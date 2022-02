Core part of tesseract.js, which compiles original tesseract from C to JavaScript WebAssembly.

Environment

Emscripten: 1.39.10 (trzeci/emscripten:1.39.10-upstream)

Leptonica: 1.74.2 zlib: 1.2.5 libtiff: 3.9.4 libjpeg: 8.4.0 libpng: 1.4.22

Tesseract: 4.1.1

Contribution

As we leverage git-submodule to manage dependencies, remember to add recursive when cloning the repository:

$ git clone --recursive https:

To build tesseract-core.js by yourself, please install docker and run:

sh build.sh

The genreated files will be stored in root path.