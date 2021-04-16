English | 简体中文

dva

Lightweight front-end framework based on redux, redux-saga and react-router. (Inspired by elm and choo)

Features

Easy to learn, easy to use : only 6 apis, very friendly to redux users, and API reduce to 0 when use with umi

: only 6 apis, very friendly to redux users, and Elm concepts : organize models with reducers , effects and subscriptions

: organize models with , and Support HMR : support HMR for components, routes and models with babel-plugin-dva-hmr

: support HMR for components, routes and models with babel-plugin-dva-hmr Plugin system: e.g. we have dva-loading plugin to handle loading state automatically

Demos

Quick Start

More documentation, checkout https://dvajs.com/

FAQ

Why is it called dva?

D.Va’s mech is nimble and powerful — its twin Fusion Cannons blast away with autofire at short range, and she can use its Boosters to barrel over enemies and obstacles, or deflect attacks with her projectile-dismantling Defense Matrix.

—— From OverWatch

Is it production ready?

Sure! We have 1000+ projects using dva in Alibaba.

Does it support IE8?

No.

Next

Some basic articles.

Want more?

Community

Slack Group Github Issue 钉钉群 微信群 sorrycc.slack.com umijs/umi/issues

License

MIT