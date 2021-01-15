⚠️⚠️ DEPRECATED ⚠️⚠️

This project, and it's related TestArmada projects, will no longer be supported. No further work from the owners will be done, and no PRs will be reviewed.

Enhanced nightwatchjs commands and assertions for test automation for desktop web, mobile web, native app and hybrid app.

Features

nightwatch enhancement

A appium integrated base test for customization.

nightwatch enhancement for desktop web test

An automatic wait for element to be visible (using :visible pseudo) before executing every nightwatch command or assertion (done by injecting sizzlejs). A base command with wait-for-visible feature for further extension. A base assertion with wait-for-visible feature for further extension. An easy-to-use sizzlejs selector option. Sets of enhanced commands and assertions

nightwatch extension for mobile web native app test

Option to launch appium programmatically in base test for easy debugging and test integration. A base command for native app test with wait-for-visible feature for further extension. A base assertion for native app test with wait-for-visible feature for further extension. Sets of enhanced commands and assertions for native app test.

./bin/owl can generate nightwatch compatible wd commands for you so that you can use nightwatch runner to run test written in wd format. All nightwatch compatible wd commands follow the same nightwatch standard and can be chained as plain nightwatch commands.

All wd commands will be transformed into nightwatch custom command files with name wd${command}.js and capitalized first letter in wd command name in the given folder. For example wd command element will be transformed into file wdElement.js , and clickElement will be transformed into wdClickElement.js .

The command parameters will stay the same.

.element( 'accessibility id' , 'signin' , (el) => console .log(el)); .wdElement( 'accessibility id' , 'signin' , (el) => console .log(el));

Usage

In nightwatch.json add following content

"custom_assertions_path" : [ "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions" , "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions/mobile" ], "custom_commands_path" : [ "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands" , "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands/mobile" ]

If you're using this repo together with testarmada-magellan, your base test can inherit from the base test by

var BaseTest = require ( "testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/base-test-class" );

For full example, please checkout boilerplate-nightwatch

Web test

For desktop and mobile web test, please refer to this page.

iOS app test

For iOS app test, please refer to this page.

After npm install ./bin/owl can be found under ./node_modules/.bin/owl . To use ./bin/owl latet wd is required. Please do npm install wd --save in your repo firstly.

To create wd commands under ./lib/custom_command

./bin/owl --output ./lib/custom_command --config ${path to nightwatch.json}

Important migration notice

If you're migrating from magellan-nightwatch to nightwatch-extra, please follow the steps

Delete ./node_modules/testarmada-magellan-nightwatch from your project. In package.json

dependencies:{ "testarmada-magellan-nightwatch: " ${VERSION} ", // DELETE THIS LINE " testarmada-nightwatch-extra: "^3.0.0" }

Run npm install again under your project root folder. Make sure your nightwatch.json file has the following changes

"custom_commands_path" :[ "./node_modules/testarmada-magellan-nightwatch/lib/commands" "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands" ], "custom_assertions_path" :[ "./node_modules/testarmada-magellan-nightwatch/lib/assertions" "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions" ]

Change parent of your base test class (if there is)

require ( "testarmada-magellan-nightwatch/lib/base-test-class" ); require ( "testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/base-test-class" );

Important migration notice for Nightwatch-Extra@5

What is changed in Nightwatch-Extra@5

Nightwatch-Extra@5 allows user to define plugins. A plugin can be used for test failure detection, error sum up or anything you can do in nightwatchjs' globals.js. With this plugin architecture, following features are designed as plugins in nightwatch-extra#5

Appium server life cycle management Error dictionary

Get methods return an object {actual:value} instead of just the value itself.

For example, a previous call:

client.getElValue( ".user-profile" , function ( profile ) { const myActalProfileValue = profile; });

Would now be:

client.getElValue( ".user-profile" , function ( profile ) { const myActalProfileValue = profile.actual; });

No change is required if you're not willing to add customized plugin. In nightwatch-extra@5 the above features are already placed as plugins and enabled by default.

