Run your test suite against all published versions of a given dependency.

Usage

Use the tav command to run the tests:

$ tav [options] [ < module > < semver > < command > [args...]]

Example running node test.js against all versions of the mysql module that satisfies the ^2.0.0 semver:

tav mysql ^2 .0 .0 node test .js

options

--help - Output usage info

- Output usage info --quiet - Don't output stdout from tests unless an error occors

- Don't output stdout from tests unless an error occors --verbose - Output a lot of information while running

- Output a lot of information while running --compat - Output just module version compatibility - no errors

- Output just module version compatibility - no errors --ci - When running tav together with a .tav.yml file, use this argument to only run the tests on a CI server. This allows you to add tav to your npm test command without spending time running tav tests in development.

If tav is run without specifying a module, it will instead look for a .tav.yml file in cwd and expect that to contain all its configuration. This is similar to how Travis CI works with .travis.yml .

The following is an example .tav.yml file that runs a subset of tests against all versions of the mysql module that satisfies ^2.0.0 and all versions of the pg module that satisfies * :

mysql: versions: ^2.0.0 commands: tape test/mysql/*.js pg: versions: "*" commands: - node test/pg1.js - node test/pg2.js

Node.js version

You can optionally specify a node key in case you want to limit which verisons of Node.js the tests for a specific package runs under. The value must be a valid semver range:

mysql: node: ">=1.0.0" versions: ^2.0.0 commands: node test/mysql.js

Peer Dependencies

If a package or a test needs certain peer dependencies installed in order to be able to run, use the peerDependencies key. The value can be either a single value like shown below, or a list of values just like with the commands key:

graphql-express: peerDependencies: graphql@0.9.2 versions: ^0.6.1 commands: node test/graphql-express.js

Setup and Teardown

If you need to run a script before or after a command, use the preinstall , pretest and posttest keys:

graphql: versions: ^0.7.0 preinstall: rm -fr node_modules/graphql-express commands: node test/graphql.js

Usage:

preinstall : runs before npm install

: runs before pretest : runs before each command in the commands list

: runs before each command in the list posttest : runs after each comamnd in the commands list

Multiple test-groups per module

If you need multiple test-groups for the same module, use - to specify an array of test-groups:

mysql: - versions: ^1.0.0 commands: node test/mysql-1x.js - versions: ^2.0.0 commands: node test/mysql-2x.js

Test matrix

If you specify environment variables using the env key, the test commands will be run once per element in the env array. In the following example node test/mysql.js will run twice for each version matching ^2.0.0 - once with MYSQL_HOST=server1.example.net MYSQL_PWD=secret! and once with MYSQL_HOST=server2.example.net .

mysql: env: - MYSQL_HOST=server1.example.net MYSQL_PWD=secret! - MYSQL_HOST=server2.example.net versions: ^2.0.0 commands: node test/mysql.js

If more than one test-case is needed for a given module, the environment variables can shared between them using the following syntax:

mysql: env: - MYSQL_HOST=server1.example.net MYSQL_PWD=secret! - MYSQL_HOST=server2.example.net jobs: - versions: ^1.0.0 commands: node test/mysql-1x.js - versions: ^2.0.0 commands: node test/mysql-2x.js

Whitelist tests with environment variables

You can use the enironment variable TAV to limit which module from the . tav.yml file to test:

TAV=mysql

This allows you to create a build-matrix on servers like Travis CI where each module in your .tav.yml file is tests in an individual build. You can also comma separate multiple names if needed:

TAV=mysql,pg

To see an example of this in action, check out the .travis.yml and .tav.yml files under the Elastic APM Node.js Agent module.

License

MIT