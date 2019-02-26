This plugin integrates TestCafe with the CrossBrowserTesting Cloud.
npm install testcafe-browser-provider-crossbrowsertesting
Before using this plugin, save the CrossBrowserTesting username and auth key to environment variables
CBT_TUNNELS_USERNAME and
CBT_TUNNELS_AUTHKEY.
In Terminal mode, enter vi ~/.bash_profile, and then press Enter. Press i to insert text into your profile file. Enter these lines:
export CBT_TUNNELS_USERNAME="your crossbrowsertesting username/email address"
export CBT_TUNNELS_AUTHKEY="your crossbrowsertesting auth key"
Press Escape. Hold Shift and press Z twice (z z) to save your file and quit vi. In the terminal, enter source ~/.bash_profile.
You can determine the available browser aliases by running
testcafe -b crossbrowsertesting
When you run tests from the command line, use the alias when specifying browsers:
testcafe "crossbrowsertesting:Internet Explorer@11:Windows 10" "path/to/test/file.js"
When you use API, pass the alias to the
browsers() method:
testCafe
.createRunner()
.src('path/to/test/file.js')
.browsers('crossbrowsertesting:Internet Explorer@11:Windows 10')
.run();
Use the following environment variables to set additional configuration options:
CBT_BUILD - Number of the build within your test to get a high-level view of build performance.
CBT_RECORD_VIDEO - Start a video recording of your screen during the test session. (max length 10 minutes)
CBT_RECORD_NETWORK - Start a recording of your network packets during the test session.
CBT_MAX_DURATION - By default, a test will have a maximum run time of 600 seconds (10 minutes). If you need more time you can change that by passing the max_duration capability along with a value.The highest value is 14400 seconds (4 hours). More details
CBT_CHROME_ARGS - Extra arguments to pass to Chrome. e.g.
--autoplay-policy=no-user-gesture-required
Sijo Cheeran (https://synacor.com)