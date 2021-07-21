JSON TestCafé Reporter

This is the JSON reporter plugin for TestCafé.

This TestCafé reporter generates JSON files that can be merged and converted to a nice and searchable html report by using multiple-cucumber-html-reporter.

JSON files generated by this reporter have the same schema than those generated by the Cucumber JSON reporter: this is why fixture is translated to Feature and test to Scenario in the final HTML report.

To install this TestCafé Reporter

run the command: npm install --save testcafe-reporter-cucumber-json

Usage

add to the TestCafé command-line the following options: testcafe chrome ./path-to-tests/*(.js|.testcafe|.ts) --reporter cucumber-json

JSON files will be automatically created in a folder named cucumber-json-reports at the root of your project.

If you need to change this folder, add this option on the TestCafé command-line:

--reporter-json-folder= 'my-custom-folder'

or add/edit the args section inside the testcafe-reporter-cucumber-json.json configuration file:

"args" : { "reportFolder" : "my-custom-folder" }

or set the environment variable --reporter-json-folder (in this case this variable will take precedence over the command-line option and the configuration file):

process.env[ '--reporter-json-folder' ] = 'my-custom-folder' ;

At each TestCafé run, this reporter will create a separate JSON file for each browser started by TestCafé.

Each JSON file will be named : [browser name][browser platform][date and time of execution].json .

Examples:

cucumber-json-reports |- Chrome_83_0_4103_116_macOS_10_15_5-2020-07-04T19-44-58-493Z.json |- Firefox_78_0_macOS_10_15-2020-07-04T19-44-58-493Z.json |- Microsoft_Edge_83_0_478_58_macOS_10_15_5-2020-07-04T19-38-05-688Z.json |- Microsoft_Edge_83_0_478_58_macOS_10_15_5-2020-07-04T19-44-58-493Z.json |- Safari_13_1_1_macOS_10_15_5-2020-07-04T19-44-58-493Z.json |- ...

If you would like to show in the report the App name targeted by your tests, add this option on the TestCafé command-line:

--reporter-app-name= 'My App'

or add/edit the args section inside the testcafe-reporter-cucumber-json.json configuration file:

"args" : { "appName" : "My App" , }

or set the environment variable --reporter-app-name (in this case this variable will take precedence over the command-line option and the configuration file):

process.env[ '--reporter-app-name' ] = 'My App' ;

And if you need to also show the App version, add this option on the TestCafé command-line:

--reporter-app-version= 'x.y.z'

or add/edit the args section inside the testcafe-reporter-cucumber-json.json configuration file:

"args" : { "appVersion" : "x.y.z" , }

or set the environment variable --reporter-app-version (in this case this variable will take precedence over the command-line option and the configuration file):

process.env[ '--reporter-app-version' ] = 'x.y.z' ;

To generate the HTML report

The HTML report will merge all the JSON files inside folder cucumber-json-reports into a single HTML file.

install multiple-cucumber-html-reporter: npm install --save-dev multiple-cucumber-html-reporter (>= v1.18.0)

Create a report-generator.js file at the project root: const report = require ( 'multiple-cucumber-html-reporter' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const projectName = path.basename(__dirname); const projectVersion = process.env.npm_package_version; const reportGenerationTime = new Date ().toISOString(); report.generate({ reportName : 'TestCafé Report' , jsonDir : 'cucumber-json-reports' , reportPath : 'cucumber-json-reports/html' , openReportInBrowser : true , disableLog : true , displayDuration : true , displayReportTime : true , durationInMS : true , customData : { title : 'Run info' , data : [ { label : 'Project' , value : ` ${projectName} ` }, { label : 'Release' , value : ` ${projectVersion} ` }, { label : 'Report Generation Time' , value : ` ${reportGenerationTime} ` }, ], }, });

insert the following script in the package.json file: "report" : "node report-generator.js" ,

run the command npm run report

Tagging

Tags enables to filter the html report;

Tags are generated dynamically from the: fixture description test description fixture file name (TBD) fixture folder hierarchy (TBD) new t.meta() syntax (TBD)



Tags can be managed through the configuration file testcafe-reporter-cucumber-json.json this json file will be created on the first reporter run

To discard a tag, add this tag to the noisyTags section of the json configuration file.

Error rendering

this reporter will report multiple code frames, one for each file reported in the stacktrace

1) The specified selector does not match any element in the DOM tree. Browser: Firefox 59.0.0 / Mac OS X 10.12.0 Screenshot: /Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/screenshots/2018-05-07_10-39-08/test-2/Firefox_59.0.0_Mac_OS_X_10.12.0/errors/1.png 13 | 14 | const value = inputData.name || ""; 15 | 16 | await t 17 | .setTestSpeed(config.testcafe.testSpeed) -------------------------------------------- → 18 | .hover(selector.userNameInputBox) -------------------------------------------- 19 | .expect(selector.userNameInputBox.hasAttribute("disabled")).notOk() 20 | .typeText(selector.userNameInputBox, value, {replace: true}) 21 | .pressKey("tab"); 22 |}; 23 | at Object.(anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/domains/testcafe-sample-page/steps/i-enter-my-name.ts:18:6) at (anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/domains/testcafe-sample-page/steps/i-enter-my-name.ts:7:71) at __awaiter (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/domains/testcafe-sample-page/steps/i-enter-my-name.ts:3:12) at exports.default (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/domains/testcafe-sample-page/steps/i-enter-my-name.ts:7:36) 6 | if (canExecute === false) { 7 | return; 8 | } 9 | const foundStep = stepMappings[stepName]; 10 | if (typeof foundStep === "function" ) { -------------------------------------------- → 11 | await foundStep(stepName); -------------------------------------------- 12 | return; 13 | } 14 | throw new Error(`Step "${stepName}" is not mapped to an executable code.`); 15 |} 16 |export async function given(stepName: GivenStep) { at (anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:11:11) at (anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:7:71) at __awaiter (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:3:12) at executeStep (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:14:12) at Object.(anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:20:9) at (anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:7:71) at __awaiter (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:3:12) at Object.when (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/step-runner.ts:34:12) 19 | await then("no name should be populated"); 20 | await and("I cannot submit my feedback on testcafe"); 21 |}); 22 | 23 |test("Scenario: can send feedback with my name only", async () =) { -------------------------------------------- → 24 | await when("I enter my name"); -------------------------------------------- 25 | await then("I can submit my feedback on testcafe"); 26 |}); 27 | 28 |test("Scenario: send feedback", async () =) { 29 | await env.only( "devci"); at Object.(anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/features/testcafe-sample-page.spec.ts:24:10) at (anonymous) (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/features/testcafe-sample-page.spec.ts:7:71) at __awaiter (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/features/testcafe-sample-page.spec.ts:3:12) at test (/Users/HDO/VSCodeProjects/testcafe-starter/features/testcafe-sample-page.spec.ts:23:66)

Screenshot rendering