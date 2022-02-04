This plugin uses terser to minify/minimize your JavaScript.
Webpack v5 comes with the latest
terser-webpack-plugin out of the box. If you are using Webpack v5 or above and wish to customize the options, you will still need to install
terser-webpack-plugin. Using Webpack v4, you have to install
terser-webpack-plugin v4.
To begin, you'll need to install
terser-webpack-plugin:
npm install terser-webpack-plugin --save-dev
or
yarn add -D terser-webpack-plugin
or
pnpm add -D terser-webpack-plugin
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
webpack.config.js
const TerserPlugin = require("terser-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [new TerserPlugin()],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
Works only with
source-map,
inline-source-map,
hidden-source-map and
nosources-source-map values for the
devtool option.
Why?
eval wraps modules in
eval("string") and the minimizer does not handle strings.
cheap has not column information and minimizer generate only a single line, which leave only a single mapping.
Using supported
devtool values enable source map generation.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
test
String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>
/\.m?js(\?.*)?$/i
|Test to match files against.
include
String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>
undefined
|Files to include.
exclude
String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>
undefined
|Files to exclude.
parallel
Boolean\|Number
true
|Use multi-process parallel running to improve the build speed.
minify
Function
TerserPlugin.terserMinify
|Allows you to override default minify function.
terserOptions
Object
default
|Terser minify options.
extractComments
Boolean\|String\|RegExp\|Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean\|Object>\|Object
true
|Whether comments shall be extracted to a separate file.
test
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
/\.m?js(\?.*)?$/i
Test to match files against.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
test: /\.js(\?.*)?$/i,
}),
],
},
};
include
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Files to include.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
include: /\/includes/,
}),
],
},
};
exclude
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Files to exclude.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
exclude: /\/excludes/,
}),
],
},
};
parallel
Type:
Boolean|Number
Default:
true
Use multi-process parallel running to improve the build speed.
Default number of concurrent runs:
os.cpus().length - 1.
ℹ️ Parallelization can speedup your build significantly and is therefore highly recommended.
⚠️ If you use Circle CI or any other environment that doesn't provide real available count of CPUs then you need to setup explicitly number of CPUs to avoid
Error: Call retries were exceeded(see #143, #202).
Boolean
Enable/disable multi-process parallel running.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
parallel: true,
}),
],
},
};
Number
Enable multi-process parallel running and set number of concurrent runs.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
parallel: 4,
}),
],
},
};
minify
Type:
Function
Default:
TerserPlugin.terserMinify
Allows you to override default minify function. By default plugin uses terser package. Useful for using and testing unpublished versions or forks.
⚠️ Always use
requireinside
minifyfunction when
paralleloption enabled.
webpack.config.js
// Can be async
const minify = (input, sourceMap, minimizerOptions, extractsComments) => {
// The `minimizerOptions` option contains option from the `terserOptions` option
// You can use `minimizerOptions.myCustomOption`
// Custom logic for extract comments
const { map, code } = require("uglify-module") // Or require('./path/to/uglify-module')
.minify(input, {
/* Your options for minification */
});
return { map, code, warnings: [], errors: [], extractedComments: [] };
};
// Used to regenerate `fullhash`/`chunkhash` between different implementation
// Example: you fix a bug in custom minimizer/custom function, but unfortunately webpack doesn't know about it, so you will get the same fullhash/chunkhash
// to avoid this you can provide version of your custom minimizer
// You don't need if you use only `contenthash`
minify.getMinimizerVersion = () => {
let packageJson;
try {
// eslint-disable-next-line global-require, import/no-extraneous-dependencies
packageJson = require("uglify-module/package.json");
} catch (error) {
// Ignore
}
return packageJson && packageJson.version;
};
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
terserOptions: {
myCustomOption: true,
},
minify,
}),
],
},
};
terserOptions
Type:
Object
Default: default
Terser options.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
terserOptions: {
ecma: undefined,
parse: {},
compress: {},
mangle: true, // Note `mangle.properties` is `false` by default.
module: false,
// Deprecated
output: null,
format: null,
toplevel: false,
nameCache: null,
ie8: false,
keep_classnames: undefined,
keep_fnames: false,
safari10: false,
},
}),
],
},
};
extractComments
Type:
Boolean|String|RegExp|Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean|Object>|Object
Default:
true
Whether comments shall be extracted to a separate file, (see details).
By default extract only comments using
/^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i regexp condition and remove remaining comments.
If the original file is named
foo.js, then the comments will be stored to
foo.js.LICENSE.txt.
The
terserOptions.format.comments option specifies whether the comment will be preserved, i.e. it is possible to preserve some comments (e.g. annotations) while extracting others or even preserving comments that have been extracted.
