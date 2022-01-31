test2doc.js - Build API docs from your tests

test2doc.js helps you seamlessly integrate API documentation generation to your test flow.

You write something like this:

const doc = require ( 'test2doc' ) const request = require ( 'supertest' ) require ( 'should' ) const app = require ( './my-express-app.js' ) after( function ( ) { doc.emit( 'api-documentation.apib' ) }) doc.group( 'Products' ).is( ( doc ) => { describe( '#Products' , function ( ) { doc.action( 'Get all products' ).is( ( doc ) => { it( 'should get all products' , function ( ) { return request(app) .get(doc.get( '/products' )) .query( doc.query({ minPrice : doc .val( 10 , 'Only products of which price >= this value should be returned' ) .required(), }) ) .expect( 200 ) .then( ( res ) => { doc.resHeaders(res.headers) body = doc.resBody(res.body) body.desc( 'List of all products' ).should.not.be.empty() body[ 0 ].should.have.properties( 'id' , 'name' , 'price' ) body[ 0 ].price.desc( 'Price of this product' ).should.be.a.Number() }) }) }) }) })

And then test2doc.js will capture all the info provided by you via doc.get / doc.query / doc.resBody / myVar.desc . You can choose a generator to generate the final documents based on these collected information. Since we capture every thing we need from tests, you will always get up-to-date documents.

Currently we provide API Blueprint generator and Swagger generator.

test2doc.js is not designed to run on a specified test framework, which means you can use this in conjunction with any test frameworks and assertion libraries.

We provide an extension for supertest called supertest-test2doc, which makes it much easier to integrate test2doc.js with supertest.

Installation

Install test2doc.js as an npm module and save it to your package.json file as a development dependency:

npm install test2doc --save-dev

Once installed it can now be referenced by simply calling require('test2doc') .

The npm package name is test2doc without .js suffix.

Getting Started

First require this library, for convenience we use doc as the imported variable name:

const doc = require ( 'test2doc' )

test2doc.js has two core concepts: group and action . A group is a collection of action s and child group s, and an action describes a real API endpoint (HTTP method / url / queries / request body / response body / headers). Like a tree, action s are leaf nodes and group s are non-leaf nodes.

The doc variable imported here is the root group . When you call doc.group('Name of this subgroup') , it returns a new object represents the sub group , which has exactly the same interfaces as the root group .

When you call doc.action('Name of this action') , it returns a new object represents the action , which has different interfaces compared to group .

For convenience, we usually use the variable name doc all the way to make it easy to write clean codes.

Some methods of group object are:

doc.title(title) - set title of this group

- set title of this group doc.desc(...descriptions) - give descriptions for this group

- give descriptions for this group doc.basePath(basePath) - set base path for this group

- set base path for this group doc.group(childGroupTitle) - create a child group, returns the child group

Some methods of action object are:

doc.get(url, parameters) - Capture a string as the url, returns this url so you call pass to your HTTP request library

- Capture a string as the url, returns this url so you call pass to your HTTP request library doc.resBody(body) - Capture an object as the response body, returns an proxy of this object

Full list can be found at API references section.

Methods like doc.resBody(body) / doc.val(value, ...descriptions) and so on returns an ES6 Proxy of the object passed in. So we can add custom methods to these objects like desc(...descriptions) , required() , etc. However because JS doesn't allow proxying non-object value (number / null / undefined etc.), we will create wrapper objects around these values. If these wrapper objects don't work well with your assertion / request library, you can use doc.uncapture(object) to get the original value.

Once you have collected all the info needed to build the documentations, call emit on the root group to emit the actual documentation file. Generally you will do this in a global after hook.

API references

Group

Methods

title (title) - set title of this group return: this group

- set title of this group desc (...descriptions) - give descriptions for this group A group can have multiple descriptions. Generally each description will be rendered as a paragraph. return: this group

- give descriptions for this group scheme (...schemes) - set supported schemes on this group e.g. scheme('http', 'https', 'ws', 'wss') return: this group

- set supported schemes on this group host (host) - set hostname for this group Only hostname, without 'http://' or trailing slash. return: this group

- set hostname for this group version (version) - set API version for this group return: this group

- set API version for this group basePath (basePath, parameters) - set base path for this group e.g. basePath('/v0/product/:id', { id: doc.val('123', 'Product ID') }) return: this group

- set base path for this group val (value, ...descriptions) - capture an value and give it descriptions return: a proxy of value

- capture an value and give it descriptions params (parameters) - describe parameters for the base path Same as the second parameter in basePath(basePath, parameters) return: this group

- describe parameters for the base path query (queries) - describe queries for the base path return: this group

- describe queries for the base path reqHeaders (headers) - describe common request headers for all actions in this group e.g. doc.reqHeaders({ 'x-my-header': 'foobar', 'x-my-array-header': ['value1', 'value2'] }) return: this group

- describe common request headers for all actions in this group group (title) - create a child group titled title return: the newly created child group

- create a child group titled action (title) - create an action titled title belonging to this group return: the newly created action

- create an action titled belonging to this group is (collectFn) - call collectFn with this group as the first argument Usually used in chaining call. e.g. doc.group('a child group').is(doc => { ... }) , first doc refers to the parent group, second doc refers to the child group return: this group, or a promise if collectFn returns a promise, which will be resolved with this group when the promise returned by collectFn finishes.

- call with this group as the first argument uncapture (object, shouldSliceArray = false) - uncapture an object (strip the proxy) If shouldSliceArray is true, then any array in object will be subsetted according to offset() and limit() set on it. return: an uncaptured object, with all its children and nested children uncaptured

- uncapture an object (strip the proxy) emit (file, generator = 'apib', options = {}) - generate the actual documentation file file can be a filename or a file descriptor. It's the same object passed into fs.writeFileSync . If file is omitted, the generated text will be the return value. Available generators: apib / swagger return: void

- generate the actual documentation file

Action

Methods

get/post/put/delete/...(url, parameters) - shortcut of method(method).url(url, parameters) Supports all methods provided by npm package methods. return: the url with parameters filled in

- shortcut of method (method) - set request method of this action return: this action

- set request method of this action title (title) - set title of this action return: this action

- set title of this action desc (...descriptions) - give descriptions for this action return: this action

- give descriptions for this action url (url, parameters) - describe url and url parameters for this action url can be an express-route-style path, which can include parameters use parameters to describe parameters in the url return: the url with parameters filled in

- describe url and url parameters for this action val (value, ...descriptions) - Same as group . val

- Same as . anotherExample () - as a seperator between different exapmles an example = params + query + reqBody + resBody return: this action e.g.

- as a seperator between different exapmles

doc .params .. .blahblah ... doc .query .. .blahblah ... doc .reqBody .. .blahblah ... doc .resBody doc.anotherExample() doc .params .. .blahblah ... doc .query .. .blahblah ... doc .reqBody .. .blahblah ... doc .resBody

params (parameters, returnProxy = false) - Same as group . params , except this is for action

- Same as . , except this is for action query (queries, returnProxy = false) - Same as group . query , except this is for action

- Same as . , except this is for action reqHeader (name, value, returnProxy = false) - describe a single header for this action e.g. doc.reqHeader('authorization', 'Bearer 123456') returns ['authorization', 'Bearer 123456'] return: an array with two items, name and value

- describe a single header for this action reqHeaders (headers, returnProxy = false) - describe request headers for this action e.g. doc.reqHeaders({ 'x-my-header': 'foobar', 'x-my-array-header': ['value1', 'value2'] }) return: the headers object passed in, or a proxy of headers if returnProxy is true

- describe request headers for this action reqBody (body, description, returnProxy = false) - Capture an object as the request body and give it a description return: the body object passed in, or a proxy of body if returnProxy is true

- Capture an object as the request body and give it a description resHeaders (headers) - describe response headers for this action e.g. doc.resHeaders({ 'content-type': 'application-json', 'x-total-page': '16' }) return: a proxy of headers

- describe response headers for this action status (statusCode) - describe the response HTTP status code for this action return: the statusCode passed in

- describe the response HTTP status code for this action resBody (body) - Capture an object as the response body return: a proxy of body

- Capture an object as the response body is (collectFn) - Same as group . is , except the parameter passed to collectFn is this action

- Same as . , except the parameter passed to is this action uncapture (object) - Same as group . uncapture

Captured Objects

Methods

desc (...descriptions) - give descriptions for this object return: this captured object

- give descriptions for this object required () - mark this as required return: this captured object

- mark this as required optional () - mark this as optional (opposite to required() ) return: this captured object

- mark this as optional (opposite to ) nullable (nullable = true) - mark this as nullable or non-nullable return: this captured object

- mark this as nullable or non-nullable fixed (fixed = true) - mark this as fixed return: this captured object

- mark this as fixed fixedType (fixedType = true) - mark this as fixed-type return: this captured object

- mark this as fixed-type enum (...possibleValues) - mark this should be a member of possibleValues return: this captured object

- mark this should be a member of default (defaultValue) - mark the default value for this return: this captured object

- mark the default value for this sample (...sampleValues) - give a sample value for this return: this captured object

- give a sample value for this offset (offset) - specify the offset in the array to be included in the documents Only makes sense if this is an array Useful if you only want to include a subset of this array in the documents return: this captured object

- specify the offset in the array to be included in the documents limit (limit) - specify the number of items from the offset in the array to be included in the documents Only makes sense if this is an array Useful if you only want to include a subset of this array in the documents return: this captured object

- specify the number of items from the offset in the array to be included in the documents uncapture (shouldSliceArray = false) - uncapture this If shouldSliceArray is true, then any array in this object will be subsetted according to offset() and limit() set on it. return: the uncaptured original object for this

- uncapture this

Roadmap

Add tests and integrate with Travis CI

Add tests and integrate with Travis CI Swagger support

Swagger support Write an extension for supertest to simplify grammer

Write an extension for supertest to simplify grammer Incremental document generation

Incremental document generation CONTRIBUTION guide

CONTRIBUTION guide An official website

License

The project is released under MIT License.