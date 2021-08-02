This plugin integrates TestCafe with the SauceLabs Testing Cloud.
npm install testcafe-browser-provider-saucelabs
Before using this plugin, save the SauceLabs username and access key to environment variables
SAUCE_USERNAME and
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY, as described in SauceLabs documentation.
You can determine the available browser aliases by running
testcafe -b saucelabs
If you run tests from the command line, use the browser alias when specifying browsers:
testcafe "saucelabs:Chrome@beta:Windows 10" 'path/to/test/file.js'
When you use API, pass the alias to the
browsers() method:
testCafe
.createRunner()
.src('path/to/test/file.js')
.browsers('saucelabs:Chrome@beta:Windows 10')
.run();
Use the following environment variables to set additional configuration options:
SAUCE_JOB - the text that will be displayed as Job Name on SauceLabs,
SAUCE_BUILD - the text that will be displayed as Build Name on SauceLabs.
SAUCE_CONFIG_PATH - path to a file which contains additional job options as JSON. See SauceLabs Test Configuration for a full list.
SAUCE_CONNECT_OVERRIDES_PATH - path to a file that overrides SauceLabs connector options. See Sauce Connect launcher documentation for more information.
SAUCE_CAPABILITIES_OVERRIDES_PATH - path to a file that contains overrides for capabilities. See SauceLabs Test Configuration for details.
SAUCE_SCREEN_RESOLUTION - allows setting the screen resolution for desktop browsers in the
${width}x${height} format, has no effect when specified for a mobile browser. See Specifying the Screen Resolution for additional information.
SAUCE_API_HOST - if your SauceLabs account is registered in an EU country, you need to specify an EU-based data center, for instance,
eu-central-1.saucelabs.com.
Example:
export SAUCE_SCREEN_RESOLUTION="1920x1080"
export SAUCE_JOB="E2E TestCafe"
export SAUCE_BUILD="Build 42"
testcafe saucelabs:safari,saucelabs:chrome tests/
