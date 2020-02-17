PICUS' HTML reporter generator for TestCafe automated tests. It provides an HTML report of a TestCafe task(s) execution, as well as feedback on the errors, if these occurred. Also it provides an easy way to view the screenshots from failing tests.
$ npm install testcafe-reporter-html
$ testcafe chrome test_folder/ --reporter html
By default the html is written to
stdout. To write the html to a file use the TestCafe build-in method:
$ testcafe chrome test_folder/ --reporter html:path/to/my/file.html
If you'd like to contribute a feature or bugfix: Thanks! To make sure your fix/feature has a high chance of being included, please read the following guidelines:
Please see
CONTRIBUTING.md for more details on contributing and running test.
Thank you to all the contributors!
By participating in this project, you agree to abide by the PICUS code of conduct.