URLs with ephemeral ports. async / await ready.

Usage

Install it:

npm install --save-dev test -listen

Pass a http.Server to test-listen and it will return an URL in the format http://localhost:{port} .

The second parameter can optionally be a hostname to return in the URL instead of localhost .

Useful for running HTTP server testsuites:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const listen = require ( 'test-listen' ) const srv = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => res.end( '1' )) const srv2 = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => res.end( '2' )) test( 'urls' , async t => { let url = await listen(srv) t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401' ) let url = await listen(srv2) t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:42333' ) })

It also works with Express:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const express = require ( 'experss' ) const listen = require ( 'test-listen' ) const srv = express() test( 'urls' , async t => { let url = await listen(http.createServer(srv)) t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401' ) })

Or Koa:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const listen = require ( 'test-listen' ) const srv = new Koa(); test( 'urls' , async t => { let url = await listen(http.createServer(srv.callback())) t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401' ) })

Authors