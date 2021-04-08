This is the Selenium browser provider plugin for TestCafe.

Install

npm install testcafe-browser-provider-selenium

Prerequisites

A Selenium Server up and running, either as standalone or in a grid. Check out the Selenium's Docker images for an easy way to get started with setting up a grid.

Usage

If you run tests from the command line, use the browser alias when specifying browsers. The '-c 2' parameter will split the tests up and run them across two browsers concurrently. Omit this if it is not needed.

testcafe -c 2 selenium:chrome 'path/to/test/file.js'

When you use API, pass the alias to the browsers() method:

testCafe .createRunner() .src( 'path/to/test/file.js' ) .browsers( 'selenium:chrome' ) .concurrency( 2 ) .run();

Supported browsers

The following browser name alias' are supported

chrome

firefox

safari

ie

edge

Specifying the Browser Version and Platform

The browser version and platform can be specified along with the browser name alias in the format:

selenium :browserName[ @version ][:platform]

for example:

Customize Capabilities

Tests can be run as above without any need for additional customisation. However a configuration file (default is capabilities.json) can be used to pass custom args to a browser or to run a test using Chrome's mobile device emulation.

The format for the first level object is browserAlias[#profile][@version][:platform] .

for example:

{ "chrome@83" : { "goog:chromeOptions" : { "args" : [ "headless" , "--use-fake-ui-for-media-stream" , "--use-fake-device-for-media-stream" , "--allow-http-screen-capture" , "--disable-web-security" ] } }, "chrome#iphoneX" : { "goog:chromeOptions" : { "mobileEmulation" : { "deviceName" : "iPhone X" } } }, "chrome#customMobile" : { "goog:chromeOptions" : { "mobileEmulation" : { "userAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/70.0.3538.77 Safari/537.36" , "deviceMetrics" : { "width" : 360 , "height" : 640 , "pixelRatio" : 3.0 } } } } }

The configuration for chrome#iphonex uses Chrome's built in presets for the device by setting the deviceName to "iPhone X". The list of presets is likely to change so check Google Chrome DevTools for what is currently available.

You can always set a custom user agent and device metrics as shown in chrome#customMobile .

Running the Test

Run tests on any availble Firefox browser

testcafe selenium :firefox test .js

Run tests on any available Firefox browser on Windows

testcafe selenium :firefox :windows test .js

Run tests on Chrome version 83 with custom args defined in capabilities.json. (Note that capabilities.json is not required for this command to work, if it has not been defined the tests will attempte to run on Chrome version 83 in the selenium grid with default Chrome args)

testcafe selenium :chrome @ 83 test.js

Run tests with Chrome iPhone X emulation as configured in capabilities.json

testcafe selenium :chrome #iphonex test .js

Run tests with custom Chrome emulation as configured in capabilities.json

testcafe selenium :chrome #customMobile test .js

Enable Video Recording

Follow the testcafe instructions, by adding @ffmpeg-installer/ffmpeg to you project dependencies.

Run the test using testcafe's standard video options eg.

testcafe selenium:chrome tests/test .js -- video reports/screen-captures

Configuration

Use the following optional environment variable to set additional configuration options:

SELENIUM_SERVER - (optional) The url to the selenium server. If not set the default 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub' will be used.

- (optional) The url to the selenium server. If not set the default 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub' will be used. SELENIUM_HEARTBEAT - (optional) Adjust or disable the selenium heartbeat. Default is 10,000 milliseconds, set to <= 0 to disable.

- (optional) Adjust or disable the selenium heartbeat. Default is 10,000 milliseconds, set to <= 0 to disable. SELENIUM_CAPABILITIES - (optional) Path to capabilities file. Default is capabilities.json.

- (optional) Path to capabilities file. Default is capabilities.json. SELENIUM_MAX_TRIES - (optional) Max tries of opening browser. Default is 1.

- (optional) Max tries of opening browser. Default is 1. SELENIUM_RETRY_INTERVAL - (optional) Interval between retries of opening browser. Default is 5,000 milliseconds.

- (optional) Interval between retries of opening browser. Default is 5,000 milliseconds. SELENIUM_PROXY - (optional) Sets the URL of the proxy to use for the WebDriver's HTTP connections.

Author

Alex Schwantes