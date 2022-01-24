TeslaJS

An unofficial NodeJS library that encapsulates the Tesla RESTful API.

This library currently supports all existing Tesla vehicles.

First, it is important to acknowledge that there are already several very good Javascript libraries available for the Tesla. So why create another one? Rather than contribute to or modify one or more of the existing libraries, this library was created for two main reasons:

The anticipated need for a few small but important features that existing libraries did not provide I was looking for a personal opportunity to learn more about the Tesla REST API, NodeJS, Express and Git/GitHub

Notable Features

With the introduction of the new OAuth-based owner API, one of the features I wanted was the ability to make API calls without having to login each time a new process was invoked. Many existing libraries require a login transaction with each initiation of the library. With the TeslaJS library, once an auth token is retrieved it can be cached and used to make other Tesla REST API calls. For certain use cases, notably server logging of multiple vehicles, this can be important for moderating load on the Tesla login servers.

This is also important if you want to use the library to do server-based data logging. It is generally safer to store an OAuth token on the server rather than logon credentials. If the server is compromised only the OAuth token is at risk and all existing tokens can be invalidated by changing the password on the account.

Another feature that I wanted was API stateless-ness (achieved via an options parameter to API calls) so that it was possible to use the library to make multiple overlapping async calls for different vehicles for data-logging.

You can read the complete history of changes in the CHANGELOG.

Here are some of the more recent features and fixes:

In V4.10.0 merged #275 to fix #273, added new endpoints, bug fixes In V4.9.8 updated for latest changes to Tesla auth flow In V4.9.4 fixed #210 streaming update to oauth In V4.9.3 fixed #188 incorrect VIN for post 2018 cars In V4.9.2 merged PR #191 added exports.promises object avoiding Async suffixes

Migrating Major Version Changes

You can find instructions on how to migrate across major version changes by reading the MIGRATION guide.

Known Issues

The homelink API appears to require Autopilot hardware. Can someone with AP test and report back? Calendar support not yet functional. If someone can share the JSON for a valid calendar request that would help!

Library Users

A growing number of projects use the library or are based on its code, examples:

Tesla Control app in the Windows Store. This Universal Windows App runs on Windows desktop, Windows Phone and Xbox.

Nikola app on Github. This is a cross-platform app built with Electron, currently available for macOS and Windows.

Project Principles

This project has a few principles that have and will continue to guide its development.

Dependency lean. Try to keep the required dependencies to a minimum. Comprehensive. Attempt to expose the full Tesla REST API surface area. Simple. Using the library should be simple and straightforward following common conventions. Server friendly. Provide for use based on auth tokens and avoid requiring access to passwords.

Documentation

We've recently added auto-generated documentation via jsdocs. See the DOCS for a mostly complete reference. Please let us know if you see something missing and we will continue to expand.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome, particularly bug fixes and enhancements! Refer to our Contribution Guidelines for details.

Please note that Project owners reserve the right to accept or reject any PR for any reason.

Code of Conduct

Before contributing or participating in the TeslaJS community please be sure to familiarize yourself with our project CODE OF CONDUCT. These guidelines are intended to govern interactions with and within the TeslaJS community.

Tesla API Documentation

The Tesla REST API encapsulated by this library was documented through the collaboration of many Tesla owners. Please thank and support them for their continued efforts! The latest REST API documentation can be found here

Warranty Disclaimer

You may use this library with the understanding that doing so is AT YOUR OWN RISK. No warranty, express or implied, is made with regards to the fitness or safety of this code for any purpose. If you use this library to query or change settings of your vehicle you understand that it is possible to make changes that could inadvertently lower the security of your vehicle, or cause damage, through actions including but not limited to:

Unlocking the vehicle

Remotely starting the vehicle

Opening the sunroof

Opening the frunk or trunk

Lowering the battery charge level

Impacting the long-term health of your battery

Please be careful not to use this code in a way that loads the Tesla servers with too many concurrent requests. Calling the Tesla REST APIs at a very high frequency will stress the Tesla servers and could get your IP or favorite cloud service blocked by Tesla. Or in the worst case it could cause Tesla to revoke the key that enables access via this and many other libraries.

Installation

In order to use the library and/or samples you must first download and install NodeJS. An installable TeslaJS module for npm is now available.

To download and install the library and all of its dependencies to a local project directory use the following:

npm install teslajs

If you are building an npm package that depends upon this library then you will want to use the --save parameter in order to update the package.json file for your project. For example:

npm install teslajs --save

If you prefer to download and install the library globally for all future node projects you may use:

npm install -g teslajs

You may also install directly from the GitHub source. Either download and unzip the source, or clone the repository.

Remember, whether you install via ZIP source or Git clone you must install the dependencies before using TeslaJS.

To install dependencies via npm, from the root level of the library directory type:

npm install

This library and its accomanying samples are under active development. New features, samples and bug fixes are being added regularly. To ensure that you have the very latest version of TeslaJS and it's dependencies be sure to update frequently.

To do so, from your project directory type:

npm update

Library Usage Examples

Login Example

As you can see below, it is very simple to login and acquire an OAuth token.

var tjs = require ( 'teslajs' ); var username = "<your MyTesla email>" ; var password = "<your MyTesla password>" ; var mfaPassCode = "<your MFA passcode, if applicable>" ; tjs.login({ username : username, password : password, mfaPassCode : mfaPassCode }, function ( err, result ) { if (result.error) { console .log( JSON .stringify(result.error)); process.exit( 1 ); } var token = JSON .stringify(result.authToken); if (token) console .log( "Login Succesful!" ); });

Note: Currently the only way to invalidate an issued token is to change your MyTesla account password. Therefore, you must take care to properly secure tokens. Do not share them over an unsecure connection, or store them on a public machine.

Vehicle Example

With the OAuth token from a successful login() API call you can query the vehicle for the account:

var options = { authToken : result.authToken }; tjs.vehicle(options, function ( err, vehicle ) { console .log( "Vehicle " + vehicle.vin + " is: " + vehicle.state); });

Or using the Async Promise-based calls:

tjs.vehicleAsync(options).done( function ( vehicle ) { console .log( "Vehicle " + vehicle.vin + " is: " + vehicle.state); });

Charge State Example

Adding the vehicle ID from a successful vehicle() API call to options you can make other Tesla REST calls:

var options = { authToken : result.authToken, vehicleID : vehicle.id_s }; tjs.chargeState(options, function ( err, chargeState ) { console .log( "Current charge level: " + chargeState.battery_level + '%' ); });

And using the Async Promise-based calls:

tjs.chargeStateAsync(options).done( function ( chargeState ) { console .log( "Current charge level: " + chargeState.battery_level + '%' ); });

Or using the Async version of the vehicleData() API call:

tjs.vehicleDataAsync(options).done( function ( vehicleData ) { var chargeState = vehicleData.charge_state; console .log( "Current charge level: " + chargeState.battery_level + '%' ); });

Library Interfaces

The TeslaJS library exports a number of methods and constants. The library also responds to some environment variables.

Environment Variables

ENV variable Description TESLAJS_LOG if set defines the value of the default logging level (See constants) TESLAJS_SERVER if set defines the URI for the Tesla servers (e.g. set to http://127.0.0.1:3000) TESLAJS_STREAMING if set defines the URI for the Tesla streaming servers (e.g. set to http://127.0.0.1:3000)

General API Calls

These methods all require an options parameter with at least options.authToken defined.

Function Description getLogLevel() gets the level of debug logging setLogLevel() sets the level of debug logging getVin() return the VIN from the vehicle object getShortVin() return short form VIN from the vehicle object getPortalBaseURI() gets the server URI setPortalBaseURI() sets the server for testing, pass null to reset login() authenticate with Tesla servers and retrieve the OAuth token logout() delete the current OAuth token vehicle() return information on the requested vehicle defined by carIndex in options vehicleById() return information on the requested vehicle defined by vehicleID in options vehicles() return information and option data for all vehicles getModel(vehicle) returns the Tesla model as a string from vehicle object getPaintColor(vehicle) returns the paint color as a string from vehicle object products() returns an array of the Tesla products owned by the user solarStatus() returns information on a particular solar site defined by sideId in options

Vehicle-specific API calls

These methods all require an options parameter with at least options.authToken and options.vehicleID defined.

Note: Vehicle objects from the API contain three different strings that look like potential candidates for vehicleID . The correct one is id_s , and not id or vehicle_id . Using the wrong ID will result in 404 errors!

Note: The promise-based versions of the APIs have the suffix Async appended.

For example vehicle() and vehicleAsync() . Note that not all APIs have an Async version, for example streaming.

Function Description cancelSoftwareUpdate() cancels a previously scheduled software update chargeState() retrieve the charge_state data chargeStandard() set the charge limit to 90% chargeMaxRange() sets the charge limit to 100% climateState() retrieve the climate_state data climateStart() turn on the HVAC system climateStop() turn off the HVAC system closeChargePort() close the charge port on appropriately equipped vehicles doorLock() locks the doors doorUnlock() unlocks the doors driveState() retrieve the drive_state data flashLights() flashes the headlights guiSettings() retrieves the GUI settings homelink() triggers homelink from the vehicle honkHorn() honks the horn maxDefrost() toggles climate between Max Defrost and the previous setting mediaTogglePlayback() toggles media playback mediaPlayNext() plays the next track mediaPlayPrevious() plays the previous track mediaPlayNextFavorite() plays the next favorite mediaPlayPreviousFavorite() plays the previous favorite mediaVolumeUp() increase the volume mediaVolumeDown() decrease the volume mobileEnabled() returns whether mobile access is enabled navigationRequest() send a navigation request to the vehicle nearbyChargers() returns a list of nearby destination and superchargers openChargePort() opens the charge port, or releases the latch if the charge port is open, a cable is plugged in, and charging is stopped openTrunk() open the trunk or frunk refreshToken() retrieve new OAuth token from refresh token remoteStart() enables remote starting of the car resetValetPin() reset the valet pin scheduleSoftwareUpdate() schedule a firmware update seatHeater() adjust seat heating level setChargeLimit() sets the charge limit to a specific amount setSentryMode() enables or disables sentry mode setTemps() set driver/passenger temp set points (in Deg.C) setValetMode() set/reset valet mode speedLimitActivate() activate the speed limit speedLimitDeactivate() deactivate the speed limit speedLimitClearPin() clear the speed limit pin speedLimitSetLimit() set the speed limit startCharge() initiates a charging session startStreaming() initiate a streaming data session steeringHeater() adjust the steering wheel heater stopCharge() terminates a charging session sunRoofControl() put the sunroof into a specific state sunRoofMove() open the sunroof to a specific percent vehicleData() retrieve all vehicle state data in a single call vehicleConfig() retrieve the vehicle_config data vehicleState() retrieve the vehicle_state data vinDecode() decode and return the vehicle VIN properties wakeUp() attempt to wake a sleeping vehicle windowControl() adjust windows to 'vent' or 'close' position

Library Exported Constants

Constant Description streamingPortal the URI for the streaming API portal portal the base URI for the OAuth-based API portal API_LOG_ALWAYS log this message always API_CALL_LEVEL log all API calls API_RETURN_LEVEL log all API calls and completions API_REQUEST_LEVEL log all API requests API_RESPONSE_LEVEL log all API responses API_BODY_LEVEL log calls and completions as well as the body of POST commands API_LOG_ALL the highest level of logging CHARGE_STORAGE charge to 50% CHARGE_STANDARD charge to 90% CHARGE_RANGE charge to 100%. Tesla recommends against frequent usage! MAX_TEMP maximum temperature for climate system MIN_TEMP minimum temperature for climate system SUNROOF_CLOSED closes the sunroof SUNROOF_VENT open the sunroof to the vent position streamingColumns an array of the available streaming columns FRUNK constant for openTrunk API TRUNK constant for openTrunk API

Most of the APIs take both an options parameter and an optional callback function. The options parameter must always contain a property called authToken that contains the OAuth token returned from a successfull login() . For all APIs that act on a specific vehicle the options parameter must also contain a vehicleID member that contains the long vehicle ID value (ie. id_s ) returned from a successful call to vehicle() .

By default the vehicle() API returns information on the first vehicle returned. By providing a carIndex member in the options parameter information on a specific vehicle can be queried.

Samples

A collection of samples are provided in the samples directory. These demonstrate some basic usage scenarios for the library. To use the samples first:

cd samples node sampleName

After running the login sample an auth token will be cached locally.

If you prefer to avoid keeping an auth token on your machine, provide login credentials on the command line for each sample. This will perform a login request and keep the token only for the duration of the sample. The difference lies in whether you are more comfortable with the security of a file associated with an account in your file system vs. the visibility of your login credentials in the process table for the lifetime of the sample.

List of Samples

Sample Description login Login and acquire an OAuth token. Cached to the local directory logout Delete the locally cached OAuth token if present cancelUpdate Cancels a previously scheduled software update climate Display the current state of the HVAC system climateStart Turn on the HVAC system climateStop Turn off the HVAC system flashLights Flash the headlights geoloc Display the current GPS location of the vehicle guiSettings Display the current unit format settings homelink Trigger homelink (note appears to require AP hardware) honkHorn Honk the horn lock Lock the car doors media Sends commands to the vehicle media system mobileEnabled Display whether remote access is enabled navRequest Send an address to the vehicle odometer Displays the current odometer value openChargePort Opens the charge port, or releases the latch if the charge port is open, a cable is plugged in, and charging is stopped openTrunk Opens the FRUNK or opens/closes the trunk products Displays a list of Tesla products owned and their details resetValetPin Resets the valet mode pin remoteStart Enables driving without the key fob present scheduleUpdate Schedules a software update for installation setChargeLimit Set the battery charge limit to the given value setSpeed Sets the speed limit setTemps Set the driver and passenger temperatures to the given value simpleStreaming Demonstrates basic use of the streaming API soc Displays the current battery State of Charge (SOC) for the vehicle startCharge Initiate a charging session stopCharge Terminate a charging session sunroof Control the sunroof. Be careful! unlock Unlock the car doors valet Enable or disable valet mode vehicle Retrieve and display information on the current vehicle state vehicleConfig Retrieve and display information on the current vehicle configuration wakeup Send a wakeup command to the vehicle

This sample demonstrates the basic login process which returns the OAuth token required for other API calls. The sample writes out a file called .token which stores the OAuth token. Other samples will use this cached token, if present, to avoid the need to request the username and password and login redundantly via the Tesla servers.

If you prefer not to have your OAuth token stored locally do not run this sample. Instead you may run the samples and provide the username and password each time on the command line.

Usage:

node login .js [options] username password Options : -h , --help output usage information -U , --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http :

(top)

This sample deletes the locally cached .token file if present.

Usage:

node logout .js

(top)

This sample cancels a previously scheduled software update for the vehicle.

Usage:

node cancelUpdate.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample retrieves and displays the climate_state data on the HVAC system of the vehicle.

Usage:

node climate.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates turning on the HVAC system of the vehicle.

Usage:

node climateStart.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates turning off the HVAC system of the vehicle.

Usage:

node climateStop.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates flashing the headlights of the vehicle.

Usage:

node flashLights.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample retrieves and displays information on the location and driving state of the car using the drive_state query.

Usage:

node geoloc.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - g, --geocode geocode (reverse geocode to nearest address) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample retrieves and displays the current display formats for the user interface.

Usage:

node guiSettings.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates triggering homelink via the vehicle.

Note: This feature appears to be tied to the presence of Autopilot hardware and software. Looking for validation on both AP and pre-AP vehicles.

Usage:

node homelink.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates honking the horn of the vehicle.

Usage:

node honkHorn.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates locking the doors of the vehicle.

Usage:

node lock.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sends a command to the vehicle media system.

Usage:

node media.js [options] toggle|next|prev|next_fav|prev_fav|up|down Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample retrieves and displays whether mobile access is enabled.

Usage:

node mobileEnabled.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sends an address to the vehicle navigation system.

Usage:

node navRequest .js [options] subject text [locale] subject - the short-version of the destination name text - the name and address of the destination locale - the locale, if not present defaults to en-US Options: -h, --help output usage information -u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p , --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i , --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) -U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e .g . http:

(top)

This sample retrieves and displays the current vehicle odometer value.

Usage:

node odometer.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sends the command to open the charge port, or to release the latch if the charge port is open, a cable is plugged in, and charging is stopped.

Usage:

node openChargePort.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sends the command to open or close the trunk or frunk. On current model vehicles only the trunk can currently be closed.

Usage:

node openTrunk.js [options] trunk|frunk Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample requests information on the Tesla products owned by the authenticated user.

Usage:

node products .js [options] Options : -h , --help output usage information -u , --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) -p , --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) -U , --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http :

(top)

This sample enables remotely starting the vehicle without a key fob present.

Usage:

node remoteStart.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample attempts to reset the current valet pin.

Usage:

node resetValetPin.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample schedules a pending software update for installation.

Usage:

node scheduleUpdate.js [options] delay Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sets the current battery charge limit to the given value.

Usage:

node setChargeLimit.js [options] number |standard|storage|range Options: -h, --help output usage information -u, --username [ string ] username (needed only if token not cached) -p, --password [ string ] password (needed only if token not cached) -i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default ) -U, --uri [ string ] URI of test server (e.g. http:

(top)

This sample sets the speed limit to the given value.

Usage:

node setTemps.js [options] speed Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sets the driver and passenger temperature to the given value.

Usage:

node setTemps.js [options] temperature Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates basic use of the streaming API to retrieve real-time vehicle data.

Usage:

node simpleStreaming .js [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information - i , --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) -U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e .g . http:

(top)

This sample retrieves the charge_state information and displays the charge limit, the current vehicle charge level, and the ideal, rated and projected range.

Usage:

node soc.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates how to initiate a charging session.

Usage:

node startCharge.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates how to terminate a charging session.

Usage:

node stopCharge.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates controlling the panoramic sunroof if present.

Usage:

node sunroof.js [options] close|vent Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample demonstrates unlocking the doors of the vehicle.

Usage:

node unlock.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample retrives and displays several elements of data returned from the vehicle_state REST API.

Usage:

node vehicle.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample retrives and displays several elements of data returned from the vehicle_config REST API.

Usage:

node vehicleConfig.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample enables or disables valet mode.

Usage:

node valet.js [options] ON|OFF pincode Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

(top)

This sample sends a wakeup signal to wake a vehicle in sleep mode.

Usage:

node wakeup.js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - u, --username [string] username (needed only if token not cached) - p, --password [string] password (needed only if token not cached) - i, --index <n> vehicle index (first car by default) - U, --uri [string] URI of test server (e.g. http: / /127.0.0.1:3000)

