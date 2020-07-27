Simple and modern Node.js wrapper implementation for Tesseract OCR CLI.
const recognize = require('tesseractocr')
async function main() {
const text = await recognize(`${__dirname}/image.png`)
console.log('Yay! Text recognized:', text)
}
main()
Note: Despite that it's encouraged to use the more modern promise-based API, the good old callbacks are still supported.
The overall API documentation can be found here
There is a hard dependency on the Tesseract project. You can find installation instructions for various platforms on the project site. For Homebrew users, the installation is quick and easy.
brew install tesseract
You can then go about installing the Node.js package to expose the JavaScript API:
npm install tesseractocr
Clone the repo,
npm install and then
npm test or
npm run benchmarks.
The project's changelog is available here