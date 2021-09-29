This plugin provides selector extensions that make it easier to test Vue components with TestCafe. These extensions allow you to test Vue component state and result markup together.

Install

$ npm install testcafe-vue-selectors

Usage

Create selectors for Vue components

VueSelector allows you to select page elements by the component tagName or the nested component tagNames.

Suppose you have the following markup.

< div id = "todo-app" > < todo-input ref = "ref-todo-input-1" /> < todo-list ref = "ref-todo-list-1" > < todo-item ref = "ref-todo-item-1" priority = "High" > Item 1 </ todo-item > < todo-item ref = "ref-todo-item-2" priority = "Low" > Item 2 </ todo-item > </ todo-list > < div className = "items-count" > Items count: < span > {{itemCount}} </ span > </ div > </ div > < script > Vue.component( 'todo-input' , {...}); Vue.component( 'todo-list' , {...}); Vue.component( 'todo-item' , {...}); new Vue({ el: '#todo-app' , data: {...} }); </ script >

To get the root Vue node, use the VueSelector constructor without parameters.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; const rootVue = VueSelector();

The rootVue variable will contain the <div id="todo-app"> element.

To get a root DOM element for a component, pass the component name to the VueSelector constructor.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; const todoInput = VueSelector( 'todo-input' );

To obtain a component based on its reference ID, pass the ref attribute value prepended with ref: to the VueSelector constructor.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; const todoInput = VueSelector( 'ref:ref-todo-item-1' );

To obtain a nested component, you can use a combined selector.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; const todoItem = VueSelector( 'todo-list todo-item' ); const todoList1Items = VueSelector( 'ref:todo-list-1 todo-item' ); const todoItem1 = VueSelector( 'todo-list ref:ref-todo-item-1' ); const todoList1Item1 = VueSelector( 'ref:ref-todo-list-1 ref:ref-todo-item-1' );

You can combine Vue selectors with testcafe Selector filter functions like .find , .withText , .nth and other.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; var itemsCount = VueSelector().find( '.items-count span' );

Let’s use the API described above to add a task to a Todo list and check that the number of items changed.

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; fixture `TODO list test` .page( 'http://localhost:1337' ); test( 'Add new task' , async t => { const todoTextInput = VueSelector( 'todo-input' ); const todoItem = VueSelector( 'todo-list todo-item' ); await t .typeText(todoTextInput, 'My Item' ) .pressKey( 'enter' ) .expect(todoItem.count).eql( 3 ); });

Obtaining component's props, computed, state and ref

In addition to DOM Node State, you can obtain state , computed , props or ref of a Vue component.

To get these data, use the Vue selector’s .getVue() method.

The getVue() method returns a client function. This function resolves to an object that contains component properties.

const vueComponent = VueSelector( 'componentTag' ); const vueComponentState = await vueComponent.getVue();

The returned client function can be passed to assertions activating the Smart Assertion Query mechanism.

Example

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selector' ; fixture `TODO list test` .page( 'http://localhost:1337' ); test( 'Check list item' , async t => { const todoItem = VueSelector( 'todo-item' ); const todoItemVue = await todoItem.getVue(); await t .expect(todoItemVue.props.priority).eql( 'High' ) .expect(todoItemVue.state.isActive).eql( false ) .expect(todoItemVue.computed.text).eql( 'Item 1' ); });

As an alternative, the .getVue() method can take a function that returns the required property, state, computed property or reference ID. This function acts as a filter. Its argument is an object returned by .getVue() , i.e. { props: ..., state: ..., computed: ..., ref: ...} .

VueSelector( 'component' ).getVue( ( { props, state, computed, ref } ) => {...});

Example

import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors' ; fixture `TODO list test` .page( 'http://localhost:1337' ); test( 'Check list item' , async t => { const todoItem = VueSelector( 'todo-item' ); await t .expect(todoItem.getVue( ( { props } ) => props.priority)).eql( 'High' ) .expect(todoItem.getVue( ( { state } ) => state.isActive)).eql( false ) .expect(todoItem.getVue( ( { computed } ) => computed.text)).eql( 'Item 1' ) .expect(todoItem.getVue( ( { ref } ) => ref)).eql( 'ref-item-1' ); });

The .getVue() method can be called for the VueSelector or the snapshot this selector returns.

Limitations

testcafe-vue-selectors support Vue starting with version 2.

Only the property, state, computed property and reference ID parts of a Vue component are available.

To check if a component can be found, use the vue-dev-tools extension for Google Chrome.

Pages with multiple Vue root nodes are not supported.