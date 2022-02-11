openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

testcafe-hammerhead

by DevExpress
24.5.9 (see all)

A powerful web-proxy used as a core for the TestCafe testing framework. 🔨 😃

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

297K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

testcafe-hammerhead

testcafe-hammerhead is a powerful Web proxy used as a core for the TestCafe testing framework.

Core Concepts

testcafe-hammerhead is a URL-rewriting proxy. This means that it rewrites all properties of the appropriate JavaScript objects that contain a URL value (Location, HTMLLinkElement.href, etc). You can see it if you open a proxied page, invoke the browser's DevTools and inspect any element.

In addition, the proxied web page does not know that it is opened under a proxy. The proxy intercepts access attempts to all URL-containing properties and provides the original values.

First Look

  1. Clone the Hammerhead repository
    git clone https://github.com/DevExpress/testcafe-hammerhead.git
  2. Go to the testcafe-hammerhead folder
    cd testcafe-hammerhead
  3. Install the dependencies
    npm install
  4. Run the Hammerhead playground to see our proxy in action
    node node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp http-playground

This opens a playground page where you can specify a webpage to proxy. Enter the page URL and hit Proxy!.

Features

  • HTTP/HTTPS requests
  • WebSockets, EventSource
  • file upload
  • request events (onRequest, onResponse)
  • bypassing requests
  • custom UI on a web page

Reporting Issues and Contributing

Read our Contributing Guide to learn how to contribute to the project.

Build Status

Sauce Test Status

Health Monitor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial