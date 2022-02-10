🤖 Repeat tests. Repeat tests. Repeat tests.
Repeats tests using different inputs (Data-Driven Testing):
// The examples use Ava but any test runner works (Jest, Mocha, Jasmine, etc.)
import test from 'ava'
import { each } from 'test-each'
// The code we are testing
import multiply from './multiply.js'
// Repeat test using different inputs and expected outputs
each(
[
{ first: 2, second: 2, output: 4 },
{ first: 3, second: 3, output: 9 },
],
({ title }, { first, second, output }) => {
// Test titles will be:
// should multiply | {"first": 2, "second": 2, "output": 4}
// should multiply | {"first": 3, "second": 3, "output": 9}
test(`should multiply | ${title}`, (t) => {
t.is(multiply(first, second), output)
})
},
)
// Snapshot testing. The `output` is automatically set on the first run,
// then re-used in the next runs.
each(
[
{ first: 2, second: 2 },
{ first: 3, second: 3 },
],
({ title }, { first, second }) => {
test(`should multiply outputs | ${title}`, (t) => {
t.snapshot(multiply(first, second))
})
},
)
// Cartesian product.
// Run this test 4 times using every possible combination of inputs
each([0.5, 10], [2.5, 5], ({ title }, first, second) => {
test(`should mix integers and floats | ${title}`, (t) => {
t.is(typeof multiply(first, second), 'number')
})
})
// Fuzz testing. Run this test 1000 times using different numbers.
each(1000, Math.random, ({ title }, index, randomNumber) => {
test(`should correctly multiply floats | ${title}`, (t) => {
t.is(multiply(randomNumber, 1), randomNumber)
})
})
You can try this library:
examples files in a terminal.
npm install -D test-each
This package is an ES module and must be loaded using
an
import or
import() statement,
not
require().
import { each } from 'test-each'
const inputs = [
['red', 'blue'],
[0, 5, 50],
]
each(...inputs, function callback(info, color, number) {})
Fires
callback once for each possible combination of
inputs.
Each
input can be an
array, a
function or an
integer.
A common use case for
callback is to define tests (using any test runner).
info is an
object whose properties can be used to generate
test titles.
Each combination of parameters is stringified as a
title available in the
callback's first argument.
Titles should be included in test titles to make them descriptive and unique.
Long titles are truncated. An incrementing counter is appended to duplicates.
Any JavaScript type is stringified, not just JSON.
You can customize titles either by:
title properties in
inputs that are
plain objects
info argument
import { each } from 'test-each'
each([{ color: 'red' }, { color: 'blue' }], ({ title }, param) => {
// Test titles will be:
// should test color | {"color": "red"}
// should test color | {"color": "blue"}
test(`should test color | ${title}`, () => {})
})
// Plain objects can override this using a `title` property
each(
[
{ color: 'red', title: 'Red' },
{ color: 'blue', title: 'Blue' },
],
({ title }, param) => {
// Test titles will be:
// should test color | Red
// should test color | Blue
test(`should test color | ${title}`, () => {})
},
)
// The `info` argument can be used for dynamic titles
each([{ color: 'red' }, { color: 'blue' }], (info, param) => {
// Test titles will be:
// should test color | 0 red
// should test color | 1 blue
test(`should test color | ${info.index} ${param.color}`, () => {})
})
If several
inputs are specified, their
cartesian product is used.
import { each } from 'test-each'
// Run callback five times: a -> b -> c -> d -> e
each(['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'], (info, param) => {})
// Run callback six times: a c -> a d -> a e -> b c -> b d -> b e
each(['a', 'b'], ['c', 'd', 'e'], (info, param, otherParam) => {})
// Nested arrays are not iterated.
// Run callback only twice: ['a', 'b'] -> ['c', 'd', 'e']
each(
[
['a', 'b'],
['c', 'd', 'e'],
],
(info, param) => {},
)
If a
function is used instead of an array, each iteration fires it and uses
its return value instead. The
function is called with the
same arguments
as the
callback.
The generated values are included in test titles.
import { each } from 'test-each'
// Run callback with a different random number each time
each(['red', 'green', 'blue'], Math.random, (info, color, randomNumber) => {})
// Input functions are called with the same arguments as the callback
each(
['02', '15', '30'],
['January', 'February', 'March'],
['1980', '1981'],
(info, day, month, year) => `${day}/${month}/${year}`,
(info, day, month, year, date) => {},
)
Integers can be used instead of arrays to multiply the number of iterations.
This enables fuzz testing when combined with input functions and libraries like faker.js, chance.js or json-schema-faker.
import faker from 'faker'
// Run callback 1000 times with a random UUID and color each time
each(
1000,
faker.random.uuid,
faker.random.arrayElement(['green', 'red', 'blue']),
(info, randomUuid, randomColor) => {},
)
// `info.index` can be used as a seed for reproducible randomness.
// The following series of 1000 UUIDs will remain the same across executions.
each(
1000,
({ index }) => faker.seed(index) && faker.random.uuid(),
(info, randomUuid) => {},
)
This library works well with snapshot testing.
Any library can be used
(
snap-shot-it,
Ava snapshots,
Jest snapshots,
Node TAP snapshots, etc.).
import { each } from 'test-each'
// The `output` is automatically set on the first run,
// then re-used in the next runs.
each(
[
{ first: 2, second: 2 },
{ first: 3, second: 3 },
],
({ title }, { first, second }) => {
test(`should multiply outputs | ${title}`, (t) => {
t.snapshot(multiply(first, second))
})
},
)
If
callback's parameters are directly modified, they should be
copied to prevent side effects for the next iterations.
import { each } from 'test-each'
each(
['green', 'red', 'blue'],
[{ active: true }, { active: false }],
(info, color, param) => {
// This should not be done, as the objects are re-used in several iterations
param.active = false
// But this is safe since it's a copy
const newParam = { ...param }
newParam.active = false
},
)
iterable() can be used to iterate over each combination
instead of providing a callback.
import { iterable } from 'test-each'
const combinations = iterable(
['green', 'red', 'blue'],
[{ active: true }, { active: false }],
)
for (const [{ title }, color, param] of combinations) {
test(`should test color | ${title}`, () => {})
}
The return value is an
Iterable.
This can be converted to an array with the spread operator.
const array = [...combinations]
array.forEach(([{ title }, color, param]) => {
test(`should test color | ${title}`, () => {})
})
inputs:
Array | function | integer (one or several)\
callback:
function(info, ...params)
Fires
callback with each combination of
params.
inputs:
Array | function | integer (one or several)\
Return value:
Iterable<[info, ...params]>
Returns an
Iterable
looping through each combination of
params.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Like
params but stringified. Should be used in
test titles.
Type:
string[]
Like
info.title but for each
param.
Type:
integer
Incremented on each iteration. Starts at
0.
Type:
integer[]
Index of each
params inside each initial
input.
Type:
any (one or several)
Combination of inputs for the current iteration.
