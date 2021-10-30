openbase logo
test-listen

by vercel
1.1.0 (see all)

Quick ephemeral URLs for your tests

Documentation
Downloads/wk

21.4K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

test-listen

URLs with ephemeral ports. async/await ready.

Usage

Install it:

npm install --save-dev test-listen

Pass a http.Server to test-listen and it will return an URL in the format http://localhost:{port}.

The second parameter can optionally be a hostname to return in the URL instead of localhost.

Useful for running HTTP server testsuites:

const http = require('http')
const listen = require('test-listen')

const srv = http.createServer((req, res) => res.end('1'))
const srv2 = http.createServer((req, res) => res.end('2'))

test('urls', async t => {
  let url = await listen(srv)
  t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401')
  let url = await listen(srv2)
  t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:42333')
})

It also works with Express:

const http = require('http')
const express = require('experss')
const listen = require('test-listen')

const srv = express()

test('urls', async t => {
  let url = await listen(http.createServer(srv))
  t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401')
})

Or Koa:

const http = require('http')
const Koa = require('koa')
const listen = require('test-listen')

const srv = new Koa();

test('urls', async t => {
  let url = await listen(http.createServer(srv.callback()))
  t.ok(url == 'http://localhost:11401')
})

Authors

