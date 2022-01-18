Engine.IO is the implementation of transport-based
cross-browser/cross-device bi-directional communication layer for
Socket.IO.
const engine = require('engine.io');
const server = engine.listen(80);
server.on('connection', socket => {
socket.send('utf 8 string');
socket.send(Buffer.from([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5])); // binary data
});
const engine = require('engine.io');
const http = require('http').createServer().listen(3000);
const server = engine.attach(http);
server.on('connection', socket => {
socket.on('message', data => { });
socket.on('close', () => { });
});
const engine = require('engine.io');
const server = new engine.Server();
server.on('connection', socket => {
socket.send('hi');
});
// …
httpServer.on('upgrade', (req, socket, head) => {
server.handleUpgrade(req, socket, head);
});
httpServer.on('request', (req, res) => {
server.handleRequest(req, res);
});
<script src="/path/to/engine.io.js"></script>
<script>
const socket = new eio.Socket('ws://localhost/');
socket.on('open', () => {
socket.on('message', data => {});
socket.on('close', () => {});
});
</script>
For more information on the client refer to the engine-client repository.
These are exposed by
require('engine.io'):
flush
Socket: socket being flushed
Array: write buffer
drain
Socket: socket being flushed
protocol (Number): protocol revision number
Server: Server class constructor
Socket: Socket class constructor
Transport (Function): transport constructor
transports (Object): map of available transports
()
Server instance. If the first argument is an
http.Server then the
new
Server instance will be attached to it. Otherwise, the arguments are passed
directly to the
Server constructor.
http.Server: optional, server to attach to.
Object: optional, options object (see
Server#constructor api docs below)
The following are identical ways to instantiate a server and then attach it.
const httpServer; // previously created with `http.createServer();` from node.js api.
// create a server first, and then attach
const eioServer = require('engine.io').Server();
eioServer.attach(httpServer);
// or call the module as a function to get `Server`
const eioServer = require('engine.io')();
eioServer.attach(httpServer);
// immediately attach
const eioServer = require('engine.io')(httpServer);
// with custom options
const eioServer = require('engine.io')(httpServer, {
maxHttpBufferSize: 1e3
});
listen
http.Server which listens on the given port and attaches WS
to it. It returns
501 Not Implemented for regular http requests.
Number: port to listen on.
Object: optional, options object
Function: callback for
listen.
Server.attach method, documented below.
constructor below for options you can pass for creating the new Server
Server
const engine = require('engine.io');
const server = engine.listen(3000, {
pingTimeout: 2000,
pingInterval: 10000
});
server.on('connection', /* ... */);
attach
upgrade requests for a
http.Server. In other words, makes
a regular http.Server WebSocket-compatible.
http.Server: server to attach to.
Object: optional, options object
Server.attach method, documented below.
constructor below for options you can pass for creating the new Server
Server a new Server instance.
const engine = require('engine.io');
const httpServer = require('http').createServer().listen(3000);
const server = engine.attach(httpServer, {
wsEngine: require('eiows').Server // requires having eiows as dependency
});
server.on('connection', /* ... */);
The main server/manager. Inherits from EventEmitter.
connection
Socket: a Socket object
initial_headers
headers (
Object): a hash of headers
req (
http.IncomingMessage): the request
headers
headers (
Object): a hash of headers
req (
http.IncomingMessage): the request
connection_error
error: an object with following properties:
req (
http.IncomingMessage): the request that was dropped
code (
Number): one of
Server.errors
message (
string): one of
Server.errorMessages
context (
Object): extra info about the error
|Code
|Message
|0
|"Transport unknown"
|1
|"Session ID unknown"
|2
|"Bad handshake method"
|3
|"Bad request"
|4
|"Forbidden"
|5
|"Unsupported protocol version"
Important: if you plan to use Engine.IO in a scalable way, please keep in mind the properties below will only reflect the clients connected to a single process.
clients (Object): hash of connected clients by id.
clientsCount (Number): number of connected clients.
Object: optional, options object
pingTimeout (
Number): how many ms without a pong packet to
consider the connection closed (
20000)
pingInterval (
Number): how many ms before sending a new ping
packet (
25000)
upgradeTimeout (
Number): how many ms before an uncompleted transport upgrade is cancelled (
10000)
maxHttpBufferSize (
Number): how many bytes or characters a message
can be, before closing the session (to avoid DoS). Default
value is
1E6.
allowRequest (
Function): A function that receives a given handshake
or upgrade request as its first parameter, and can decide whether to
continue or not. The second argument is a function that needs to be
called with the decided information:
fn(err, success), where
success is a boolean value where false means that the request is
rejected, and err is an error code.
transports (
<Array> String): transports to allow connections
to (
['polling', 'websocket'])
allowUpgrades (
Boolean): whether to allow transport upgrades
(
true)
perMessageDeflate (
Object|Boolean): parameters of the WebSocket permessage-deflate extension
(see ws module api docs). Set to
true to enable. (defaults to
false)
threshold (
Number): data is compressed only if the byte size is above this value (
1024)
httpCompression (
Object|Boolean): parameters of the http compression for the polling transports
(see zlib api docs). Set to
false to disable. (
true)
threshold (
Number): data is compressed only if the byte size is above this value (
1024)
cookie (
Object|Boolean): configuration of the cookie that
contains the client sid to send as part of handshake response
headers. This cookie might be used for sticky-session. Defaults to not sending any cookie (
false).
See here for all supported options.
wsEngine (
Function): what WebSocket server implementation to use. Specified module must conform to the
ws interface (see ws module api docs). Default value is
ws. An alternative c++ addon is also available by installing
eiows module.
cors (
Object): the options that will be forwarded to the cors module. See there for all available options. Defaults to no CORS allowed.
initialPacket (
Object): an optional packet which will be concatenated to the handshake packet emitted by Engine.IO.
allowEIO3 (
Boolean): whether to support v3 Engine.IO clients (defaults to
false)
close
Server for chaining
handleRequest
Engine request is intercepted.
http.IncomingMessage: a node request object
http.ServerResponse: a node response object
Server for chaining
handleUpgrade
Engine ws upgrade is intercepted.
upgrade event)
http.IncomingMessage: a node request object
net.Stream: TCP socket for the request
Buffer: legacy tail bytes
Server for chaining
attach
http.Server
upgrade requests for a
http.Server. In other words, makes
a regular http.Server WebSocket-compatible.
http.Server: server to attach to.
Object: optional, options object
path (
String): name of the path to capture (
/engine.io).
destroyUpgrade (
Boolean): destroy unhandled upgrade requests (
true)
destroyUpgradeTimeout (
Number): milliseconds after which unhandled requests are ended (
1000)
generateId
http.IncomingMessage: a node request object
A representation of a client. Inherits from EventEmitter.
close
String: reason for closing
Object: description object (optional)
message
String or
Buffer: Unicode string or Buffer with binary contents
error
Error: error object
flush
Array: write buffer
drain
packet
message,
ping)
type: packet type
data: packet data (if type is message)
packetCreate
message,
ping)
type: packet type
data: packet data (if type is message)
heartbeat
ping or
pong packed is received (depends of client version)
id (String): unique identifier
server (Server): engine parent reference
request (http.IncomingMessage): request that originated the Socket
upgraded (Boolean): whether the transport has been upgraded
readyState (String): opening|open|closing|closed
transport (Transport): transport reference
send:
message = toString(arguments[0]) unless
sending binary data, which is sent as is.
String |
Buffer |
ArrayBuffer |
ArrayBufferView: a string or any object implementing
toString(), with outgoing data, or a Buffer or ArrayBuffer with binary data. Also any ArrayBufferView can be sent as is.
Object: optional, options object
Function: optional, a callback executed when the message gets flushed out by the transport
compress (
Boolean): whether to compress sending data. This option might be ignored and forced to be
true when using polling. (
true)
Socket for chaining
close
Socket for chaining
Exposed in the
eio global namespace (in the browser), or by
require('engine.io-client') (in Node.JS).
For the client API refer to the engine-client repository.
Engine.IO is powered by debug.
In order to see all the debug output, run your app with the environment variable
DEBUG including the desired scope.
To see the output from all of Engine.IO's debugging scopes you can use:
DEBUG=engine* node myapp
polling: XHR / JSONP polling transport.
websocket: WebSocket transport.
The support channels for
engine.io are the same as
socket.io:
To contribute patches, run tests or benchmarks, make sure to clone the repository:
git clone git://github.com/LearnBoost/engine.io.git
Then:
cd engine.io
npm install
Tests run with
npm test. It runs the server tests that are aided by
the usage of
engine.io-client.
Make sure
npm install is run first.
The main goal of
Engine is ensuring the most reliable realtime communication.
Unlike the previous Socket.IO core, it always establishes a long-polling
connection first, then tries to upgrade to better transports that are "tested" on
the side.
During the lifetime of the Socket.IO projects, we've found countless drawbacks
to relying on
HTML5 WebSocket or
Flash Socket as the first connection
mechanisms.
Both are clearly the right way of establishing a bidirectional communication, with HTML5 WebSocket being the way of the future. However, to answer most business needs, alternative traditional HTTP 1.1 mechanisms are just as good as delivering the same solution.
WebSocket based connections have two fundamental benefits:
Engine
connection. This negatively impacts RAM and CPU usage.
Better user experience
Due to the reasons stated in point 1, the most important effect of being able to establish a WebSocket connection is raw data transfer speed, which translates in some cases in better user experience.
Applications with heavy realtime interaction (such as games) will benefit greatly, whereas applications like realtime chat (Gmail/Facebook), newsfeeds (Facebook) or timelines (Twitter) will have negligible user experience improvements.
Having said this, attempting to establish a WebSocket connection directly so far has proven problematic:
Proxies
Many corporate proxies block WebSocket traffic.
Personal firewall and antivirus software
As a result of our research, we've found that at least 3 personal security applications block WebSocket traffic.
Cloud application platforms
Platforms like Heroku or No.de have had trouble keeping up with the fast-paced nature of the evolution of the WebSocket protocol. Applications therefore end up inevitably using long polling, but the seamless installation experience of Socket.IO we strive for ("require() it and it just works") disappears.
Some of these problems have solutions. In the case of proxies and personal programs, however, the solutions many times involve upgrading software. Experience has shown that relying on client software upgrades to deliver a business solution is fruitless: the very existence of this project has to do with a fragmented panorama of user agent distribution, with clients connecting with latest versions of the most modern user agents (Chrome, Firefox and Safari), but others with versions as low as IE 5.5.
From the user perspective, an unsuccessful WebSocket connection can translate in up to at least 10 seconds of waiting for the realtime application to begin exchanging data. This perceptively hurts user experience.
To summarize, Engine focuses on reliability and user experience first, marginal
potential UX improvements and increased server performance second.
Engine is the
result of all the lessons learned with WebSocket in the wild.
The main premise of
Engine, and the core of its existence, is the ability to
swap transports on the fly. A connection starts as xhr-polling, but it can
switch to WebSocket.
The central problem this poses is: how do we switch transports without losing messages?
Engine only switches from polling to another transport in between polling
cycles. Since the server closes the connection after a certain timeout when
there's no activity, and the polling transport implementation buffers messages
in between connections, this ensures no message loss and optimal performance.
Another benefit of this design is that we workaround almost all the limitations of Flash Socket, such as slow connection times, increased file size (we can safely lazy load it without hurting user experience), etc.
Absolutely. Although the recommended framework for building realtime applications is Socket.IO, since it provides fundamental features for real-world applications such as multiplexing, reconnection support, etc.
Engine is to Socket.IO what Connect is to Express. An essential piece for building
realtime frameworks, but something you probably won't be using for building
actual applications.
No. The main reason is that
Engine is meant to be bundled with frameworks.
Socket.IO includes
Engine, therefore serving two clients is not necessary. If
you use Socket.IO, including
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js">
has you covered.
Engine in other languages?
Absolutely. The engine.io-protocol repository contains the most up-to-date description of the specification at all times.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014 Guillermo Rauch <guillermo@learnboost.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.