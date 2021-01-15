This project, and it's related TestArmada projects, will no longer be supported. No further work from the owners will be done, and no PRs will be reviewed.
Enhanced nightwatchjs commands and assertions for test automation for desktop web, mobile web, native app and hybrid app.
:visible pseudo) before executing every nightwatch command or assertion (done by injecting sizzlejs).
./bin/owl can generate nightwatch compatible wd commands for you so that you can use nightwatch runner to run test written in wd format. All nightwatch compatible wd commands follow the same nightwatch standard and can be chained as plain nightwatch commands.
All wd commands will be transformed into nightwatch custom command files with name
wd${command}.js and capitalized first letter in wd command name in the given folder. For example wd command
element will be transformed into file
wdElement.js, and
clickElement will be transformed into
wdClickElement.js.
The command parameters will stay the same.
// wd command
.element('accessibility id', 'signin', (el) => console.log(el));
// nightwatch command
.wdElement('accessibility id', 'signin', (el) => console.log(el));
In
nightwatch.json add following content
"custom_assertions_path": [
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions",
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions/mobile"
],
"custom_commands_path": [
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands",
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands/mobile"
]
If you're using this repo together with testarmada-magellan, your base test can inherit from the base test by
var BaseTest = require("testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/base-test-class");
For full example, please checkout boilerplate-nightwatch
For desktop and mobile web test, please refer to this page.
For iOS app test, please refer to this page.
After
npm install ./bin/owl can be found under
./node_modules/.bin/owl. To use ./bin/owl latet wd is required. Please do
npm install wd --save in your repo firstly.
To create wd commands under ./lib/custom_command
./bin/owl --output ./lib/custom_command --config ${path to nightwatch.json}
If you're migrating from magellan-nightwatch to nightwatch-extra, please follow the steps
./node_modules/testarmada-magellan-nightwatch from your project.
package.json
dependencies:{
"testarmada-magellan-nightwatch: "${VERSION}", // DELETE THIS LINE
"testarmada-nightwatch-extra: "^3.0.0" // ADD THIS LINE
}
npm install again under your project root folder.
nightwatch.json file has the following changes
"custom_commands_path":[
"./node_modules/testarmada-magellan-nightwatch/lib/commands" // DELETE THIS LINE
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands" // ADD THIS LINE
],
"custom_assertions_path":[
"./node_modules/testarmada-magellan-nightwatch/lib/assertions" // DELETE THIS LINE
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions" // ADD THIS LINE
]
require("testarmada-magellan-nightwatch/lib/base-test-class"); // DELETE THIS LINE
require("testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/base-test-class"); // ADD THIS LINE
Nightwatch-Extra@5 allows user to define plugins. A plugin can be used for test failure detection, error sum up or anything you can do in nightwatchjs' globals.js. With this plugin architecture, following features are designed as plugins in
nightwatch-extra#5
Get methods return an object {actual:value} instead of just the value itself.
For example, a previous call:
client.getElValue(".user-profile", function(profile){
const myActalProfileValue = profile;
});
Would now be:
client.getElValue(".user-profile", function(profile){
const myActalProfileValue = profile.actual;
});
No change is required if you're not willing to add customized plugin. In
nightwatch-extra@5 the above features are already placed as plugins and enabled by default.
If you want to implement your own plugin and enable it
In
nightwatch.json file, add plugins entry under
test_settings -> default. Plugins can be node module or a js file
"plugins": []
In
nightwatch.json file, enable
globals_path
"globals_path": "./lib/globals.js"
In
./lib/globals.js, add following content
const extraGlobals = require("testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/globals");
module.exports = {
before: function (callback) {
extraGlobals.before.apply(this, [callback]);
},
after: function (callback) {
extraGlobals.after.apply(this, [callback]);
},
beforeEach: function (browser, callback) {
extraGlobals.beforeEach.apply(this, [browser, callback]);
},
afterEach: function (browser, callback) {
extraGlobals.afterEach.apply(this, [browser, callback]);
}
};
Nightwatch-Extra@4 makes
appium an option besides
selenium-server, which means you can now use nightwatchjs to test in appium either locally or with a test environment provider, such as saucelabs, for mobile web or app test.
Make sure your
nightwatch.json file has the following changes
"custom_commands_path":[
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands",
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands/mobile"
],
"custom_assertions_path":[
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions",
"./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions/mobile"
]
Add following code to your environment entry in
nightwatch.json
"selenium": {
"start_process": false
},
"appium": {
"start_process": true
}
Full example nightwatch.json
baseTest.before
We've added a callback in
before. If you have a customized base test, please make sure you have the callback called in your customized
baseTest.before.
Please refer to Here as example.
baseTest.after
after needs to be called at the very first step in your customized
baseTest.after if you have one.
Please refer to Here as example.
globals.js
To automatically handle appium server, a
globals.js is required to start appium in nightwatchjs's global before and stop appium in global after.
Please refer to the changes in nightwatch.json and globals.js for more info.
Starting with version 4.3.1, we allow error messages from Nightwatch Extra API calls to be mapped to a dictionary file to provide the user with a better explanation for some of the errors that are encounted. Some of the standard messages now include codes (listed below) to be mapped, but you can also map other parts of the error message or even error messages from Saucelabs or Selenium.
The error dicationary needs to be a json formatted file with name-value pairs. It can be passed in as a system environment variable NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY or in nightwatch.json attribute test_settings.default.errorDictionary. It can be a file path, url, or a url object accepted by request.js. System environment variable NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY takes precendence over attribute in nightwatch.json. So if System environment variable NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY exists, it will use that value.
Examples:
// file
export NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY=/app/nightwatch-error-dictionary.json
// url
export NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY=http://www.foo.com/nightwatch-error-dictionary.json
Example dictionary.json:
{
"BAD_GATEWAY": "Error connecting to server. Server may not have started propertly or there may be a problem with the network.",
"SELECTOR_NOT_FOUND": "Element matching the selector could not be found.",
"SELECTOR_NOT_VISIBLE": "Element matching the selector was found but is not visible.",
"SELENIUM_ERROR": "An unexpected error occured in Selenium.",
"ATTRIBUTE_NOT_FOUND": "Element with attribute name could not be found."
}
Documentation in this project is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Full details available at https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0