and setting it globally for
convenience to the shorthand
td:
// ES import syntax
import * as td from 'testdouble'
// CommonJS modules (e.g. Node.js)
global.td = require('testdouble')
// Global set in our browser distribution
window.td
(You may need to configure your linter to ignore the
td global.
Instructions:
eslint,
standard.)
Mocking libraries are more often abused than used effectively, so figuring out how to document a mocking library so as to only encourage healthy uses has proven to be a real challenge. Here are a few paths we've prepared for getting started with testdouble.js:
Of course, if you're unsure of how to approach writing an isolated test with testdouble.js, we welcome you to open an issue on GitHub to ask a question.
td.replace() and
td.replaceEsm() for replacing dependencies
The first thing a test double library needs to do is give you a way to replace the production dependencies of your subject under test with fake ones controlled by your test.
We provide a top-level function called
td.replace() that operates in two
different modes: CommonJS module replacement and object-property replacement.
Both modes will, by default, perform a deep clone of the real dependency which
replaces all functions it encounters with fake test double functions which can,
in turn, be configured by your test to either stub responses or assert
invocations.
Additionally, if you're using Node 13 or newer, you can specify testdouble as a
module loader and replace native ES modules with
td.replaceEsm(). More details
here.
td.replace('../path/to/module'[, customReplacement])
If you're using Node.js and don't mind using the CommonJS
require() function
in your tests (you can still use
import/
export in your production code,
assuming you're compiling it down for consumption by your tests), testdouble.js
uses a library we wrote called quibble
to monkey-patch
require() so that your subject will automatically receive your
faked dependencies simply by requiring them. This approach may be familiar if you've used something like
proxyquire, but our focus was to
enable an even more minimal test setup.
Here's an example of using
td.replace() in a Node.js test's setup:
let loadsPurchases, generatesInvoice, sendsInvoice, subject
module.exports = {
beforeEach: () => {
loadsPurchases = td.replace('../src/loads-purchases')
generatesInvoice = td.replace('../src/generates-invoice')
sendsInvoice = td.replace('../src/sends-invoice')
subject = require('../src/index')
}
//…
afterEach: function () { td.reset() }
}
In the above example, at the point when
src/index is required, the module
cache will be bypassed as
index is loaded. If
index goes on to subsequently
require any of the
td.replace()'d dependencies, it will receive a reference to
the same fake dependencies that were returned to the test.
Because
td.replace() first loads the actual file, it will do its best to
return a fake that is shaped just like the real thing. That means that if
loads-purchases exports a function, a test double function will be created and
returned. If
generates-invoice exports a constructor, a constructor test
double will be returned, complete with test doubles for all of the original's
static functions and instance methods. If
sends-invoice exports a plain
object of function properties, an object will be returned with test double
functions in place of the originals' function properties. In every case, any
non-function properties will be deep-cloned.
There are a few important things to keep in mind about replacing Node.js modules
using
td.replace():
td.replace() and
require() everything in a before-each hook,
in order to bypass the Node.js module cache and to avoid pollution between
tests
td.replace() are relative from the test to the
dependency. This runs counter to how some other tools do it, but we feel it
makes more sense
td.reset() to
ensure the real
require() function and dependency modules are restored after
each test case.
If your modules are written in the ES module syntax and they specify default
exports (e.g.
export default function loadsPurchases()), but are actually
transpiled to CommonJS, just remember that you'll need to reference
.default
when translating to the CJS module format.
That means instead of this:
loadsPurchases = td.replace('../src/loads-purchases')
You probably want to assign the fake like this:
loadsPurchases = td.replace('../src/loads-purchases').default
td.replace(containingObject, nameOfPropertyToReplace[, customReplacement])
If you're running tests outside Node.js or otherwise injecting dependencies
manually (or with a DI tool like
dependable), then you may still use
td.replace to automatically replace things if they're referenceable as
properties on an object.
To illustrate, suppose our subject depends on
app.signup below:
app.signup = {
onSubmit: function () {},
onCancel: function () {}
}
If our goal is to replace
app.signup during a test of
app.user.create(),
our test setup might look like this:
let signup, subject
module.exports = {
beforeEach: function () {
signup = td.replace(app, 'signup')
subject = app.user
}
// …
afterEach: function () { td.reset() }
}
td.replace() will always return the newly-created fake imitation, even though
in this case it's obviously still referenceable by the test and subject alike
with
app.signup. If we had wanted to only replace the
onCancel function for
whatever reason (though in this case, that would smell like a partial
mock), we
could have called
td.replace(app.signup, 'onCancel'), instead.
Remember to call
td.reset() in an after-each hook (preferably globally so one
doesn't have to remember to do so in each and every test) so that testdouble.js
can replace the original. This is crucial to avoiding hard-to-debug test
pollution!
The library's imitation feature is pretty sophisticated, but it's not perfect. It's also going to be pretty slow on large, complex objects. If you'd like to specify exactly what to replace a real dependency with, you can do so in either of the above modes by providing a final optional argument.
When replacing a Node.js module:
generatesInvoice = td.replace('../generates-invoice', {
generate: td.func('a generate function'),
name: 'fake invoices'
})
When replacing a property:
signup = td.replace(app, 'signup', {
onSubmit: td.func('fake submit handler'),
onCancel: function () { throw Error('do not call me') }
})
td.func(),
td.object(),
td.constructor(),
td.instance() and
td.imitate() to create test doubles
td.replace()'s imitation and injection convenience is great when your
project's build configuration allows for it, but in many cases you'll want or
need the control to create fake things directly. Each creation function can
either imitate a real thing or be specified by passing a bit of configuration.
Each test double creation function is very flexible and can take a variety of inputs. What gets returned generally depends on the number and type of configuration parameters passed in, so we'll highlight each supported usage separately with an example invocation:
td.func()
The
td.func() function (also available as
td.function()) returns a test
double function and can be called in three modes:
td.func(someRealFunction) - returns a test double function of the same
name, including a deep
imitation
of all of its custom properties
td.func() - returns an anonymous test double function that can be used
for stubbing and verifying any calls against it, but whose error messages and
debugging output won't have a name to trace back to it
td.func('some name') - returns a test double function named
'some name', which will appear in any error messages as well as the debug info
returned by passing the returned test double into
td.explain()
td.func<Type>() - returns a test double function imitating the passed type.
Examples and more details can be found in using with TypeScript
td.object()
The
td.object() function returns an object containing test double functions,
and supports three types of invocations:
td.object(realObject) - returns a deep
imitation
of the passed object, where each function is replaced with a test double function
named for the property path (e.g. If
realObject.invoices.send() was a
function, the returned object would have property
invoices.send set to a
test double named
'.invoices.send')
td.object(['add', 'subtract']) - returns a plain JavaScript object
containing two properties
add and
subtract that are both assigned to test
double functions named
'.add' and
'.subtract', respectively
td.object('a Person'[, {excludeMethods: ['then']}) - when passed with no
args or with a string name as the first argument, returns an ES
Proxy.
The proxy will automatically intercept any call made to it and shunt in a test
double that can be used for stubbing or verification. More details can be
found in our full docs
td.object<Interface>() - returns an object with methods exposed as test doubles
that are typed according to the passed interface. Examples and more details can be found in
using with TypeScript
td.constructor()
If your code depends on ES classes or functions intended to be called with
new, then the
td.constructor() function can replace those dependencies as
well.
td.constructor(RealConstructor) - returns a constructor whose calls can
be verified and whose static and
prototype functions have all been replaced
with test double functions using the same
imitation
mechanism as
td.func(realFunction) and
td.object(realObject)
td.constructor(['select', 'save']) - returns a constructor with
select
and
save properties on its
prototype object set to test double functions
named
'#select' and
'#save', respectively
When replacing a constructor, typically the test will configure stubbing & verification by directly addressing its prototype functions. To illustrate, that means in your test you might write:
const FakeConstructor = td.constructor(RealConstructor)
td.when(FakeConstructor.prototype.doStuff()).thenReturn('ok')
subject(FakeConstructor)
So that in your production code you can:
const subject = function (SomeConstructor) {
const thing = new SomeConstructor()
return thing.doStuff() // returns "ok"
}
td.instance()
As a shorthand convenience,
td.instance() function will call
td.constructor() and return a
new instance of the fake constructor function
it returns.
The following code snippets are functionally equivalent:
const fakeObject = td.instance(RealConstructor)
const FakeConstructor = td.constructor(RealConstructor)
const fakeObject = new FakeConstructor()
td.imitate()
td.imitate(realThing[, name])
If you know you want to imitate something, but don't know (or care) whether it's
a function, object, or constructor, you can also just pass it to
td.imitate()
with an optional name parameter.
td.when() for stubbing responses
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options])
Once you have your subject's dependencies replaced with test double functions, you'll want to be able to stub return values (and other sorts of responses) when the subject invokes the test double in the way that the test expects.
To make stubbing configuration easy to read and grep,
td.when()'s first
argument isn't an argument at all, but rather a placeholder to demonstrate the
way you're expecting the test double to be invoked by the subject, like so:
const increment = td.func()
td.when(increment(5)).thenReturn(6)
We would say that
increment(5) is "rehearsing the invocation". Note that by
default, a stubbing is only satisfied when the subject calls the test double
exactly as it was rehearsed. This can be customized with argument
matchers,
which allow for rehearsals that do things like
increment(td.matchers.isA(Number)) or
save(td.matchers.contains({age: 21})).
Also note that,
td.when() takes an optional configuration
object as a second
parameter, which enables advanced usage like ignoring extraneous arguments and
limiting the number of times a stubbing can be satisfied.
Calling
td.when() returns a number of functions that allow you to specify your
desired outcome when the test double is invoked as demonstrated by your
rehearsal. We'll begin with the most common of these:
thenReturn.
td.when().thenReturn()
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options]).thenReturn('some value'[, more, values])
The simplest example is when you want to return a specific value in exchange for a known argument, like so:
const loadsPurchases = td.replace('../src/loads-purchases')
td.when(loadsPurchases(2018, 8)).thenReturn(['a purchase', 'another'])
Then, in the hands of your subject under test:
loadsPurchases(2018, 8) // returns `['a purchase', 'another']`
loadsPurchases(2018, 7) // returns undefined, since no stubbing was satisfied
If you're not used to stubbing, it may seem contrived to think a test will know exactly what argument to pass in and expect back from a dependency, but in an isolated unit test this is not only feasible but entirely normal and expected! Doing so helps the author ensure the test remains minimal and obvious to future readers.
