Botpress is the standard developer stack to build, run and improve Conversational-AI applications. Powered by natural language understanding, a messaging API and a fully featured studio, Botpress allows developers around the globe to build remarkable chatbots without compromise.
Out of the box, Botpress includes:
There are a few ways to get started with botpress :
Download the latest binary for your OS here and follow the installation docs.
Use the official Docker image and follow the hosting docs
Run from sources, follow build docs
Deploy it in the cloud using these shortlinks:
Botpress is dual-licensed under AGPLv3 and the Botpress Proprietary License.
By default, any bot created with Botpress is licensed under AGPLv3, but you may change to the Botpress License from within your bot's web interface in a few clicks.
For more information about how the dual-license works and why it works that way, please see the FAQS.