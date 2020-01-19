openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tbp

testcafe-browser-provider-puppeteer

by Jacek Dobosz
1.5.2 (see all)

This is the puppeteer browser provider plugin for testcafe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

testcafe-browser-provider-puppeteer

Build Status npm version

This is the puppeteer/chromium browser provider plugin for TestCafe. It allows to run tastcafe e2e tests headless in CI pipeline without any external dependency like xvfb, since everything what is needed is installed via npm.

Install

npm install --save-dev testcafe-browser-provider-puppeteer

Usage

When you run tests from the command line, use the provider name when specifying browsers:

testcafe puppeteer 'path/to/test/file.js'

When you use API, pass the provider name to the browsers() method:

testCafe
    .createRunner()
    .src('path/to/test/file.js')
    .browsers('puppeteer')
    .run();

Device Emulation

If you want to emulate another device you can run pupeteer:emulate=<Device name>. The supported devices are listed in the Puppeteer DeviceDescriptors.

Troubleshooting

On same older linux distributions, fails chromium due to sandbox issues - see this.

You can try in such case running the plugin without sandbox restriction

testcafe puppeteer:no_sandbox 'path/to/test/file.js'

In order to speedup CI you can provide custom executable of chromium browser instead to download it all the time:

runner
  .browsers(['puppeteer:no_sandbox?/usr/bin/chromium-browser'])


runner
  .browsers(['puppeteer:?/usr/bin/chromium-browser'])

Author

Jacek Dobosz

Contributors

Lukasz Szmit

Pedro Scaff

Bhavdeep Dhanjal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial