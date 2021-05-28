openbase logo
test262-harness

by Brian Terlson
9.0.0 (see all)

Experimental harness for test262

Overview

Categories

Readme

Test262-Harness

Travis Build Status

Getting Started

For Development of Test262-Harness

For development of Test262-harness, test authoring & execution:

git clone https://github.com/tc39/test262.git --depth 1
cd test262

For Test Authoring & Test Execution:

For test authoring & execution:

npm install -g test262-harness

Run test262-harness --help for details on the various configuration options.

Examples

Running tests in hypothetical JavaScript engine "X": 

cd test262;
test262-harness --hostType=X --hostPath=`which X` test/**/*.js

Options

Option NameDescriptionRequiredDefault
-h, --helpShow help & examplesn/an/a
-v, --versionPrint the current version of test262-harnessn/an/a
--hostTypeType of host to run tests in. See eshost's supported hosts for available options.Nonode
--hostPathPath to the host executable.Yes, if hostType is specifiedprocess.execPath
--hostArgsAny additional arguments to pass to the host when invoking it (eg. --harmony, --es6all, etc).Non/a
-t, --threadsRun this many tests in parallel. Note that the browser runners don't work great with t > 1.No1
-r, --reporterFormat of data written to standard output. Currently either json or simple.Nosimple
--featuresComma-separated list of features to filter for. Example: --features="BigInt,Atomics".Non/a
--reporter-keysComma-separated list of keys to include in output of json reporter.Non/a
--test262DirRoot test262 directory and is used to locate the includes directory.NoRelative to test files
--includesDirIncludes directory.NoInferred from test262Dir or else detected by walking upward from the first test found.
--tempDirDirectory that eshost will create its temp files in (does not affect location of files created by --saveCompiledTests and --saveOnlyFailedNoOS Temp Dir
--preludePath to a file to include before every test (useful for testing polyfills for example); supports multiple --prelude parametersNon/a
--timeoutSet a custom test timeout in millisecondsNo10000
--transformerPath to module which exports a code transformer functionNon/a
--preprocessorPath to module which exports a map function that operates on each Test262Test object before it executed.Non/a
--acceptVersionExecute tests from a version of Test262 that differs from the versions supported by this utility. This may cause the utility to report invalid test results.NoInferred from test262Dir/package.json
--saveCompiledTestsWrite the compiled version of path/to/test.js as path/to/test.js.<hostType>.<default\|strict>.<pass\|fail> so that it can be easily re-run under that host. Run test262-harness --help for examples.Non/a
--saveOnlyFailedOnly save the compiled version of the test if it failed, to help easily repro failed tests (implies --saveCompiledTests).Non/a
--errorForFailuresReturn a non-zero exit code if one or more tests fail.Non/a

Preprocessor

The --preprocessor feature allows a module that exports a map function that operates on each Test262Test object (ie. the object emitted by Test262-Stream) before their execution.

test.result = Result Object

In some cases, a preprocessor may want to signal to Test262-Harness that a certain result has already been reached, and that it must not further evaluate the test. To create this signal, the preprocessor creates a result property on the Test262Test object, which will indicate to Test262-Harness that it must not evaluate the test, but instead return the value of the result property as though the test had been executed. For example, a preprocessor may attempt to transpile the value of test.contents—which may fail! In the case of failure, the preprocessor can create a result property whose value is a Result Object. This will skip the code evaluation and report the given result object. 

module.exports = function(test) {
  try {
    test.contents = babel.transform(test.contents, options).code;
  } catch (error) {
    test.result = {
      stderr: `${error.name}: ${error.message}\n`,
      stdout: '',
      error
    };
  }

  return test;
};

Tutorials

