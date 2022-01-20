A JavaScript parser and mangler/compressor toolkit for ES6+.
note: You can support this project on patreon: . Check out PATRONS.md for our first-tier patrons.
Terser recommends you use RollupJS to bundle your modules, as that produces smaller code overall.
Beautification has been undocumented and is being removed from terser, we recommend you use prettier.
Find the changelog in CHANGELOG.md
uglify-es is no longer maintained and
uglify-js does not support ES6+.
terser is a fork of
uglify-es that mostly retains API and CLI compatibility
with
uglify-es and
uglify-js@3.
First make sure you have installed the latest version of node.js (You may need to restart your computer after this step).
From NPM for use as a command line app:
npm install terser -g
From NPM for programmatic use:
npm install terser
terser [input files] [options]
Terser can take multiple input files. It's recommended that you pass the input files first, then pass the options. Terser will parse input files in sequence and apply any compression options. The files are parsed in the same global scope, that is, a reference from a file to some variable/function declared in another file will be matched properly.
Command line arguments that take options (like --parse, --compress, --mangle and --format) can take in a comma-separated list of default option overrides. For instance:
terser input.js --compress ecma=2015,computed_props=false
If no input file is specified, Terser will read from STDIN.
If you wish to pass your options before the input files, separate the two with a double dash to prevent input files being used as option arguments:
terser --compress --mangle -- input.js
-h, --help Print usage information.
`--help options` for details on available options.
-V, --version Print version number.
-p, --parse <options> Specify parser options:
`acorn` Use Acorn for parsing.
`bare_returns` Allow return outside of functions.
Useful when minifying CommonJS
modules and Userscripts that may
be anonymous function wrapped (IIFE)
by the .user.js engine `caller`.
`expression` Parse a single expression, rather than
a program (for parsing JSON).
`spidermonkey` Assume input files are SpiderMonkey
AST format (as JSON).
-c, --compress [options] Enable compressor/specify compressor options:
`pure_funcs` List of functions that can be safely
removed when their return values are
not used.
-m, --mangle [options] Mangle names/specify mangler options:
`reserved` List of names that should not be mangled.
--mangle-props [options] Mangle properties/specify mangler options:
`builtins` Mangle property names that overlaps
with standard JavaScript globals and DOM
API props.
`debug` Add debug prefix and suffix.
`keep_quoted` Only mangle unquoted properties, quoted
properties are automatically reserved.
`strict` disables quoted properties
being automatically reserved.
`regex` Only mangle matched property names.
`reserved` List of names that should not be mangled.
-f, --format [options] Specify format options.
`preamble` Preamble to prepend to the output. You
can use this to insert a comment, for
example for licensing information.
This will not be parsed, but the source
map will adjust for its presence.
`quote_style` Quote style:
0 - auto
1 - single
2 - double
3 - original
`wrap_iife` Wrap IIFEs in parenthesis. Note: you may
want to disable `negate_iife` under
compressor options.
`wrap_func_args` Wrap function arguments in parenthesis.
-o, --output <file> Output file path (default STDOUT). Specify `ast` or
`spidermonkey` to write Terser or SpiderMonkey AST
as JSON to STDOUT respectively.
--comments [filter] Preserve copyright comments in the output. By
default this works like Google Closure, keeping
JSDoc-style comments that contain "@license" or
"@preserve". You can optionally pass one of the
following arguments to this flag:
- "all" to keep all comments
- `false` to omit comments in the output
- a valid JS RegExp like `/foo/` or `/^!/` to
keep only matching comments.
Note that currently not *all* comments can be
kept when compression is on, because of dead
code removal or cascading statements into
sequences.
--config-file <file> Read `minify()` options from JSON file.
-d, --define <expr>[=value] Global definitions.
--ecma <version> Specify ECMAScript release: 5, 2015, 2016, etc.
-e, --enclose [arg[:value]] Embed output in a big function with configurable
arguments and values.
--ie8 Support non-standard Internet Explorer 8.
Equivalent to setting `ie8: true` in `minify()`
for `compress`, `mangle` and `format` options.
By default Terser will not try to be IE-proof.
--keep-classnames Do not mangle/drop class names.
--keep-fnames Do not mangle/drop function names. Useful for
code relying on Function.prototype.name.
--module Input is an ES6 module. If `compress` or `mangle` is
enabled then the `toplevel` option will be enabled.
--name-cache <file> File to hold mangled name mappings.
--safari10 Support non-standard Safari 10/11.
Equivalent to setting `safari10: true` in `minify()`
for `mangle` and `format` options.
By default `terser` will not work around
Safari 10/11 bugs.
--source-map [options] Enable source map/specify source map options:
`base` Path to compute relative paths from input files.
`content` Input source map, useful if you're compressing
JS that was generated from some other original
code. Specify "inline" if the source map is
included within the sources.
`filename` Name and/or location of the output source.
`includeSources` Pass this flag if you want to include
the content of source files in the
source map as sourcesContent property.
`root` Path to the original source to be included in
the source map.
`url` If specified, path to the source map to append in
`//# sourceMappingURL`.
--timings Display operations run time on STDERR.
--toplevel Compress and/or mangle variables in top level scope.
--wrap <name> Embed everything in a big function, making the
“exports” and “global” variables available. You
need to pass an argument to this option to
specify the name that your module will take
when included in, say, a browser.
Specify
--output (
-o) to declare the output file. Otherwise the output
goes to STDOUT.
Terser can generate a source map file, which is highly useful for
debugging your compressed JavaScript. To get a source map, pass
--source-map --output output.js (source map will be written out to
output.js.map).
Additional options:
--source-map "filename='<NAME>'" to specify the name of the source map.
--source-map "root='<URL>'" to pass the URL where the original files can be found.
--source-map "url='<URL>'" to specify the URL where the source map can be found.
Otherwise Terser assumes HTTP
X-SourceMap is being used and will omit the
//# sourceMappingURL= directive.
For example:
terser js/file1.js js/file2.js \
-o foo.min.js -c -m \
--source-map "root='http://foo.com/src',url='foo.min.js.map'"
The above will compress and mangle
file1.js and
file2.js, will drop the
output in
foo.min.js and the source map in
foo.min.js.map. The source
mapping will refer to
http://foo.com/src/js/file1.js and
http://foo.com/src/js/file2.js (in fact it will list
http://foo.com/src
as the source map root, and the original files as
js/file1.js and
js/file2.js).
When you're compressing JS code that was output by a compiler such as CoffeeScript, mapping to the JS code won't be too helpful. Instead, you'd like to map back to the original code (i.e. CoffeeScript). Terser has an option to take an input source map. Assuming you have a mapping from CoffeeScript → compiled JS, Terser can generate a map from CoffeeScript → compressed JS by mapping every token in the compiled JS to its original location.
To use this feature pass
--source-map "content='/path/to/input/source.map'"
or
--source-map "content=inline" if the source map is included inline with
the sources.
You need to pass
--compress (
-c) to enable the compressor. Optionally
you can pass a comma-separated list of compress options.
Options are in the form
foo=bar, or just
foo (the latter implies
a boolean option that you want to set
true; it's effectively a
shortcut for
foo=true).
Example:
terser file.js -c toplevel,sequences=false
To enable the mangler you need to pass
--mangle (
-m). The following
(comma-separated) options are supported:
toplevel (default
false) -- mangle names declared in the top level scope.
eval (default
false) -- mangle names visible in scopes where
eval or
with are used.
When mangling is enabled but you want to prevent certain names from being
mangled, you can declare those names with
--mangle reserved — pass a
comma-separated list of names. For example:
terser ... -m reserved=['$','require','exports']
to prevent the
require,
exports and
$ names from being changed.
--mangle-props)
Note: THIS WILL BREAK YOUR CODE. A good rule of thumb is not to use this unless you know exactly what you're doing and how this works and read this section until the end.
Mangling property names is a separate step, different from variable name mangling. Pass
--mangle-props to enable it. The least dangerous
way to use this is to use the
regex option like so:
terser example.js -c -m --mangle-props regex=/_$/
This will mangle all properties that end with an underscore. So you can use it to mangle internal methods.
By default, it will mangle all properties in the input code with the exception of built in DOM properties and properties in core JavaScript classes, which is what will break your code if you don't:
defineProperty or
hasOwnProperty, because they refer to object properties using strings and will break your code if you don't know what you are doing.
An example:
// example.js
var x = {
baz_: 0,
foo_: 1,
calc: function() {
return this.foo_ + this.baz_;
}
};
x.bar_ = 2;
x["baz_"] = 3;
console.log(x.calc());
Mangle all properties (except for JavaScript
builtins) (very unsafe):
$ terser example.js -c passes=2 -m --mangle-props
var x={o:3,t:1,i:function(){return this.t+this.o},s:2};console.log(x.i());
Mangle all properties except for
reserved properties (still very unsafe):
$ terser example.js -c passes=2 -m --mangle-props reserved=[foo_,bar_]
var x={o:3,foo_:1,t:function(){return this.foo_+this.o},bar_:2};console.log(x.t());
Mangle all properties matching a
regex (not as unsafe but still unsafe):
$ terser example.js -c passes=2 -m --mangle-props regex=/_$/
var x={o:3,t:1,calc:function(){return this.t+this.o},i:2};console.log(x.calc());
Combining mangle properties options:
$ terser example.js -c passes=2 -m --mangle-props regex=/_$/,reserved=[bar_]
var x={o:3,t:1,calc:function(){return this.t+this.o},bar_:2};console.log(x.calc());
In order for this to be of any use, we avoid mangling standard JS names and DOM
API properties by default (
--mangle-props builtins to override).
A regular expression can be used to define which property names should be
mangled. For example,
--mangle-props regex=/^_/ will only mangle property
names that start with an underscore.
When you compress multiple files using this option, in order for them to
work together in the end we need to ensure somehow that one property gets
mangled to the same name in all of them. For this, pass
--name-cache filename.json
and Terser will maintain these mappings in a file which can then be reused.
It should be initially empty. Example:
$ rm -f /tmp/cache.json # start fresh
$ terser file1.js file2.js --mangle-props --name-cache /tmp/cache.json -o part1.js
$ terser file3.js file4.js --mangle-props --name-cache /tmp/cache.json -o part2.js
Now,
part1.js and
part2.js will be consistent with each other in terms
of mangled property names.
Using the name cache is not necessary if you compress all your files in a single call to Terser.
--mangle-props keep_quoted)
Using quoted property name (
o["foo"]) reserves the property name (
foo)
so that it is not mangled throughout the entire script even when used in an
unquoted style (
o.foo). Example:
// stuff.js
var o = {
"foo": 1,
bar: 3
};
o.foo += o.bar;
console.log(o.foo);
$ terser stuff.js --mangle-props keep_quoted -c -m
var o={foo:1,o:3};o.foo+=o.o,console.log(o.foo);
You can also pass
--mangle-props debug in order to mangle property names
without completely obscuring them. For example the property
o.foo
would mangle to
o._$foo$_ with this option. This allows property mangling
of a large codebase while still being able to debug the code and identify
where mangling is breaking things.
$ terser stuff.js --mangle-props debug -c -m
var o={_$foo$_:1,_$bar$_:3};o._$foo$_+=o._$bar$_,console.log(o._$foo$_);
You can also pass a custom suffix using
--mangle-props debug=XYZ. This would then
mangle
o.foo to
o._$foo$XYZ_. You can change this each time you compile a
script to identify how a property got mangled. One technique is to pass a
random number on every compile to simulate mangling changing with different
inputs (e.g. as you update the input script with new properties), and to help
identify mistakes like writing mangled keys to storage.
