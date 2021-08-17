This plugin provides selector extensions that make it easier to test ReactJS components with TestCafe. These extensions allow you to select page elements in a way that is native to React.
$ npm install testcafe-react-selectors
To wait until the React's component tree is loaded, add the
waitForReact method to fixture's
beforeEach hook.
import { waitForReact } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
fixture `App tests`
.page('http://react-app-url')
.beforeEach(async () => {
await waitForReact();
});
The default timeout for
waitForReact is
10000 ms. You can specify a custom timeout value:
await waitForReact(5000);
If you need to call a selector from a Node.js callback, pass the current test controller as the second argument in the
waitForReact function:
import { waitForReact } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
fixture `App tests`
.page('http://react-app-url')
.beforeEach(async t => {
await waitForReact(5000, t);
});
The test controller will be assigned to the boundTestRun function's option. Otherwise, TestCafe would throw the following error:
ClientFunction cannot implicitly resolve the test run in context of which it should be executed. See the TestCafe documentation for further details.
ReactSelector allows you to select page elements by the name of the component class or the nested component element.
Suppose you have the following JSX.
<TodoApp className="todo-app">
<TodoInput />
<TodoList>
<TodoItem priority="High" key="HighPriority">Item 1</TodoItem>
<TodoItem priority="Low" key="LowPriority">Item 2</TodoItem>
</TodoList>
<div className="items-count">Items count: <span>{this.state.itemCount}</span></div>
</TodoApp>
To get a root DOM element for a component, pass the component name to the
ReactSelector constructor.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const todoInput = ReactSelector('TodoInput');
To obtain a nested component or DOM element, you can use a combined selector or add DOM element's tag name.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const TodoList = ReactSelector('TodoApp TodoList');
const itemsCountStatus = ReactSelector('TodoApp div');
const itemsCount = ReactSelector('TodoApp div span');
Warning: if you specify a DOM element's tag name, React selectors search for the element among the component's children without looking into nested components. For instance, for the JSX above the
ReactSelector('TodoApp div') selector will be equal to
Selector('.todo-app > div').
To obtain a component by its key, use the
withKey method.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const item = ReactSelector('TodoItem').withKey('HighPriority');
You can select elements by the component's displayName.
For instance, consider the
TodoList component whose
displayName class property is specified as follows:
class TodoList extends React.Component {
// ...
}
TodoList.displayName = 'TodoList';
In this instance, you can use
todo-list-display-name to identify
TodoList.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const list = ReactSelector('todo-list-display-name');
React selectors allow you to select elements that have a specific property value. To do this, use the
withProps method. You can pass the property and its value as two parameters or an object.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const item1 = ReactSelector('TodoApp').withProps('priority', 'High');
const item2 = ReactSelector('TodoApp').withProps({ priority: 'Low' });
You can also search for elements by multiple properties.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const element = ReactSelector('componentName').withProps({
propName: 'value',
anotherPropName: 'differentValue'
});
React selectors allow you to filter components by properties whose values are objects.
When the
withProps function filters properties, it determines whether the objects (property values) are strictly or partially equal.
The following example illustrates strict and partial equality.
object1 = {
field1: 1
}
object2 = {
field1: 1
}
object3 = {
field1: 1
field2: 2
}
object4 = {
field1: 3
field2: 2
}
object1 strictly equals
object2
object2 partially equals
object3
object2 does not equal
object4
object3 does not equal
object4
Prior to version 3.0.0,
withProps checked if objects are strictly equal when comparing them. Since 3.0.0,
withProps checks for partial equality. To test objects for strict equality, specify the
exactObjectMatch option.
The following example returns the
componentName component because the
objProp property values are strictly equal and
exactObjectMatch is set to true.
// props = {
// simpleProp: 'value',
// objProp: {
// field1: 'value',
// field2: 'value'
// }
// }
const element = ReactSelector('componentName').withProps({
simpleProp: 'value',
objProp: {
field1: 'value',
field2: 'value'
}
}, { exactObjectMatch: true })
Note that the partial equality check works for objects of any depth.
// props = {
// simpleProp: 'value',
// objProp: {
// field1: 'value',
// field2: 'value',
// nested1: {
// someField: 'someValue',
// nested2: {
// someField: 'someValue',
// nested3: {
// field: 'value',
// someField: 'someValue'
// }
// }
// }
// }
// }
const element = ReactSelector('componentName').withProps({
simpleProp: 'value',
objProp: {
field1: 'value',
nested1: {
nested2: {
nested3: {
field: 'value'
}
}
}
}
}, { exactObjectMatch: false })
You can search for a desired subcomponent or DOM element among the component's children using the
.findReact(element) method. The method takes the subcomponent name or tag name as a parameter.
Suppose you have the following JSX.
<TodoApp className="todo-app">
<div>
<TodoList>
<TodoItem priority="High">Item 1</TodoItem>
<TodoItem priority="Low">Item 2</TodoItem>
</TodoList>
</div>
</TodoApp>
The following sample demonstrates how to obtain the
TodoItem subcomponent.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const component = ReactSelector('TodoApp');
const div = component.findReact('div');
const subComponent = div.findReact('TodoItem');
You can call the
.findReact method in a chain, for example:
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const subComponent = ReactSelector('TodoApp').findReact('div').findReact('TodoItem');
You can also combine
.findReact with regular selectors and other) methods like .find or .withText, for example:
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
const subComponent = ReactSelector('TodoApp').find('div').findReact('TodoItem');
Selectors returned by the
ReactSelector constructor are recognized as TestCafe selectors. You can combine them with regular selectors and filter with .withText, .nth, .find and other functions. To search for elements within a component, you can use the following combined approach.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
var itemsCount = ReactSelector('TodoApp').find('.items-count span');
Example
Let's use the API described above to add a task to a Todo list and check that the number of items changed.
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
fixture `TODO list test`
.page('http://localhost:1337');
test('Add new task', async t => {
const todoTextInput = ReactSelector('TodoInput');
const todoItem = ReactSelector('TodoList TodoItem');
await t
.typeText(todoTextInput, 'My Item')
.pressKey('enter')
.expect(todoItem.count).eql(3);
});
As an alternative to testcafe snapshot properties, you can obtain
state,
props or
key of a ReactJS component.
To obtain component's properties, state and key, use the React selector's
.getReact() method.
The
.getReact() method returns a client function. This function resolves to an object that contains component's properties (excluding properties of its
children), state and key.
const reactComponent = ReactSelector('MyComponent');
const reactComponentState = await reactComponent.getReact();
// >> reactComponentState
//
// {
// props: <component_props>,
// state: <component_state>,
// key: <component_key>
// }
The returned client function can be passed to assertions activating the Smart Assertion Query mechanism.
Example
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
fixture `TODO list test`
.page('http://localhost:1337');
test('Check list item', async t => {
const el = ReactSelector('TodoList');
const component = await el.getReact();
await t.expect(component.props.priority).eql('High');
await t.expect(component.state.isActive).eql(false);
await t.expect(component.key).eql('componentID');
});
As an alternative, the
.getReact() method can take a function that returns the required property, state or key. This function acts as a filter. Its argument is an object returned by
.getReact(), i.e.
{ props: ..., state: ..., key: ...}.
ReactSelector('Component').getReact(({ props, state, key }) => {...})
Example
import { ReactSelector } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
fixture `TODO list test`
.page('http://localhost:1337');
test('Check list item', async t => {
const el = ReactSelector('TodoList');
await t
.expect(el.getReact(({ props }) => props.priority)).eql('High')
.expect(el.getReact(({ state }) => state.isActive)).eql(false)
.expect(el.getReact(({ key }) => key)).eql('componentID');
});
The
.getReact() method can be called for the
ReactSelector or the snapshot this selector returns.
Use the generic
ReactComponent type to create scalable selectors in TypeScript.
Pass the
props object as the type argument to
ReactComponent to introduce a type for a specific component.
type TodoItem = ReactComponent<{ id: string }>;
You can then pass the created
TodoItem type to the
withProps and
getReact generic methods.
const component = ReactSelector('TodoItem');
type TodoItem = ReactComponent<{ id: string }>;
const item1 = component.withProps<TodoItem>('id', 'tdi-1');
const itemId = component.getReact<TodoItem>(({ props }) => props.id);
Example
import { ReactSelector, ReactComponent } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
fixture`typescript support`
.page('http://react-page-example.com')
test('ReactComponent', async t => {
const todoList = ReactSelector('TodoList');
type TodoListComponent = ReactComponent<{ id: string }>;
const todoListId = todoList.getReact<TodoListComponent>(({ props }) => props.id);
await t.expect(todoListId).eql('ul-item');
});
If a component's props and state include other composite types, you can create your own type definitions for them. Then pass these definitions to
ReactComponent as type arguments.
The following example shows custom
Props and
State type definitions. The
State type uses another composite type -
Option.
import { ReactComponent } from 'testcafe-react-selectors';
interface Props {
id: string;
text: string;
}
interface Option {
id: number;
title: string;
description: string;
}
interface State {
optionsCount: number;
options: Option[];
}
export type OptionReactComponent = ReactComponent<Props, State>;
testcafe-react-selectors support ReactJS starting with version 15. To check if a component can be found, use the react-dev-tools extension.
Search for a component starts from the root React component, so selectors like
ReactSelector('body MyComponent') will return
null.
ReactSelectors need class names to select components on the page. Code minification usually does not keep the original class names. So you should either use non-minified code or configure the minificator to keep class names.
For
babel-minify, add the following options to the configuration:
{ keepClassName: true, keepFnName: true }
In UglifyJS, use the following configuration:
{
compress: {
keep_fnames: true
},
mangle: {
keep_fnames: true
}
}