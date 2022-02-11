openbase logo
test-botpress

by botpress
10.20.13 (see all)

🤖 Dev tools to reliably understand text and automate conversations. Built-in NLU. Connect & deploy on any messaging channel (Slack, MS Teams, website, Telegram, etc).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

204

Package

Dependencies

53

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Botpress — The building blocks for building chatbots

What is Botpress ?

Botpress is the standard developer stack to build, run and improve Conversational-AI applications. Powered by natural language understanding, a messaging API and a fully featured studio, Botpress allows developers around the globe to build remarkable chatbots without compromise.

Out of the box, Botpress includes:

  • Administration panel to orchestrate and monitor your chatbots
  • Conversation Studio to design a conversation, manage content, code custom integration
  • Easy integration with messaging channels (Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Teams, Webchat, Telegram, SMS & more)
  • Natural Language Understanding
  • Complete list of features and specs here

Getting Started

There are a few ways to get started with botpress :

Documentation

Community

  • Community Forum - Get community support and discuss your challenges
  • Issues - Report bug and file feature requests
  • Blog - How to's, Case studies & Announcements
  • Newsletter - Stay informed, subscribe to our news letter
  • Contributring - Start contributing to Botpress
  • Partners - List of agencies who can help you with Botpress

License

Botpress is dual-licensed under AGPLv3 and the Botpress Proprietary License.

By default, any bot created with Botpress is licensed under AGPLv3, but you may change to the Botpress License from within your bot's web interface in a few clicks.

For more information about how the dual-license works and why it works that way, please see the FAQS.

