React Styleguidist is a component development environment with hot reloaded dev server and a living style guide that you can share with your team. It lists component
propTypes and shows live, editable usage examples based on Markdown files. Check out the demo style guide.
Real projects using React Styleguidist:
The change log can be found on the Releases page.
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to read the contributing guidelines and the developer guide.
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.
Become a backer get your image on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.
Artem Sapegin and contributors.
Logo by Sara Vieira and Andrey Okonetchnikov.
MIT License, see the included License.md file.