This plugin uses terser to minify/minimize your JavaScript.

Getting Started

Webpack v5 comes with the latest terser-webpack-plugin out of the box. If you are using Webpack v5 or above and wish to customize the options, you will still need to install terser-webpack-plugin . Using Webpack v4, you have to install terser-webpack-plugin v4.

To begin, you'll need to install terser-webpack-plugin :

npm install terser-webpack-plugin --save-dev

or

yarn add -D terser-webpack-plugin

or

pnpm add -D terser-webpack-plugin

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

webpack.config.js

const TerserPlugin = require ( "terser-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin()], }, };

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Note about source maps

Works only with source-map , inline-source-map , hidden-source-map and nosources-source-map values for the devtool option.

Why?

eval wraps modules in eval("string") and the minimizer does not handle strings.

wraps modules in and the minimizer does not handle strings. cheap has not column information and minimizer generate only a single line, which leave only a single mapping.

Using supported devtool values enable source map generation.

Options

Name Type Default Description test String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp> /\.m?js(\?.*)?$/i Test to match files against. include String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp> undefined Files to include. exclude String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp> undefined Files to exclude. parallel Boolean\|Number true Use multi-process parallel running to improve the build speed. minify Function TerserPlugin.terserMinify Allows you to override default minify function. terserOptions Object default Terser minify options. extractComments Boolean\|String\|RegExp\|Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean\|Object>\|Object true Whether comments shall be extracted to a separate file.

test

Type: String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp> Default: /\.m?js(\?.*)?$/i

Test to match files against.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ test : /\.js(\?.*)?$/i , }), ], }, };

include

Type: String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp> Default: undefined

Files to include.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ include : /\/includes/ , }), ], }, };

exclude

Type: String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp> Default: undefined

Files to exclude.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ exclude : /\/excludes/ , }), ], }, };

parallel

Type: Boolean|Number Default: true

Use multi-process parallel running to improve the build speed. Default number of concurrent runs: os.cpus().length - 1 .

ℹ️ Parallelization can speedup your build significantly and is therefore highly recommended.

⚠️ If you use Circle CI or any other environment that doesn't provide real available count of CPUs then you need to setup explicitly number of CPUs to avoid Error: Call retries were exceeded (see #143, #202).

Boolean

Enable/disable multi-process parallel running.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ parallel : true , }), ], }, };

Number

Enable multi-process parallel running and set number of concurrent runs.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ parallel : 4 , }), ], }, };

minify

Type: Function Default: TerserPlugin.terserMinify

Allows you to override default minify function. By default plugin uses terser package. Useful for using and testing unpublished versions or forks.

⚠️ Always use require inside minify function when parallel option enabled.

webpack.config.js

const minify = ( input, sourceMap, minimizerOptions, extractsComments ) => { const { map, code } = require ( "uglify-module" ) .minify(input, { }); return { map, code, warnings : [], errors : [], extractedComments : [] }; }; minify.getMinimizerVersion = () => { let packageJson; try { packageJson = require ( "uglify-module/package.json" ); } catch (error) { } return packageJson && packageJson.version; }; module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ terserOptions : { myCustomOption : true , }, minify, }), ], }, };

terserOptions

Type: Object Default: default

Terser options.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ terserOptions : { ecma : undefined , parse : {}, compress : {}, mangle : true , module : false , output : null , format : null , toplevel : false , nameCache : null , ie8 : false , keep_classnames : undefined , keep_fnames : false , safari10 : false , }, }), ], }, };

Type: Boolean|String|RegExp|Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean|Object>|Object Default: true

Whether comments shall be extracted to a separate file, (see details). By default extract only comments using /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i regexp condition and remove remaining comments. If the original file is named foo.js , then the comments will be stored to foo.js.LICENSE.txt . The terserOptions.format.comments option specifies whether the comment will be preserved, i.e. it is possible to preserve some comments (e.g. annotations) while extracting others or even preserving comments that have been extracted.

