test2doc.js helps you seamlessly integrate API documentation generation to your test flow.
You write something like this:
const doc = require('test2doc')
const request = require('supertest') // We use supertest as the HTTP request library
require('should') // and use should as the assertion library
// For Koa, you should exports app.listen() or app.callback() in your app entry
const app = require('./my-express-app.js')
after(function () {
doc.emit('api-documentation.apib') // Or doc.emit('api-documentation.yaml', 'swagger') if you like Swagger
})
doc.group('Products').is((doc) => {
describe('#Products', function () {
doc.action('Get all products').is((doc) => {
it('should get all products', function () {
// Write specs towards your API endpoint as you would normally do
// Just decorate with some utility methods
return request(app)
.get(doc.get('/products'))
.query(
doc.query({
minPrice: doc
.val(
10,
'Only products of which price >= this value should be returned'
)
.required(),
})
)
.expect(200)
.then((res) => {
doc.resHeaders(res.headers)
body = doc.resBody(res.body)
body.desc('List of all products').should.not.be.empty()
body[0].should.have.properties('id', 'name', 'price')
body[0].price.desc('Price of this product').should.be.a.Number()
})
})
})
})
})
And then test2doc.js will capture all the info provided by you via
doc.get /
doc.query /
doc.resBody /
myVar.desc. You can choose a generator to generate the final documents based on these collected information. Since we capture every thing we need from tests, you will always get up-to-date documents.
Currently we provide API Blueprint generator and Swagger generator.
test2doc.js is not designed to run on a specified test framework, which means you can use this in conjunction with any test frameworks and assertion libraries.
We provide an extension for supertest called supertest-test2doc, which makes it much easier to integrate test2doc.js with supertest.
Install test2doc.js as an npm module and save it to your package.json file as a development dependency:
npm install test2doc --save-dev
Once installed it can now be referenced by simply calling
require('test2doc').
The npm package name is
test2doc without
.js suffix.
First require this library, for convenience we use
doc as the imported variable name:
const doc = require('test2doc')
test2doc.js has two core concepts:
group and
action. A
group is a collection of
actions and child
groups, and an
action describes a real API endpoint (HTTP method / url / queries / request body / response body / headers). Like a tree,
actions are leaf nodes and
groups are non-leaf nodes.
The
doc variable imported here is the root
group. When you call
doc.group('Name of this subgroup'), it returns a new object represents the sub
group, which has exactly the same interfaces as the root
group.
When you call
doc.action('Name of this action'), it returns a new object represents the
action, which has different interfaces compared to
group.
For convenience, we usually use the variable name
doc all the way to make it easy to write clean codes.
Some methods of
group object are:
doc.title(title) - set title of this group
doc.desc(...descriptions) - give descriptions for this group
doc.basePath(basePath) - set base path for this group
doc.group(childGroupTitle) - create a child group, returns the child group
Some methods of
action object are:
doc.get(url, parameters) - Capture a string as the url, returns this url so you call pass to your HTTP request library
doc.resBody(body) - Capture an object as the response body, returns an proxy of this object
Full list can be found at API references section.
Methods like
doc.resBody(body) /
doc.val(value, ...descriptions) and so on returns an ES6 Proxy of the object passed in. So we can add custom methods to these objects like
desc(...descriptions),
required(), etc. However because JS doesn't allow proxying non-object value (number / null / undefined etc.), we will create wrapper objects around these values. If these wrapper objects don't work well with your assertion / request library, you can use
doc.uncapture(object) to get the original value.
Once you have collected all the info needed to build the documentations, call
emit on the root group to emit the actual documentation file. Generally you will do this in a global
after hook.
title (title) - set title of this group
desc (...descriptions) - give descriptions for this group
scheme (...schemes) - set supported schemes on this group
scheme('http', 'https', 'ws', 'wss')
host (host) - set hostname for this group
version (version) - set API version for this group
basePath (basePath, parameters) - set base path for this group
basePath('/v0/product/:id', { id: doc.val('123', 'Product ID') })
val (value, ...descriptions) - capture an value and give it descriptions
value
params (parameters) - describe parameters for the base path
basePath(basePath, parameters)
query (queries) - describe queries for the base path
reqHeaders (headers) - describe common request headers for all actions in this group
doc.reqHeaders({ 'x-my-header': 'foobar', 'x-my-array-header': ['value1', 'value2'] })
group (title) - create a child group titled
title
action (title) - create an action titled
title belonging to this group
is (collectFn) - call
collectFn with this group as the first argument
doc.group('a child group').is(doc => { ... }), first
doc refers to the parent group, second
doc refers to the child group
collectFn returns a promise, which will be resolved with this group when the promise returned by
collectFn finishes.
uncapture (object, shouldSliceArray = false) - uncapture an object (strip the proxy)
shouldSliceArray is true, then any array in
object will be subsetted according to offset() and limit() set on it.
emit (file, generator = 'apib', options = {}) - generate the actual documentation file
file can be a filename or a file descriptor. It's the same object passed into
fs.writeFileSync.
file is omitted, the generated text will be the return value.
apib /
swagger
get/post/put/delete/...(url, parameters) - shortcut of
method(method).url(url, parameters)
method (method) - set request method of this action
title (title) - set title of this action
desc (...descriptions) - give descriptions for this action
url (url, parameters) - describe url and url parameters for this action
url can be an express-route-style path, which can include parameters
parameters to describe parameters in the url
val (value, ...descriptions) - Same as
group.
val
anotherExample () - as a seperator between different exapmles
doc.params ...blahblah... doc.query ...blahblah... doc.reqBody ...blahblah... doc.resBody
doc.anotherExample() // Divide into two examples in a same code block
doc.params ...blahblah... doc.query ...blahblah... doc.reqBody ...blahblah... doc.resBody
params (parameters, returnProxy = false) - Same as
group.
params, except this is for action
query (queries, returnProxy = false) - Same as
group.
query, except this is for action
reqHeader (name, value, returnProxy = false) - describe a single header for this action
doc.reqHeader('authorization', 'Bearer 123456') returns
['authorization', 'Bearer 123456']
name and
value
reqHeaders (headers, returnProxy = false) - describe request headers for this action
doc.reqHeaders({ 'x-my-header': 'foobar', 'x-my-array-header': ['value1', 'value2'] })
headers object passed in, or a proxy of
headers if
returnProxy is true
reqBody (body, description, returnProxy = false) - Capture an object as the request body and give it a description
body object passed in, or a proxy of
body if
returnProxy is true
resHeaders (headers) - describe response headers for this action
doc.resHeaders({ 'content-type': 'application-json', 'x-total-page': '16' })
headers
status (statusCode) - describe the response HTTP status code for this action
statusCode passed in
resBody (body) - Capture an object as the response body
body
is (collectFn) - Same as
group.
is, except the parameter passed to
collectFn is this action
uncapture (object) - Same as
group.
uncapture
desc (...descriptions) - give descriptions for this object
required () - mark this as required
optional () - mark this as optional (opposite to
required())
nullable (nullable = true) - mark this as nullable or non-nullable
fixed (fixed = true) - mark this as fixed
fixedType (fixedType = true) - mark this as fixed-type
enum (...possibleValues) - mark this should be a member of
possibleValues
default (defaultValue) - mark the default value for this
sample (...sampleValues) - give a sample value for this
offset (offset) - specify the offset in the array to be included in the documents
limit (limit) - specify the number of items from the offset in the array to be included in the documents
uncapture (shouldSliceArray = false) - uncapture this
shouldSliceArray is true, then any array in this object will be subsetted according to offset() and limit() set on it.
The project is released under MIT License.