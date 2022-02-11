testcafe-hammerhead is a powerful Web proxy used as a core for the TestCafe testing framework.

Core Concepts

testcafe-hammerhead is a URL-rewriting proxy. This means that it rewrites all properties of the appropriate JavaScript objects that contain a URL value ( Location , HTMLLinkElement.href , etc). You can see it if you open a proxied page, invoke the browser's DevTools and inspect any element.

In addition, the proxied web page does not know that it is opened under a proxy. The proxy intercepts access attempts to all URL-containing properties and provides the original values.

First Look

Clone the Hammerhead repository git clone https://github.com/DevExpress/testcafe-hammerhead.git Go to the testcafe-hammerhead folder cd testcafe-hammerhead Install the dependencies npm install Run the Hammerhead playground to see our proxy in action node node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp http-playground

This opens a playground page where you can specify a webpage to proxy. Enter the page URL and hit Proxy!.

Features

HTTP/HTTPS requests

WebSockets, EventSource

file upload

request events ( onRequest , onResponse )

, ) bypassing requests

custom UI on a web page

Reporting Issues and Contributing

Read our Contributing Guide to learn how to contribute to the project.