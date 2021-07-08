openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tgc

test-gwm-components

by GoldSubmarine
0.1.26 (see all)

🔥 flowable workflow designer based on vue and bpmn.io@7.0

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

652

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

English | 简体中文

workflow-bpmn-modeler

NPM Version NPM Downloads

🔥 This project implements flowable's workflow designer based on vue and bpmn.io@7.0

Preview 📟

20200930030243

Online demo 📢

👉 https://goldsubmarine.github.io/workflow-bpmn-modeler/demo/

Install ⏳

# Install
yarn add workflow-bpmn-modeler

How to use 👣

<template>
  <div>
    <bpmn-modeler
      ref="refNode"
      :xml="xml"
      :users="users"
      :groups="groups"
      :categorys="categorys"
      :is-view="false"
      @save="save"
    />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import bpmnModeler from "workflow-bpmn-modeler";

export default {
  components: {
    bpmnModeler,
  },
  data() {
    return {
      xml: "", // Query the xml
      users: [
        { name: "The Beatles", id: "1" },
        { name: "The Rolling Stones", id: "2" },
        { name: "Pink Floyed", id: "3" },
      ],
      groups: [
        { name: "Folk Music", id: "4" },
        { name: "Rock Music", id: "5" },
        { name: "Classical Music", id: "6" },
      ],
      categorys: [
        { name: "Music", id: "7" },
        { name: "Articles", id: "8" },
      ],
    };
  },
  methods: {
    getModelDetail() {
      // Send request to get xml
      // this.xml = response.xml
    },
    save(data) {
      console.log(data);  // { process: {...}, xml: '...', svg: '...' }
    },
  },
};
</script>

Iframe Deployment 🎪

If your project is a jquery or react project, you can integrate the workflow designer by means of an iframe

This repository deployed a static page by the github pages, using jsdelivr cdn, access in China is also very fast, so you can directly integrate the pages of this repository, because all the free github resources are used, did not build their own server maintenance, so do not worry about the failure of resources.

Of course you can also download the corresponding version from the docs/lib folder for local deployment.

The integration method is as follows (ps: you can copy the following code directly into an html file and try it out)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <body>
    <iframe
      src="https://goldsubmarine.github.io/workflow-bpmn-modeler/cdn/0.2.8/"
      id="myFrame"
      frameborder="0"
      width="100%"
      height="800px">
    </iframe>

    <script>
      let myFrame = document.getElementById("myFrame");
      // Get details
      window.addEventListener("message", (event) => {
        console.log(event.data); // { xml: 'xxx', img: 'xxx', process: {} }
      });
      myFrame.onload = () => {
        let postMsg = {
          xml: "", // Query the xml
          users: [
            { name: "The Beatles", id: "1" },
            { name: "The Rolling Stones", id: "2" },
            { name: "Pink Floyed", id: "3" },
          ],
          groups: [
            { name: "Folk Music", id: "4" },
            { name: "Rock Music", id: "5" },
            { name: "Classical Music", id: "6" },
          ],
          categorys: [
            { name: "Music", id: "7" },
            { name: "Articles", id: "8" },
          ],
          isView: false
        }
        // Set initialization value
        myFrame.contentWindow.postMessage(postMsg, "*")
      }
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Customization 🛠

This component is aligned to the official flowable designer, which is the standard for implementing flowable's xml rules, and the terms used in it are all terminology from the official documentation. So this component is just a tool for programmers to model and export xml by themselves during the development phase, and it is wrong to try to customize the behavior of this modeler. Your own business should be developed separately to implement it.

The component will not upgrade the UI library or vue in the future, and regardless of library compatibility, integrating the modeler via an iframe is the easiest and correct way to do it.

wechatalipay
  • @bufegar ¥100
  • anonymous ¥20

License 📄

MIT

Copyright (c) 2020-present, charles

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial