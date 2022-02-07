tessera is a tilelive-based tile server.
Using the power of the tilelive ecosystem, it is capable of serving and rendering tiles from many sources.
npm install -g tessera
npm install -g <tilelive modules...>
tessera does not install tilelive providers itself; it is up to you to (globally) install any modules that you wish to use (along with dependencies present in your configuration; e.g. a TM2 style that loads data tiles from an HTTP source).
Modules listed in
tilelive-modules will be
auto-detected and loaded if they have been installed. For other modules, you
will need to
--require them explicitly.
To serve up an MBTiles archive using node-mbtiles:
npm install -g @mapbox/mbtiles
tessera mbtiles://./whatever.mbtiles
Note: If you want to be able to preview vector tiles (MVT/PBF), you need these 2 modules:
npm install -g tilelive-vector tilelive-xray
Note: If you want to render static maps from an endpoint, you'll need to use
~0.13.1, as static map functionality was removed in
v0.14.0 to simplify
dependencies (see #86 for more
context).
To serve up a TileMill (or Carto) project using tilelive-carto:
tessera carto+file://./project.mml
To serve up a TM2 style using tilelive-tmstyle:
tessera tmstyle://./
Note: non-
mapbox: sources may need to have their protocols changed;
tessera requires that styles using HTTP-accessible data have
tilejson+http:
as their protocol where TM2 expects
http:. See
mojodna/tilelive-http#2
for more information.
To serve up a TM2 data source (it will use
data.yml as the source of truth) using
tilelive-tmsource:
tessera tmsource://./
To serve up a bare Mapnik stylesheet using tilelive-mapnik:
tessera mapnik://./stylesheet.xml
To serve up files from a filesystem using tilelive-file:
tessera file://./tiles
To proxy HTTP-accessible tiles using tilelive-http:
tessera http://tile.stamen.com/toner/{z}/{x}/{y}.png
To proxy Mapbox-hosted tiles using tilelive-mapbox:
tessera mapbox:///mapbox.mapbox-streets-v4
To proxy tiles with available TileJSON using node-tilejson:
tessera tilejson+http://a.tiles.mapbox.com/v3/mapbox.mapbox-streets-v4.json
A TileJSON endpoint is available at /[PATH]/index.json (for instance, localhost:8080/index.json), containing metadata about the tiles being served.
Tessera has command-line options:
Usage: node tessera.js [uri] [options]
uri tilelive URI to serve
Options:
-C SIZE, --cache-size SIZE Set the cache size (in MB) [10]
-c CONFIG, --config CONFIG Provide a configuration file or directory
-p PORT, --port PORT Set the HTTP Port [8080]
-b HOST, --bind HOST Set interface to listen on [0.0.0.0]
-m, --multiprocess Start multiple processes [false]
-P, --processes Number of processes to start [8]
-r MODULE, --require MODULE Require a specific tilelive module
-S SIZE, --source-cache-size SIZE Set the source cache size (in # of sources) [10]
-s SOCKET, --socket SOCKET Listen on unix socket
-v, --version Show version info
A tilelive URI or configuration file is required.
Commonly used options can be set using the
TESSERA_OPTS environment variable.
This is what a configuration file looks like:
{
"/": {
"source": "mbtiles:///Users/seth/archive.mbtiles",
"cors": false,
"timing": false
},
"/a": {
"source": "mbtiles:///Users/seth/archive.mbtiles",
"headers": {
"Cache-Control": "public,max-age={{#tileJSON}}86400{{/tileJSON}}{{#tile}}3600{{/tile}}",
"Surrogate-Control": "max-age=86400",
"Surrogate-Keys": "{{#tile}}z{{zoom}} x{{x}} y{{y}}{{/tile}}"
}
},
"/b": "mbtiles:///Users/seth/archive.mbtiles"
}
Header values are treated as Mustache (technically Handlebars) templates, which allow them to vary by request. The following variables are available to header templates:
tile.retina - for retina (
@2x) requests
tile.zoom - zoom (for tile requests)
tile.x - row (for tile requests)
tile.y - column (for tile requests)
tile.format - requested format
tileJSON - for TileJSON requests
200 - HTTP 200
404 - HTTP 404
invalidFormat - the requested format did not match what the tilelive source
provides
invalidZoom - the requested zoom is outside the available range
invalidCoordinates - the requested coordinates are outside the available bounds
CORS and
X-Response-Time can be disabled per-style:
{
"cors": false,
"timing": false
}
(Note that enabling for
/ will propagate to all subdirectories, as they act
as middleware.)
Custom tile paths may be set per-style:
{
"tilePath": "/{z}/{x}/{y}-debug.{format}"
}
The default tile path is:
{
"tilePath": "/{z}/{x}/{y}.{format}"
}
(Note: the final
. will be expanded to transparently support retina
requests (effectively
/{z}/{x}/{y}@2x.{format}).)
If
--config is set to a directory, all JSON files in it will be concatenated
together to form a single configuration. In the case of repeated options or
paths, the last one will win (where files are loaded in alphabetical order).
For sources that render rasters from vector tiles at and have a max zoom level that is higher than the max zoom level of the vector tiles it can be helpful to have additional variables available for headers that represent the vector tile that a raster was rendered from. This can be enabled with an additional source option in the configuration file:
{
"sourceMaxZoom": 14
}
This will make three additional values available for header templates:
tile.sourceZoom
tile.sourceX
tile.sourceY
For example: if
sourceMaxZoom is set to 14, a request for tile 16/100/100
will set the following variables:
tile.sourceZoom = 14
tile.sourceX = 25
tile.sourceY = 25
By default, tessera runs in a single process (modules, e.g. Mapnik, may use
multiple threads). For sources that are CPU intensive to render, or when
running on servers with large numbers of CPU cores there can be significant
performance improvements from running in multiprocess mode. When multiprocess
mode is enabled with the
--multiprocess option multiple processes will be
started, with each process running a single thread, enabling many requests to be
served at once. The number of processes to be started defaults to the number of
CPU cores on the host, but can be configured with the
--processes option.
PORT - Port to bind to. Defaults to
8080.
HOST - Interface to listen on. Defaults to
0.0.0.0 (all).
CACHE_SIZE - Cache size (in MB) for
tilelive-cache. Defaults to
10MB.
SOCKET - Unix socket to bind to. Optional.
SOURCE_CACHE_SIZE - Number of sources to cache (for
tilelive-cache). Defaults to 6.
NOTE: implicit retina versions count as an extra source.
TESSERA_OPTS - Additional command-line arguments.