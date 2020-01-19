This is the puppeteer/chromium browser provider plugin for TestCafe. It allows to run tastcafe e2e tests headless in CI pipeline without any external dependency like xvfb, since everything what is needed is installed via npm.
npm install --save-dev testcafe-browser-provider-puppeteer
When you run tests from the command line, use the provider name when specifying browsers:
testcafe puppeteer 'path/to/test/file.js'
When you use API, pass the provider name to the
browsers() method:
testCafe
.createRunner()
.src('path/to/test/file.js')
.browsers('puppeteer')
.run();
If you want to emulate another device you can run
pupeteer:emulate=<Device name>. The supported devices are listed in the Puppeteer DeviceDescriptors.
On same older linux distributions, fails chromium due to sandbox issues - see this.
You can try in such case running the plugin without sandbox restriction
testcafe puppeteer:no_sandbox 'path/to/test/file.js'
In order to speedup CI you can provide custom executable of chromium browser instead to download it all the time:
runner
.browsers(['puppeteer:no_sandbox?/usr/bin/chromium-browser'])
runner
.browsers(['puppeteer:?/usr/bin/chromium-browser'])
Jacek Dobosz
Lukasz Szmit
Pedro Scaff
Bhavdeep Dhanjal