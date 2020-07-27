Tesseract OCR for Node.js

Simple and modern Node.js wrapper implementation for Tesseract OCR CLI.

Features & Advantages

focus on high performance

both promise and callback APIs are supported

full test coverage

void of sync operations

no temp files are used

Usage

const recognize = require ( 'tesseractocr' ) async function main ( ) { const text = await recognize( ` ${__dirname} /image.png` ) console .log( 'Yay! Text recognized:' , text) } main()

Note: Despite that it's encouraged to use the more modern promise-based API, the good old callbacks are still supported.

API docs

The overall API documentation can be found here

Installation

There is a hard dependency on the Tesseract project. You can find installation instructions for various platforms on the project site. For Homebrew users, the installation is quick and easy.

brew install tesseract

You can then go about installing the Node.js package to expose the JavaScript API:

npm install tesseractocr

Tests and benchmarks

Clone the repo, npm install and then npm test or npm run benchmarks .

Changelog

The project's changelog is available here

License

MIT