Boolean
Enable/disable extracting comments.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: true,
}),
],
},
};
String
Extract
all or
some (use
/^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i RegExp) comments.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: "all",
}),
],
},
};
RegExp
All comments that match the given expression will be extracted to the separate file.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: /@extract/i,
}),
],
},
};
Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean>
All comments that match the given expression will be extracted to the separate file.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: (astNode, comment) => {
if (/@extract/i.test(comment.value)) {
return true;
}
return false;
},
}),
],
},
};
Object
Allow to customize condition for extract comments, specify extracted file name and banner.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: {
condition: /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i,
filename: (fileData) => {
// The "fileData" argument contains object with "filename", "basename", "query" and "hash"
return `${fileData.filename}.LICENSE.txt${fileData.query}`;
},
banner: (licenseFile) => {
return `License information can be found in ${licenseFile}`;
},
},
}),
],
},
};
condition
Type:
Boolean|String|RegExp|Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean|Object>
Condition what comments you need extract.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: {
condition: "some",
filename: (fileData) => {
// The "fileData" argument contains object with "filename", "basename", "query" and "hash"
return `${fileData.filename}.LICENSE.txt${fileData.query}`;
},
banner: (licenseFile) => {
return `License information can be found in ${licenseFile}`;
},
},
}),
],
},
};
filename
Type:
String|Function<(string) -> String>
Default:
[file].LICENSE.txt[query]
Available placeholders:
[file],
[query] and
[filebase] (
[base] for webpack 5).
The file where the extracted comments will be stored.
Default is to append the suffix
.LICENSE.txt to the original filename.
⚠️ We highly recommend using the
txtextension. Using
js/
cjs/
mjsextensions may conflict with existing assets which leads to broken code.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: {
condition: /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i,
filename: "extracted-comments.js",
banner: (licenseFile) => {
return `License information can be found in ${licenseFile}`;
},
},
}),
],
},
};
banner
Type:
Boolean|String|Function<(string) -> String>
Default:
/*! For license information please see ${commentsFile} */
The banner text that points to the extracted file and will be added on top of the original file.
Can be
false (no banner), a
String, or a
Function<(string) -> String> that will be called with the filename where extracted comments have been stored.
Will be wrapped into comment.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
extractComments: {
condition: true,
filename: (fileData) => {
// The "fileData" argument contains object with "filename", "basename", "query" and "hash"
return `${fileData.filename}.LICENSE.txt${fileData.query}`;
},
banner: (commentsFile) => {
return `My custom banner about license information ${commentsFile}`;
},
},
}),
],
},
};
Extract all legal comments (i.e.
/^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i) and preserve
/@license/i comments.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
terserOptions: {
format: {
comments: /@license/i,
},
},
extractComments: true,
}),
],
},
};
If you avoid building with comments, use this config:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
terserOptions: {
format: {
comments: false,
},
},
extractComments: false,
}),
],
},
};
uglify-js
UglifyJS is a JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor and beautifier toolkit.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
minify: TerserPlugin.uglifyJsMinify,
// `terserOptions` options will be passed to `uglify-js`
// Link to options - https://github.com/mishoo/UglifyJS#minify-options
terserOptions: {},
}),
],
},
};
swc
swc is a super-fast compiler written in rust; producing widely-supported javascript from modern standards and typescript.
⚠ the
extractCommentsoption is not supported and all comments will be removed by default, it will be fixed in future
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
minify: TerserPlugin.swcMinify,
// `terserOptions` options will be passed to `swc` (`@swc/core`)
// Link to options - https://swc.rs/docs/config-js-minify
terserOptions: {},
}),
],
},
};
esbuild
esbuild is an extremely fast JavaScript bundler and minifier.
⚠ the
extractCommentsoption is not supported and all legal comments (i.e. copyright, licenses and etc) will be preserved
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
minify: TerserPlugin.esbuildMinify,
// `terserOptions` options will be passed to `esbuild`
// Link to options - https://esbuild.github.io/api/#minify
// Note: the `minify` options is true by default (and override other `minify*` options), so if you want to disable the `minifyIdentifiers` option (or other `minify*` options) please use:
// terserOptions: {
// minify: false,
// minifyWhitespace: true,
// minifyIdentifiers: false,
// minifySyntax: true,
// },
terserOptions: {},
}),
],
},
};
Override default minify function - use
uglify-js for minification.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
minify: (file, sourceMap) => {
// https://github.com/mishoo/UglifyJS2#minify-options
const uglifyJsOptions = {
/* your `uglify-js` package options */
};
if (sourceMap) {
uglifyJsOptions.sourceMap = {
content: sourceMap,
};
}
return require("uglify-js").minify(file, uglifyJsOptions);
},
}),
],
},
};
With default terser minify function:
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin({
terserOptions: {
compress: true,
},
}),
],
},
};
With built-in minify functions:
import type { JsMinifyOptions as SwcOptions } from "@swc/core";
import type { MinifyOptions as UglifyJSOptions } from "uglify-js";
import type { TransformOptions as EsbuildOptions } from "esbuild";
import type { MinifyOptions as TerserOptions } from "terser";
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new TerserPlugin<SwcOptions>({
minify: TerserPlugin.swcMinify,
terserOptions: {
// `swc` options
},
}),
new TerserPlugin<UglifyJSOptions>({
minify: TerserPlugin.uglifyJsMinify,
terserOptions: {
// `uglif-js` options
},
}),
new TerserPlugin<EsbuildOptions>({
minify: TerserPlugin.esbuildMinify,
terserOptions: {
// `esbuild` options
},
}),
// Alternative usage:
new TerserPlugin<TerserOptions>({
minify: TerserPlugin.terserMinify,
terserOptions: {
// `terser` options
},
}),
],
},
};
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.