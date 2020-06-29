Run your test suite against all published versions of a given dependency.
Use the
tav command to run the tests:
$ tav [options] [<module> <semver> <command> [args...]]
Example running
node test.js against all versions of the mysql module
that satisfies the
^2.0.0 semver:
tav mysql ^2.0.0 node test.js
--help - Output usage info
--quiet - Don't output stdout from tests unless an error occors
--verbose - Output a lot of information while running
--compat - Output just module version compatibility - no errors
--ci - When running
tav together with a
.tav.yml file, use this
argument to only run the tests on a CI server. This allows you to add
tav to your
npm test command without spending time running tav
tests in development.
If
tav is run without specifying a module, it will instead look for a
.tav.yml file in
cwd and expect that to contain all its
configuration. This is similar to how Travis CI works with
.travis.yml.
The following is an example
.tav.yml file that runs a subset of tests
against all versions of the
mysql module that satisfies
^2.0.0 and
all versions of the
pg module that satisfies
*:
mysql:
versions: ^2.0.0
commands: tape test/mysql/*.js
pg:
versions: "*"
commands:
- node test/pg1.js
- node test/pg2.js
You can optionally specify a
node key in case you want to limit which
verisons of Node.js the tests for a specific package runs under. The
value must be a valid semver range:
mysql:
node: ">=1.0.0"
versions: ^2.0.0
commands: node test/mysql.js
If a package or a test needs certain peer dependencies installed in
order to be able to run, use the
peerDependencies key. The value can
be either a single value like shown below, or a list of values just like
with the
commands key:
graphql-express:
peerDependencies: graphql@0.9.2
versions: ^0.6.1
commands: node test/graphql-express.js
If you need to run a script before or after a command, use the
preinstall,
pretest and
posttest keys:
graphql:
versions: ^0.7.0
preinstall: rm -fr node_modules/graphql-express
commands: node test/graphql.js
Usage:
preinstall: runs before
npm install
pretest: runs before each command in the
commands list
posttest: runs after each comamnd in the
commands list
If you need multiple test-groups for the same module, use
- to specify
an array of test-groups:
mysql:
- versions: ^1.0.0
commands: node test/mysql-1x.js
- versions: ^2.0.0
commands: node test/mysql-2x.js
If you specify environment variables using the
env key, the test
commands will be run once per element in the
env array. In the
following example
node test/mysql.js will run twice for each version
matching
^2.0.0 - once with
MYSQL_HOST=server1.example.net MYSQL_PWD=secret! and once with
MYSQL_HOST=server2.example.net.
mysql:
env:
- MYSQL_HOST=server1.example.net MYSQL_PWD=secret!
- MYSQL_HOST=server2.example.net
versions: ^2.0.0
commands: node test/mysql.js
If more than one test-case is needed for a given module, the environment variables can shared between them using the following syntax:
mysql:
env:
- MYSQL_HOST=server1.example.net MYSQL_PWD=secret!
- MYSQL_HOST=server2.example.net
jobs:
- versions: ^1.0.0
commands: node test/mysql-1x.js
- versions: ^2.0.0
commands: node test/mysql-2x.js
You can use the enironment variable
TAV to limit which module from the
.
tav.yml file to test:
TAV=mysql
This allows you to create a build-matrix on servers like Travis CI where
each module in your
.tav.yml file is tests in an individual build. You
can also comma separate multiple names if needed:
TAV=mysql,pg
To see an example of this in action, check out the
.travis.yml
and
.tav.yml
files under the Elastic APM Node.js Agent module.