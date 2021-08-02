This plugin integrates TestCafe with the SauceLabs Testing Cloud.

Install

npm install testcafe-browser-provider-saucelabs

Usage

Before using this plugin, save the SauceLabs username and access key to environment variables SAUCE_USERNAME and SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY , as described in SauceLabs documentation.

You can determine the available browser aliases by running

testcafe -b saucelabs

If you run tests from the command line, use the browser alias when specifying browsers:

testcafe "saucelabs:Chrome @beta :Windows 10" 'path/to/test/file.js'

When you use API, pass the alias to the browsers() method:

testCafe .createRunner() .src( 'path/to/test/file.js' ) .browsers( 'saucelabs:Chrome@beta:Windows 10' ) .run();

Configuration

Use the following environment variables to set additional configuration options:

SAUCE_JOB - the text that will be displayed as Job Name on SauceLabs,

SAUCE_BUILD - the text that will be displayed as Build Name on SauceLabs.

SAUCE_CONFIG_PATH - path to a file which contains additional job options as JSON. See SauceLabs Test Configuration for a full list.

SAUCE_CONNECT_OVERRIDES_PATH - path to a file that overrides SauceLabs connector options. See Sauce Connect launcher documentation for more information.

SAUCE_CAPABILITIES_OVERRIDES_PATH - path to a file that contains overrides for capabilities. See SauceLabs Test Configuration for details.

SAUCE_SCREEN_RESOLUTION - allows setting the screen resolution for desktop browsers in the ${width}x${height} format, has no effect when specified for a mobile browser. See Specifying the Screen Resolution for additional information.

SAUCE_API_HOST - if your SauceLabs account is registered in an EU country, you need to specify an EU-based data center, for instance, eu-central-1.saucelabs.com .

Example:

export SAUCE_SCREEN_RESOLUTION= "1920x1080" export SAUCE_JOB= "E2E TestCafe" export SAUCE_BUILD= "Build 42" testcafe saucelabs:safari,saucelabs:chrome tests/

Author

Developer Express Inc. (https://devexpress.com)