Use this plugin to test Electron applications with TestCafe.
npm install testcafe-browser-provider-electron
If your JavaScript application runs in Electron, follow these steps to set up testing.
Create a JSON
.testcafe-electron-rc.json or JavaScript
.testcafe-electron-rc.js configuration file in the root application directory. Include the following settings to this file.
JSON
{
"mainWindowUrl": "./index.html"
}
JavaScript
module.exports = {
mainWindowUrl: './index.html'
}
An Electron app has a file that is loaded as a startup page. TestCafe waits until Electron loads this page and then runs tests. Specify the path to this file with
mainWindowUrl option. If a relative path is specified, it is resolved from the configuration file location.
For information about other options, see the Configuration section.
Install the Electron module of the required version.
npm install electron@latest
The command above installs the latest version of the Electron executable.
Define the path to the config file. Use browser provider postfix:
electron:<path_to_testcafe-electron-rc_directory>. Then run tests.
testcafe "electron:/home/user/electron-app" "<tests_directory>/**/*.js"
The configuration file might be not in the application root directory. In that case specify the path to the configuration file like this:
{
"mainWindowUrl": "./index.html",
"appPath": "/home/user/my_app"
}
In this instance, the
appPath directory will be used as a working directory of the Electron application.
If your Electron app is built it has
<your_app_name>.exe or
electron.exe file. In that case you don't need an Electron module to run tests. Perform the following steps instead.
In the application directory, create a configuration file with the following settings.
{
"mainWindowUrl": "./index.html",
"electronPath": "/home/user/myElectronApp/electron"
}
mainWindowUrl points to the application startup page;
electronPath defines the path to your application's executable file. If you specify relative paths, they will be resolved from the configuration file location.
When you run tests, define the path to the configuration file. To do so, add the browser provider postfix:
electron:<path_to_testcafe-electron-rc_directory>.
testcafe "electron:/home/user/electron-app" "<tests_directory>/**/*.js"
To launch tests through the API, specify the application path with
electron: prefix and pass it to the
browsers method.
testCafe
.createRunner()
.src('path/to/test/file.js')
.browsers('electron:/home/user/electron-app')
.run();
In most cases, the target webpage is the main application page specified via the
mainWindowUrl configuration option.
{
"mainWindowUrl": "./index.html"
}
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./index.html');
However, you can specify any application page if your app contains more than one.
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./views/detail.html');
You can specify browser provider options in a JSON
.testcafe-electron-rc.json or JavaScript
.testcafe-electron-rc.js configuration file.
JSON
{
"mainWindowUrl": "./index.html",
"appArgs": ["--arg1", "--arg2"],
"enableNavigateEvents": true
}
JavaScript
module.exports = {
mainWindowUrl: './index.html',
appArgs: ['--arg1', '--arg2'],
enableNavigateEvents: true
}
The
.js file must export an object with the configuration settings.
Use JavaScript if you need additional flexibility. For instance, you can specify settings that depend on a condition.
The browser provider supports the following options:
Required. Specifies the URL of the application's main window page. For local application pages, you can also specify a relative (to the application directory) or an absolute path to the file of the page.
Optional. Alters path to the application, which, by default, must be located at the default Electron app directory.
You can use the
appPath option to override the default path by specifying a new absolute path. Alternatively, you can append a relative path to the path specified after the "electron:" prefix.
Optional. Overrides application command line arguments with the values specified in this option. It should be an array or an object with numeric keys.
Optional. Specifies a path to the electron binary. If
electronPath is not specified, the electron package should be installed.
On macOS, it can be either a path to the
electron binary, or a path to the entire Electron.app (e.g.
/Applications/Electron.app). It may be necessary to stop all other running
instances of the specified Electron binary.
Optional.
testcafe-browser-provider-electron suppresses
did-navigate and
will-navigate webContent events because you will be unable to run tests if these events are used to prevent navigation. You can enable them back by setting this option to
true.
Optional. If
true, DevTools will be opened just before tests start.
You can use helper functions from the provider in your test files. Use ES6 import statement to access them.
import { getMainMenu, clickOnMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
Gets a snapshot of the specified application's main menu item.
async function getMainMenuItem (menuItemSelector)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menuItemSelector
|String
|An array of menu item labels and/or objects with properties "label" and "index".
For example, you can pass the following values in the
menuItemSelector parameter.
['File', 'Open']
['File', { label: 'Open' }]
Context Menu > Undo
If there are several menu items with the same label on the same level, you can specify a one-based "index" property:
['Window', {label: 'My Window', index: 2}]
This value corresponds to the second menu item with label
My Window in the
Window menu.
Check the properties available in the snapshot here.
Example
import { getMainMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./index.html');
test('Check the menu item role', async t => {
const menuItem = await getMainMenuItem(['Main Menu', 'Edit', 'Undo']);
await t.expect(menuItem.role).eql('undo');
});
Gets a snapshot of the specified menu item from the most recently opened context menu.
async function getContextMenuItem (menuItemSelector)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menuItemSelector
|String
|An array of menu item labels and/or objects with properties "label" and "index".
For example, you can pass the following values in the
menuItemSelector parameter.
['Go To', 'Declaration']
['Go To', { label: 'Declaration' }]
If there are several menu items with the same label on the same level, you can specify a one-based "index" property:
['Go To', {label: 'My Function', index: 2}]
This value corresponds to the second menu item with label
My Function in the
Go To submenu.
Check the properties available in the snapshot here.
Example
import { getContextMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./index.html');
test('Check the menu item role', async t => {
await t.rightClick('.el');
const menuItem = await getContextMenuItem(['Go To', {label: 'My Function', index: 2}]);
await t.expect(menuItem.visible).ok();
});
Gets an array of snapshots of the application's main menu items. If an item has a submenu, it will also be represented as an array of snapshots.
async function getMainMenuItems ()
You can check properties available in snapshots here.
Example
import { getMainMenuItems } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./index.html');
test('Menu should contains the proper list of items', async t => {
const menuItems = (await getMainMenuItems()).map(item => item.label);
await t.expect(menuItems).eql(['File', 'Edit', 'Help']);
});
Gets an array of item snapshots from the most recently opened context menu. If an item has a submenu, it will also be represented as an array of snapshots.
async function getContextMenuItems ()
You can check properties available in snapshots here,
Example
import { getContextMenuItems } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./index.html');
test('Context menu should contains the proper list of items', async t => {
await t.rightClick('.element-with-context-menu');
const menuItems = (await getContextMenuItems()).map(item => item.label);
await t.expect(menuItems).eql(['Cut', 'Copy', 'Properties']);
});
Performs a click on the specified main menu item (
menuItem).
async function clickOnMainMenuItem (menuItem, modifiers)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menuItem
|String | Object
|The main menu item to click.
modifiers
|Object
|Control keys held when clicking the menu item.
If you specify a string in the
menuItem parameter, it will be passed to the getMainMenuItem function and the returned value will be used. Alternatively, you can pass a value returned by the getMainMenuItem or getMainMenuItems function.
Use the
modifiers parameter to specify state of the control keys (
Shift,
Ctrl,
Alt,
Meta). The default value is
{
"shift": false,
"ctrl": false,
"alt": false,
"meta": false
}
Examples
import { clickOnMainMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Test Electron`
.page('./index.html');
test('Should open search panel', async t => {
await clickOnMainMenuItem(['Main Menu', 'Edit', 'Find...']);
await searchPanel = Selector('.search-panel');
await expect(searchPanel.count).eql(1);
});
import { clickOnMainMenuItem, getMainMenuItems } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Test Electron`
.page('./index.html');
test('Should create new file', async t => {
await clickOnMainMenuItem(['File', 'New']);
//Or
await clickOnMainMenuItem((await getMainMenuItems())[0].submenu[0])
await newFile = Selector('.file-item').withText('New File');
await expect(newFile.count).eql(1);
});
Performs a click on the specified menu item (
menuItem) of the most recently opened context menu.
async function clickOnContextMenuItem (menuItem, modifiers)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menuItem
|String | Object
|The main menu item to click.
modifiers
|Object
|Control keys held when clicking the menu item.
If you specify a string in the
menuItem parameter, it will be passed to the getContextMenuItem function and the returned value will be used. Alternatively, you can pass a value returned by the getContextMenuItem or getContextMenuItems function.
Use the
modifiers parameter to specify state of the control keys (
Shift,
Ctrl,
Alt,
Meta). The default value is
{
"shift": false,
"ctrl": false,
"alt": false,
"meta": false
}
Examples
import { clickOnContextMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Test Electron`
.page('./index.html');
test('Should open properties of element', async t => {
await t.rightClick('.el');
await clickOnContextMenuItem(['Properties...']);
await elPropsPanel = Selector('.item-properties-panel');
await expect(elPropsPanel.count).eql(1);
});
Sets a function that will handle native Electron dialogs.
async function setElectronDialogHandler (handler, dependencies)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
handler
|Function
|A function that will handle Electron dialogs.
dependencies
|Object
|Variables passed to the
handler function's scope as global variables.
The
handler function has the following signature.
function handler (type, ...args)
This function must be synchronous. It will be invoked with the dialog type
type, and the arguments
args
from the original dialog function.
The
type parameter takes one of the following values:
open-dialog,
save-dialog,
message-box,
error-box,
certificate-trust-dialog.
Example
import { setElectronDialogHandler } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron';
fixture `Electron test`
.page('./index.html');
test('Test project opening', async t => {
await setElectronDialogHandler((type, browserWindow, options) => {
//browserWindow, options are standard arguments of the opening dialog, you can use it for your purposes
if(type !== 'open-dialog')
return;
//it returns the file path from the open dialog
return ['/home/user/project_name'];
});
await t
.click('.open-project')
//Here the open directory dialog opens and returns the path '/home/user/project_name'
//After this, we check that the project was opened to get its name
.expect('.project-name').eql('project_name');
});
