The tess2.js library performs polygon boolean operations and tesselation to triangles and convex polygons. It is a port of libtess2, which is turn is a cleaned up version of the stock GLU tesselator. The original code was written Eric Veach in 1994. The greatest thing about tess2.js is that it handles all kinds of input like self-intersecting polygons or any nomber of holes and contours.

Installation: npm install tess2 --save

Example use:

var Tess2 = require ( 'tess2' ); var ca = [ 0 , 0 , 10 , 0 , 5 , 10 ]; var cb = [ 0 , 2 , 10 , 2 , 10 , 6 , 0 , 6 ]; var contours = [ca,cb]; var res = Tess2.tesselate({ contours : contours, windingRule : Tess2.WINDING_ODD, elementType : Tess2.POLYGONS, polySize : 3 , vertexSize : 2 }); for ( var i = 0 ; i < res.vertices.length; i += 2 ) { drawVertex(res.vertices[i], res.vertices[i+ 1 ]); } for ( var i = 0 ; i < res.elements.length; i += 3 ) { var a = res.elements[i], b = res.elements[i+ 1 ], c = res.elements[i+ 2 ]; drawTriangle(res.vertices[a* 2 ], res.vertices[a* 2 + 1 ], res.vertices[b* 2 ], res.vertices[b* 2 + 1 ], res.vertices[c* 2 ], res.vertices[c* 2 + 1 ]); }

Further reading: http://www.glprogramming.com/red/chapter11.html

Browser / AMD / etc

The build/tess2.js works with RequireJS, CommonJS, or "no-module" patterns, like a simple script tag:

< script src = "tess2.js" > </ script > < script > var res = Tess2.tesselate({ ... }); </ script >

Building

To build the UMD file, enter the following: