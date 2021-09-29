openbase logo
testcafe-vue-selectors

by DevExpress
3.1.1 (see all)

TestCafe selector extensions for Vue.js apps.

Overview

Readme

testcafe-vue-selectors

This plugin provides selector extensions that make it easier to test Vue components with TestCafe. These extensions allow you to test Vue component state and result markup together.

Install

$ npm install testcafe-vue-selectors

Usage

Create selectors for Vue components

VueSelector allows you to select page elements by the component tagName or the nested component tagNames.

Suppose you have the following markup.

<div id="todo-app">
    <todo-input ref="ref-todo-input-1"/>
    <todo-list ref="ref-todo-list-1">
        <todo-item ref="ref-todo-item-1" priority="High">Item 1</todo-item>
        <todo-item ref="ref-todo-item-2" priority="Low">Item 2</todo-item>
    </todo-list>   
    <div className="items-count">Items count: <span>{{itemCount}}</span></div>
</div>
<script>
    Vue.component('todo-input', {...});
    Vue.component('todo-list', {...});
    Vue.component('todo-item', {...});
    
    new Vue({ 
        el:   '#todo-app',
        data: {...}
    });
</script>

To get the root Vue node, use the VueSelector constructor without parameters.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

const rootVue = VueSelector();

The rootVue variable will contain the <div id="todo-app"> element.

To get a root DOM element for a component, pass the component name to the VueSelector constructor.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

const todoInput = VueSelector('todo-input');

To obtain a component based on its reference ID, pass the ref attribute value prepended with ref: to the VueSelector constructor.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

const todoInput = VueSelector('ref:ref-todo-item-1');

To obtain a nested component, you can use a combined selector.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

const todoItem       = VueSelector('todo-list todo-item');
const todoList1Items = VueSelector('ref:todo-list-1 todo-item');
const todoItem1      = VueSelector('todo-list ref:ref-todo-item-1');
const todoList1Item1 = VueSelector('ref:ref-todo-list-1 ref:ref-todo-item-1');

You can combine Vue selectors with testcafe Selector filter functions like .find, .withText, .nth and other.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

var itemsCount = VueSelector().find('.items-count span');

Let’s use the API described above to add a task to a Todo list and check that the number of items changed.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

fixture `TODO list test`
    .page('http://localhost:1337');

test('Add new task', async t => {
    const todoTextInput = VueSelector('todo-input');
    const todoItem      = VueSelector('todo-list todo-item');

    await t
        .typeText(todoTextInput, 'My Item')
        .pressKey('enter')
        .expect(todoItem.count).eql(3);
});

Obtaining component's props, computed, state and ref

In addition to DOM Node State, you can obtain state, computed, props or ref of a Vue component.

To get these data, use the Vue selector’s .getVue() method.

The getVue() method returns a client function. This function resolves to an object that contains component properties.

const vueComponent      = VueSelector('componentTag');
const vueComponentState = await vueComponent.getVue();

// >> vueComponentState
//
// {
//     props:    <component_props>,
//     state:    <component_state>,
//     computed: <component_computed>,
//     ref:      <component_ref>
// }

The returned client function can be passed to assertions activating the Smart Assertion Query mechanism.

Example

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selector';

fixture `TODO list test`
    .page('http://localhost:1337');

test('Check list item', async t => {
    const todoItem    = VueSelector('todo-item');
    const todoItemVue = await todoItem.getVue();

    await t
        .expect(todoItemVue.props.priority).eql('High')
        .expect(todoItemVue.state.isActive).eql(false)
        .expect(todoItemVue.computed.text).eql('Item 1');
});

As an alternative, the .getVue() method can take a function that returns the required property, state, computed property or reference ID. This function acts as a filter. Its argument is an object returned by .getVue(), i.e. { props: ..., state: ..., computed: ..., ref: ...}.

VueSelector('component').getVue(({ props, state, computed, ref }) => {...});

Example

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';

fixture `TODO list test`
    .page('http://localhost:1337');

test('Check list item', async t => {
    const todoItem = VueSelector('todo-item');

    await t
        .expect(todoItem.getVue(({ props }) => props.priority)).eql('High')
        .expect(todoItem.getVue(({ state }) => state.isActive)).eql(false)
        .expect(todoItem.getVue(({ computed }) => computed.text)).eql('Item 1')
        .expect(todoItem.getVue(({ ref }) => ref)).eql('ref-item-1');
});

The .getVue() method can be called for the VueSelector or the snapshot this selector returns.

Limitations

testcafe-vue-selectors support Vue starting with version 2.

Only the property, state, computed property and reference ID parts of a Vue component are available.

To check if a component can be found, use the vue-dev-tools extension for Google Chrome.

Pages with multiple Vue root nodes are not supported.