Note as well that subsequent matching invocations can be stubbed by passing
additional arguments to
thenReturn(), like this:
const hitCounter = td.func()
td.when(hitCounter()).thenReturn(1, 2, 3, 4)
hitCounter() // 1
hitCounter() // 2
hitCounter() // 3
hitCounter() // 4
hitCounter() // 4
td.when().thenResolve() and
td.when().thenReject()
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options]).thenResolve('some value'[, more, values])
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options]).thenReject('some value'[, more, values])
The
thenResolve() and
thenReject() stubbings will take whatever value is
passed to them and wrap it in an immediately resolved or rejected promise,
respectively. By default testdouble.js will use whatever
Promise is globally
defined, but you can specify your own like this:
td.config({promiseConstructor: require('bluebird')})`
Because the Promise spec indicates that all promises must tick the event loop,
keep in mind that any stubbing configured with
thenResolve or
thenReject
must be managed as an asynchronous test (consult your test framework's
documentation if you're not sure).
td.when().thenCallback()
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options]).thenCallback('some value'[,other, args])
The
thenCallback() stubbing will assume that the rehearsed invocation has an
additional final argument that takes a callback function. When this stubbing is
satisfied, testdouble.js will invoke that callback function and pass in whatever
arguments were sent to
thenCallback().
To illustrate, consider this stubbing:
const readFile = td.replace('../src/read-file')
td.when(readFile('my-secret-doc.txt')).thenCallback(null, 'secrets!')
Then, the subject might invoke readFile and pass an anonymous function:
readFile('my-secret-doc.txt', function (err, contents) {
console.log(contents) // will print 'secrets!'
})
If the callback isn't in the final position, or if the test double also needs to return something, callbacks can be configured using the td.callback argument matcher.
On one hand,
thenCallback() can be a great way to write fast and clear
synchronous isolated unit tests of production code that's actually asynchronous.
On the other hand, if it's necessary to verify the subject behaves correctly
over multiple ticks of the event loop, you can control this with the
defer
and
delay options.
td.when().thenThrow()
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options]).thenThrow(new Error('boom'))
The
thenThrow() function does exactly what it says on the tin. Once this
stubbing is configured, any matching invocations will throw the specified error.
Note that because rehearsal calls invoke the test double function, it's possible
to configure a
thenThrow stubbing and then accidentally trigger it when you
attempt to configure subsequent stubbings or verifications. In these cases,
you'll need to work around it by re-ordering your configurations or
catch'ing
the error.
td.when().thenDo()
td.when(__rehearsal__[, options]).thenDo(function (arg1, arg2) {})
For everything else, there is
thenDo().
thenDo takes a function which will
be invoked whenever satisfied with all the arguments and bound to the same
this context that the test double function was actually invoked with. Whatever
your
thenDo function returns will be returned by the test double when the
stubbing is satisfied. This configuration is useful for covering tricky cases
not handled elsewhere, and may be a potential extension point for building on
top of the library's stubbing capabilities.
td.verify() for verifying interactions
td.verify(__demonstration__[, options])
If you've learned how to stub responses with
td.when() then you already know
how to verify an invocation took place with
td.verify()! We've gone out of our
way to make the two as symmetrical as possible. You'll find that they have
matching function signatures, support the same argument matchers, and take the
same options.
The difference, then, is their purpose. While stubbings are meant to facilitate
some behavior we want to exercise in our subject, verifications are meant to
ensure a dependency was called in a particular expected way. Since
td.verify()
is an assertion step, it goes at the
end
of our test after we've invoked the subject under test.
A trivial example might be:
module.exports = function shouldSaveThings () {
const save = td.replace('../src/save')
const subject = require('../src/index')
subject({name: 'dataz', data: '010101'})
td.verify(save('dataz', '010101'))
}
The above will verify that
save was called with the two specified arguments.
If the verification fails (say it passed
'010100' instead), testdouble.js will
throw a nice long error message to explain how the test double function was
actually called, hopefully helping you spot the error.
Just like with
td.when(), more complex cases can be covered with argument
matchers
and configuration
options.
A word of caution:
td.verify() should be needed only sparingly. When you
verify a function was called (as opposed to relying on what it returns) you're
asserting that your subject has a side effect. Code with lots of side effects is
bad, so mocking libraries are often abused to make side-effect heavy code easier
to proliferate. In these cases, refactoring each dependency to return values
instead is almost always the better design approach. A separate test smell with
verifying calls is that sometimes—perhaps in the interest of maximal
completeness—a test will verify an invocation that already satisfied a stubbing,
but this is almost provably
unnecessary.
For other top-level features in the testdouble.js API, consult the docs directory: