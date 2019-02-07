This module is now deprecated.
In TestCafe v1.0.0, we have integrated features from the
testcafe-livemodule into the main TestCafe code. We have introduced the live mode, which provides experience similar to
testcafe-live. See Live Mode for more information.
See instant feedback when working on tests.
TestCafe Live provides a service that keeps the TestCafe process and browsers opened the whole time you are working on tests. Changes you make in code immediately restart the tests. That is, TestCafe Live allows you to see test results instantly.
Watch the full review on YouTube.
TestCafe Live is a CLI tool. To start using it, you need to install both
testcafe and
testcafe-live:
npm install testcafe testcafe-live -g
If you have already installed the
testcafe module (version
0.18.0 or higher) you can install only
testcafe-live:
npm install testcafe-live -g
This installs modules on your machine globally.
If necessary, you can add these modules locally to your project:
cd <your-project-dir>
npm install testcafe testcafe-live --save-dev
If you have installed
testcafe-live locally to your project, add an npm script to
package.json to run tests:
"scripts": {
"testcafe-live": "testcafe-live chrome tests/"
},
npm run testcafe-live
Run tests with
testcafe-live in the same way as you do with
testcafe:
testcafe-live chrome tests/
Use standard
testcafe arguments to run tests with
testcafe-live. It opens the required browsers, run tests
there, shows the reports and waits for your further actions.
TestCafe Live watches files that you pass as the
src argument and files that are required in them. Once you make changes in files and save them, TestCafe Live immediately reruns your tests.
When the tests are done, browsers stay on the last opened page so you can work with it and explore it by using the browser's developer tools.
TestCafe Live is developed by the TestCafe Team as an addition to the main TestCafe module. Keeping it a separate project provides many benefits:
We will decide when we have more feedback and when we consider TestCafe Live finished and stable. Since TestCafe is a test runner it is possible
that
live mode will exist as an additional tool.
src argument
You can pass either a path to a file with tests or a path to a directory.
If you specify a single file,
testcafe-live will watch changes in it. Additionally, it will watch changes in files that are required from this file. Once you save changes in this file or in one of the required files, tests are rerun.
testcafe-live chrome tests/test.js
You can also pass a path to a directory where your files with tests are stored.
testcafe-live chrome tests/
TestCafe will watch all files in this directory and all files that are required from there and restart all tests once one of them is changed.
When you work on a particular test, just add the
.only call for it:
test.only('Current test', async t => {});
Once you are done with it and ready to run the whole suite, just remove the
.only directive and save the file.
TestCafe Live is designed to work with tests locally. So use the main
testcafe module for CI.
If you test a page with a login form, you need to enter credentials at the beginning of each test. TestCafe provides User Roles to impove your experience here.
At first, create a user role with authentication steps in a separate file and export it:
// roles.js
import { Role, t } from 'testcafe';
export loggedUser = Role('http://mysite/login-page', async t => {
await t
.typeText('#login-input', 'my-login')
.typeText('#password-input', 'my-input')
.click('#submit-btn');
}, { preserveUrl: true });
Import the role into a file with tests and use it in the
beforeEach function:
// test.js
import { loggedUser } from './roles.js';
fixture `Check logged user`
.page `http://mysite/profile`
.beforeEach(async t => {
await t.useRole(loggedUser);
});
test('My test with logged user', async t => {
// perform any action here as a logged user
});
When you run tests with TestCafe Live for the first time, role initialization steps will be executed and your tests will run with an authorized user profile. If you change the test file, the next run will skip role initialization and just load the page with saved credentials. If you change code in a role, it will be 'refreshed' and role initialization steps will be executed at the next run.
Just focus your terminal and press
ctrl+p. TestCafe Live will not run tests until your press
ctrl+r.
Report issues and leave proposals regarding this 'live' mode in this repository. Please address all issues about TestCafe to the main TestCafe repository. If you like this mode please let us know. We will be glad to hear your proposals on how to make it more convinient. Feel free to share your experience with other developers.
