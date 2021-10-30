URLs with ephemeral ports.
Install it:
npm install --save-dev test-listen
Pass a
http.Server to
test-listen and it will return an URL in the format
http://localhost:{port}.
The second parameter can optionally be a hostname to return in the URL
instead of
localhost.
Useful for running HTTP server testsuites:
const http = require('http')
const listen = require('test-listen')
const srv = http.createServer((req, res) => res.end('1'))
const srv2 = http.createServer((req, res) => res.end('2'))
test('urls', async t => {
let url = await listen(srv)
t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401')
let url = await listen(srv2)
t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:42333')
})
It also works with Express:
const http = require('http')
const express = require('experss')
const listen = require('test-listen')
const srv = express()
test('urls', async t => {
let url = await listen(http.createServer(srv))
t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401')
})
Or Koa:
const http = require('http')
const Koa = require('koa')
const listen = require('test-listen')
const srv = new Koa();
test('urls', async t => {
let url = await listen(http.createServer(srv.callback()))
t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401')
})