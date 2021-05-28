Getting Started

For development of Test262-harness, test authoring & execution:

git clone https://github.com/tc39/test262.git --depth 1 cd test262

For test authoring & execution:

npm install -g test262-harness

Run test262-harness --help for details on the various configuration options.

Examples

Running tests in hypothetical JavaScript engine "X":

cd test262; test262-harness --hostType=X --hostPath=` which X` test /**/*.js

Options

Option Name Description Required Default -h , --help Show help & examples n/a n/a -v , --version Print the current version of test262-harness n/a n/a --hostType Type of host to run tests in. See eshost's supported hosts for available options. No node --hostPath Path to the host executable. Yes, if hostType is specified process.execPath --hostArgs Any additional arguments to pass to the host when invoking it (eg. --harmony , --es6all , etc). No n/a -t , --threads Run this many tests in parallel. Note that the browser runners don't work great with t > 1. No 1 -r , --reporter Format of data written to standard output. Currently either json or simple . No simple --features Comma-separated list of features to filter for. Example: --features="BigInt,Atomics" . No n/a --reporter-keys Comma-separated list of keys to include in output of json reporter. No n/a --test262Dir Root test262 directory and is used to locate the includes directory. No Relative to test files --includesDir Includes directory. No Inferred from test262Dir or else detected by walking upward from the first test found. --tempDir Directory that eshost will create its temp files in (does not affect location of files created by --saveCompiledTests and --saveOnlyFailed No OS Temp Dir --prelude Path to a file to include before every test (useful for testing polyfills for example); supports multiple --prelude parameters No n/a --timeout Set a custom test timeout in milliseconds No 10000 --transformer Path to module which exports a code transformer function No n/a --preprocessor Path to module which exports a map function that operates on each Test262Test object before it executed. No n/a --acceptVersion Execute tests from a version of Test262 that differs from the versions supported by this utility. This may cause the utility to report invalid test results. No Inferred from test262Dir/package.json --saveCompiledTests Write the compiled version of path/to/test.js as path/to/test.js.<hostType>.<default\|strict>.<pass\|fail> so that it can be easily re-run under that host. Run test262-harness --help for examples. No n/a --saveOnlyFailed Only save the compiled version of the test if it failed, to help easily repro failed tests (implies --saveCompiledTests ). No n/a --errorForFailures Return a non-zero exit code if one or more tests fail. No n/a

Preprocessor

The --preprocessor feature allows a module that exports a map function that operates on each Test262Test object (ie. the object emitted by Test262-Stream) before their execution.

test.result = Result Object

In some cases, a preprocessor may want to signal to Test262-Harness that a certain result has already been reached, and that it must not further evaluate the test. To create this signal, the preprocessor creates a result property on the Test262Test object, which will indicate to Test262-Harness that it must not evaluate the test, but instead return the value of the result property as though the test had been executed. For example, a preprocessor may attempt to transpile the value of test.contents —which may fail! In the case of failure, the preprocessor can create a result property whose value is a Result Object . This will skip the code evaluation and report the given result object.