If you want to implement your own plugin and enable it

In nightwatch.json file, add plugins entry under test_settings -> default . Plugins can be node module or a js file "plugins" : [] In nightwatch.json file, enable globals_path "globals_path" : "./lib/globals.js" In ./lib/globals.js , add following content const extraGlobals = require ( "testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/globals" ); module .exports = { before : function ( callback ) { extraGlobals.before.apply( this , [callback]); }, after : function ( callback ) { extraGlobals.after.apply( this , [callback]); }, beforeEach : function ( browser, callback ) { extraGlobals.beforeEach.apply( this , [browser, callback]); }, afterEach : function ( browser, callback ) { extraGlobals.afterEach.apply( this , [browser, callback]); } };

Important migration notice for Nightwatch-Extra@4

What is changed in Nightwatch-Extra@4

Nightwatch-Extra@4 makes appium an option besides selenium-server , which means you can now use nightwatchjs to test in appium either locally or with a test environment provider, such as saucelabs, for mobile web or app test.

Launch appium server automatically when tests need it Provide mobile commands for app test with appium Provide mobile assertions for app teset with appium Provide a base-mobile-base-command for easy extension Provide a base-mobile-base-assertion for easy extension

Configuration change

Make sure your nightwatch.json file has the following changes "custom_commands_path" :[ "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands" , "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/commands/mobile" ], "custom_assertions_path" :[ "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions" , "./node_modules/testarmada-nightwatch-extra/lib/assertions/mobile" ] Add following code to your environment entry in nightwatch.json "selenium" : { "start_process" : false }, "appium" : { "start_process" : true } Full example nightwatch.json

Code change

baseTest.before We've added a callback in before . If you have a customized base test, please make sure you have the callback called in your customized baseTest.before . Please refer to Here as example. baseTest.after after needs to be called at the very first step in your customized baseTest.after if you have one. Please refer to Here as example. globals.js To automatically handle appium server, a globals.js is required to start appium in nightwatchjs's global before and stop appium in global after. Please refer to the changes in nightwatch.json and globals.js for more info.

Error Dictionary

Starting with version 4.3.1, we allow error messages from Nightwatch Extra API calls to be mapped to a dictionary file to provide the user with a better explanation for some of the errors that are encounted. Some of the standard messages now include codes (listed below) to be mapped, but you can also map other parts of the error message or even error messages from Saucelabs or Selenium.

[SELECTOR_NOT_VISIBLE] - indicates that the selector was found but is not visible.

[BAD_GATEWAY] - indicates that the Saucelabs browser cannot connect to the given url. Only works for Saucelabs browsers.

[SELECTOR_NOT_FOUND] - indicates that the selector was not found.

[SELENIUM_ERROR] - indicates a Saucelabs or local Selenium error.

[ATTRIBUTE_NOT_FOUND] - For mobile calls, it indicates that the given attribute was not found.

The error dicationary needs to be a json formatted file with name-value pairs. It can be passed in as a system environment variable NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY or in nightwatch.json attribute test_settings.default.errorDictionary. It can be a file path, url, or a url object accepted by request.js. System environment variable NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY takes precendence over attribute in nightwatch.json. So if System environment variable NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY exists, it will use that value.

Examples:

export NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY= /app/ nightwatch-error-dictionary.json export NIGHTWATCH_ERROR_DICTIONARY=http:

Example dictionary.json:

{ "BAD_GATEWAY" : "Error connecting to server. Server may not have started propertly or there may be a problem with the network." , "SELECTOR_NOT_FOUND" : "Element matching the selector could not be found." , "SELECTOR_NOT_VISIBLE" : "Element matching the selector was found but is not visible." , "SELENIUM_ERROR" : "An unexpected error occured in Selenium." , "ATTRIBUTE_NOT_FOUND" : "Element with attribute name could not be found." }

License

Documentation in this project is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Full details available at https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0