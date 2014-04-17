testardo

a browser and OS agnostic web driver for mobile and desktop

in a nutshell

Bored to death to swipe around in order to be sure device X still works? If so, give testardo a chance!

testardo is the easiest way to test your local projects with some remote service testing capabilities too. You can be notified if something goes wrong, you can change tests at runtime and have an instant update for all running devices, you can forget SDKs, special software, drivers, patches and fixes ... you create the test with everything you know and need already with the ability to include libraries and utilities at runtime.

testardo will be instantly useful thanks to its status colors on any device display: green for success, yellow if the server is offline, red when there was an error and with shown error info ... as easy as that!

how to

To use testardo ... all you need is the testardo file. Grab it or simply install it via npm install -g testardo .

The executable will create a testing environment showing the URL to load through your device browser. As long as your Mac/Linux machine is reachable through the same network there's really nothing else to do.

If you want to have an idea of testardo options at launch time, please check the how-to file, or launch ./testardo without arguments in your console.

API

The documentation for the client is commented in this file, that is the sandbox object every test receives.

For the server, just write testardo to know options.

basic HTTPS support

Landed in version 0.2.x basic HTTPS support, i.e. testardo --host=webreflection.github.io --https examples/eddy.js

grunt plugin

A huge thank to @gianlucaguarini for his grunt-testardo plugin.

example

A very basic example is shown in this file.

Write ./testardo --host=google.com --loop=0 examples/google-search.js and connect to the full url shown in the terminal. This will look something like: en1: http://192.168.1.146:7357/$ where the full url to connect to will be http://192.168.1.146:7357/$

original post + live demo

If you want to know more and see a video about testardo feel free to reach the original post in my blog

compatibility

So far, testardo has been tested with the following Mobile browsers:

iOS 5.1 and greater

Android 2.3 and greater

Opera Mobile Classic

Firefox OS 1.0 and greater

Windows Phone 7 and greater

Blackberry 10

Kindle Fire Silk

webOS (the one for the old palm pre, not yet LG TVs)

Above list will change as soon as new devices will be tested.

The list of compatible and tested Desktop browsers:

Chrome

Firefox

Opera

Safari

Above list will change as soon as different browsers will be tested.

Ideally old IE browsers should work too (at some point).

why

Selenium is cool but there's no selenium for platforms different from Android and iOS. This makes integration tests extremely painful for all other phones, both newer and older.

testardo would like to simplify one-shot or infinitely repeated integration tests with any browser you would like to test.

TODO

https and SSL compatibility (basic support for https landed in 0.2.x)

(basic support for https landed in 0.2.x) more sandbox shortcuts/utilities

more Desktop browsers to test

more Mobile browsers/devices too

Any help will be more than appreciated.