Boolean

Enable/disable extracting comments.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : true , }), ], }, };

String

Extract all or some (use /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i RegExp) comments.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : "all" , }), ], }, };

RegExp

All comments that match the given expression will be extracted to the separate file.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : /@extract/i , }), ], }, };

All comments that match the given expression will be extracted to the separate file.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : ( astNode, comment ) => { if ( /@extract/i .test(comment.value)) { return true ; } return false ; }, }), ], }, };

Object

Allow to customize condition for extract comments, specify extracted file name and banner.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : { condition : /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i , filename : ( fileData ) => { return ` ${fileData.filename} .LICENSE.txt ${fileData.query} ` ; }, banner : ( licenseFile ) => { return `License information can be found in ${licenseFile} ` ; }, }, }), ], }, };

condition

Type: Boolean|String|RegExp|Function<(node, comment) -> Boolean|Object>

Condition what comments you need extract.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : { condition : "some" , filename : ( fileData ) => { return ` ${fileData.filename} .LICENSE.txt ${fileData.query} ` ; }, banner : ( licenseFile ) => { return `License information can be found in ${licenseFile} ` ; }, }, }), ], }, };

filename

Type: String|Function<(string) -> String> Default: [file].LICENSE.txt[query]

Available placeholders: [file] , [query] and [filebase] ( [base] for webpack 5).

The file where the extracted comments will be stored. Default is to append the suffix .LICENSE.txt to the original filename.

⚠️ We highly recommend using the txt extension. Using js / cjs / mjs extensions may conflict with existing assets which leads to broken code.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : { condition : /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i , filename : "extracted-comments.js" , banner : ( licenseFile ) => { return `License information can be found in ${licenseFile} ` ; }, }, }), ], }, };

banner

Type: Boolean|String|Function<(string) -> String> Default: /*! For license information please see ${commentsFile} */

The banner text that points to the extracted file and will be added on top of the original file. Can be false (no banner), a String , or a Function<(string) -> String> that will be called with the filename where extracted comments have been stored. Will be wrapped into comment.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ extractComments : { condition : true , filename : ( fileData ) => { return ` ${fileData.filename} .LICENSE.txt ${fileData.query} ` ; }, banner : ( commentsFile ) => { return `My custom banner about license information ${commentsFile} ` ; }, }, }), ], }, };

Examples

Extract all legal comments (i.e. /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/i ) and preserve /@license/i comments.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ terserOptions : { format : { comments : /@license/i , }, }, extractComments : true , }), ], }, };

If you avoid building with comments, use this config:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ terserOptions : { format : { comments : false , }, }, extractComments : false , }), ], }, };

UglifyJS is a JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor and beautifier toolkit.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ minify : TerserPlugin.uglifyJsMinify, terserOptions : {}, }), ], }, };

swc is a super-fast compiler written in rust; producing widely-supported javascript from modern standards and typescript.

⚠ the extractComments option is not supported and all comments will be removed by default, it will be fixed in future

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ minify : TerserPlugin.swcMinify, terserOptions : {}, }), ], }, };

esbuild is an extremely fast JavaScript bundler and minifier.

⚠ the extractComments option is not supported and all legal comments (i.e. copyright, licenses and etc) will be preserved

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ minify : TerserPlugin.esbuildMinify, terserOptions : {}, }), ], }, };

Custom Minify Function

Override default minify function - use uglify-js for minification.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { optimization : { minimize : true , minimizer : [ new TerserPlugin({ minify : ( file, sourceMap ) => { const uglifyJsOptions = { }; if (sourceMap) { uglifyJsOptions.sourceMap = { content : sourceMap, }; } return require ( "uglify-js" ).minify(file, uglifyJsOptions); }, }), ], }, };

Typescript

With default terser minify function:

module .exports = { optimization: { minimize: true , minimizer: [ new TerserPlugin({ terserOptions: { compress: true , }, }), ], }, };

With built-in minify functions:

import type { JsMinifyOptions as SwcOptions } from "@swc/core" ; import type { MinifyOptions as UglifyJSOptions } from "uglify-js" ; import type { TransformOptions as EsbuildOptions } from "esbuild" ; import type { MinifyOptions as TerserOptions } from "terser" ; module .exports = { optimization: { minimize: true , minimizer: [ new TerserPlugin<SwcOptions>({ minify: TerserPlugin.swcMinify, terserOptions: { }, }), new TerserPlugin<UglifyJSOptions>({ minify: TerserPlugin.uglifyJsMinify, terserOptions: { }, }), new TerserPlugin<EsbuildOptions>({ minify: TerserPlugin.esbuildMinify, terserOptions: { }, }), new TerserPlugin<TerserOptions>({ minify: TerserPlugin.terserMinify, terserOptions: { }, }), ], }, };

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT