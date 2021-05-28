For development of Test262-harness, test authoring & execution:
git clone https://github.com/tc39/test262.git --depth 1
cd test262
For test authoring & execution:
npm install -g test262-harness
Run
test262-harness --help for details on the various configuration options.
Running tests in hypothetical JavaScript engine "X":
cd test262;
test262-harness --hostType=X --hostPath=`which X` test/**/*.js
|Option Name
|Description
|Required
|Default
-h,
--help
|Show help & examples
|n/a
|n/a
-v,
--version
|Print the current version of test262-harness
|n/a
|n/a
--hostType
|Type of host to run tests in. See eshost's supported hosts for available options.
|No
node
--hostPath
|Path to the host executable.
|Yes, if
hostType is specified
process.execPath
--hostArgs
|Any additional arguments to pass to the host when invoking it (eg.
--harmony,
--es6all, etc).
|No
|n/a
-t,
--threads
|Run this many tests in parallel. Note that the browser runners don't work great with t > 1.
|No
|1
-r,
--reporter
|Format of data written to standard output. Currently either
json or
simple.
|No
simple
--features
|Comma-separated list of
features to filter for. Example:
--features="BigInt,Atomics".
|No
|n/a
--reporter-keys
|Comma-separated list of keys to include in output of
json reporter.
|No
|n/a
--test262Dir
|Root test262 directory and is used to locate the includes directory.
|No
|Relative to test files
--includesDir
|Includes directory.
|No
|Inferred from
test262Dir or else detected by walking upward from the first test found.
--tempDir
|Directory that
eshost will create its temp files in (does not affect location of files created by
--saveCompiledTests and
--saveOnlyFailed
|No
|OS Temp Dir
--prelude
|Path to a file to include before every test (useful for testing polyfills for example); supports multiple
--prelude parameters
|No
|n/a
--timeout
|Set a custom test timeout in milliseconds
|No
10000
--transformer
|Path to module which exports a code transformer function
|No
|n/a
--preprocessor
|Path to module which exports a map function that operates on each Test262Test object before it executed.
|No
|n/a
--acceptVersion
|Execute tests from a version of Test262 that differs from the versions supported by this utility. This may cause the utility to report invalid test results.
|No
|Inferred from
test262Dir/package.json
--saveCompiledTests
|Write the compiled version of
path/to/test.js as
path/to/test.js.<hostType>.<default\|strict>.<pass\|fail> so that it can be easily re-run under that host. Run
test262-harness --help for examples.
|No
|n/a
--saveOnlyFailed
|Only save the compiled version of the test if it failed, to help easily repro failed tests (implies
--saveCompiledTests).
|No
|n/a
--errorForFailures
|Return a non-zero exit code if one or more tests fail.
|No
|n/a
The
--preprocessor feature allows a module that exports a map function that operates on each Test262Test object (ie. the object emitted by Test262-Stream) before their execution.
test.result = Result Object
In some cases, a preprocessor may want to signal to Test262-Harness that a certain result has already been reached, and that it must not further evaluate the test. To create this signal, the preprocessor creates a
result property on the Test262Test object, which will indicate to Test262-Harness that it must not evaluate the test, but instead return the value of the
result property as though the test had been executed. For example, a preprocessor may attempt to transpile the value of
test.contents—which may fail! In the case of failure, the preprocessor can create a
result property whose value is a
Result Object. This will skip the code evaluation and report the given result object.
module.exports = function(test) {
try {
test.contents = babel.transform(test.contents, options).code;
} catch (error) {
test.result = {
stderr: `${error.name}: ${error.message}\n`,
stdout: '',
error
};
}
return test;
};