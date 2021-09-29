This plugin provides selector extensions that make it easier to test Vue components with TestCafe. These extensions allow you to test Vue component state and result markup together.
$ npm install testcafe-vue-selectors
VueSelector allows you to select page elements by the component tagName or the nested component tagNames.
Suppose you have the following markup.
<div id="todo-app">
<todo-input ref="ref-todo-input-1"/>
<todo-list ref="ref-todo-list-1">
<todo-item ref="ref-todo-item-1" priority="High">Item 1</todo-item>
<todo-item ref="ref-todo-item-2" priority="Low">Item 2</todo-item>
</todo-list>
<div className="items-count">Items count: <span>{{itemCount}}</span></div>
</div>
<script>
Vue.component('todo-input', {...});
Vue.component('todo-list', {...});
Vue.component('todo-item', {...});
new Vue({
el: '#todo-app',
data: {...}
});
</script>
To get the root Vue node, use the
VueSelector constructor without parameters.
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
const rootVue = VueSelector();
The
rootVue variable will contain the
<div id="todo-app"> element.
To get a root DOM element for a component, pass the component name to the
VueSelector constructor.
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
const todoInput = VueSelector('todo-input');
To obtain a component based on its reference ID, pass the ref attribute value prepended with
ref: to the
VueSelector constructor.
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
const todoInput = VueSelector('ref:ref-todo-item-1');
To obtain a nested component, you can use a combined selector.
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
const todoItem = VueSelector('todo-list todo-item');
const todoList1Items = VueSelector('ref:todo-list-1 todo-item');
const todoItem1 = VueSelector('todo-list ref:ref-todo-item-1');
const todoList1Item1 = VueSelector('ref:ref-todo-list-1 ref:ref-todo-item-1');
You can combine Vue selectors with testcafe
Selector filter functions like
.find,
.withText,
.nth and other.
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
var itemsCount = VueSelector().find('.items-count span');
Let’s use the API described above to add a task to a Todo list and check that the number of items changed.
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
fixture `TODO list test`
.page('http://localhost:1337');
test('Add new task', async t => {
const todoTextInput = VueSelector('todo-input');
const todoItem = VueSelector('todo-list todo-item');
await t
.typeText(todoTextInput, 'My Item')
.pressKey('enter')
.expect(todoItem.count).eql(3);
});
In addition to DOM Node State, you can obtain
state,
computed,
props or
ref of a Vue component.
To get these data, use the Vue selector’s
.getVue() method.
The
getVue() method returns a client function. This function resolves to an object that contains component properties.
const vueComponent = VueSelector('componentTag');
const vueComponentState = await vueComponent.getVue();
// >> vueComponentState
//
// {
// props: <component_props>,
// state: <component_state>,
// computed: <component_computed>,
// ref: <component_ref>
// }
The returned client function can be passed to assertions activating the Smart Assertion Query mechanism.
Example
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selector';
fixture `TODO list test`
.page('http://localhost:1337');
test('Check list item', async t => {
const todoItem = VueSelector('todo-item');
const todoItemVue = await todoItem.getVue();
await t
.expect(todoItemVue.props.priority).eql('High')
.expect(todoItemVue.state.isActive).eql(false)
.expect(todoItemVue.computed.text).eql('Item 1');
});
As an alternative, the
.getVue() method can take a function that returns the required property, state, computed property or reference ID. This function acts as a filter. Its argument is an object returned by
.getVue(), i.e.
{ props: ..., state: ..., computed: ..., ref: ...}.
VueSelector('component').getVue(({ props, state, computed, ref }) => {...});
Example
import VueSelector from 'testcafe-vue-selectors';
fixture `TODO list test`
.page('http://localhost:1337');
test('Check list item', async t => {
const todoItem = VueSelector('todo-item');
await t
.expect(todoItem.getVue(({ props }) => props.priority)).eql('High')
.expect(todoItem.getVue(({ state }) => state.isActive)).eql(false)
.expect(todoItem.getVue(({ computed }) => computed.text)).eql('Item 1')
.expect(todoItem.getVue(({ ref }) => ref)).eql('ref-item-1');
});
The
.getVue() method can be called for the
VueSelector or the snapshot this selector returns.
testcafe-vue-selectors support Vue starting with version 2.
Only the property, state, computed property and reference ID parts of a Vue component are available.
To check if a component can be found, use the vue-dev-tools extension for Google Chrome.
Pages with multiple Vue root nodes are not supported.