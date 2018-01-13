openbase logo
test-anything

by workshopper
1.1.7 (see all)

🎓 Learn to test your code

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

test-anything

NPM

Learn to test anything with TAP.

  1. Install Node.js
  2. Run sudo npm install test-anything -g
  3. Run test-anything
  4. Select an exercise and go ahead :)