Assuming installation via NPM, you can load Terser in your application like this:
const { minify } = require("terser");
Or,
import { minify } from "terser";
Browser loading is also supported:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/source-map@0.7.3/dist/source-map.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/terser/dist/bundle.min.js"></script>
There is a single async high level function,
async minify(code, options),
which will perform all minification phases in a configurable
manner. By default
minify() will enable
compress
and
mangle. Example:
var code = "function add(first, second) { return first + second; }";
var result = await minify(code, { sourceMap: true });
console.log(result.code); // minified output: function add(n,d){return n+d}
console.log(result.map); // source map
You can
minify more than one JavaScript file at a time by using an object
for the first argument where the keys are file names and the values are source
code:
var code = {
"file1.js": "function add(first, second) { return first + second; }",
"file2.js": "console.log(add(1 + 2, 3 + 4));"
};
var result = await minify(code);
console.log(result.code);
// function add(d,n){return d+n}console.log(add(3,7));
The
toplevel option:
var code = {
"file1.js": "function add(first, second) { return first + second; }",
"file2.js": "console.log(add(1 + 2, 3 + 4));"
};
var options = { toplevel: true };
var result = await minify(code, options);
console.log(result.code);
// console.log(3+7);
The
nameCache option:
var options = {
mangle: {
toplevel: true,
},
nameCache: {}
};
var result1 = await minify({
"file1.js": "function add(first, second) { return first + second; }"
}, options);
var result2 = await minify({
"file2.js": "console.log(add(1 + 2, 3 + 4));"
}, options);
console.log(result1.code);
// function n(n,r){return n+r}
console.log(result2.code);
// console.log(n(3,7));
You may persist the name cache to the file system in the following way:
var cacheFileName = "/tmp/cache.json";
var options = {
mangle: {
properties: true,
},
nameCache: JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(cacheFileName, "utf8"))
};
fs.writeFileSync("part1.js", await minify({
"file1.js": fs.readFileSync("file1.js", "utf8"),
"file2.js": fs.readFileSync("file2.js", "utf8")
}, options).code, "utf8");
fs.writeFileSync("part2.js", await minify({
"file3.js": fs.readFileSync("file3.js", "utf8"),
"file4.js": fs.readFileSync("file4.js", "utf8")
}, options).code, "utf8");
fs.writeFileSync(cacheFileName, JSON.stringify(options.nameCache), "utf8");
An example of a combination of
minify() options:
var code = {
"file1.js": "function add(first, second) { return first + second; }",
"file2.js": "console.log(add(1 + 2, 3 + 4));"
};
var options = {
toplevel: true,
compress: {
global_defs: {
"@console.log": "alert"
},
passes: 2
},
format: {
preamble: "/* minified */"
}
};
var result = await minify(code, options);
console.log(result.code);
// /* minified */
// alert(10);"
An error example:
try {
const result = await minify({"foo.js" : "if (0) else console.log(1);"});
// Do something with result
} catch (error) {
const { message, filename, line, col, pos } = error;
// Do something with error
}
ecma (default
undefined) - pass
5,
2015,
2016, etc to override
compress and
format's
ecma options.
enclose (default
false) - pass
true, or a string in the format
of
"args[:values]", where
args and
values are comma-separated
argument names and values, respectively, to embed the output in a big
function with the configurable arguments and values.
parse (default
{}) — pass an object if you wish to specify some
additional parse options.
compress (default
{}) — pass
false to skip compressing entirely.
Pass an object to specify custom compress options.
mangle (default
true) — pass
false to skip mangling names, or pass
an object to specify mangle options (see below).
mangle.properties (default
false) — a subcategory of the mangle option.
Pass an object to specify custom mangle property options.
module (default
false) — Use when minifying an ES6 module. "use strict"
is implied and names can be mangled on the top scope. If
compress or
mangle is enabled then the
toplevel option will be enabled.
format or
output (default
null) — pass an object if you wish to specify
additional format options. The defaults are optimized
for best compression.
sourceMap (default
false) - pass an object if you wish to specify
source map options.
toplevel (default
false) - set to
true if you wish to enable top level
variable and function name mangling and to drop unused variables and functions.
nameCache (default
null) - pass an empty object
{} or a previously
used
nameCache object if you wish to cache mangled variable and
property names across multiple invocations of
minify(). Note: this is
a read/write property.
minify() will read the name cache state of this
object and update it during minification so that it may be
reused or externally persisted by the user.
ie8 (default
false) - set to
true to support IE8.
keep_classnames (default:
undefined) - pass
true to prevent discarding or mangling
of class names. Pass a regular expression to only keep class names matching that regex.
keep_fnames (default:
false) - pass
true to prevent discarding or mangling
of function names. Pass a regular expression to only keep function names matching that regex.
Useful for code relying on
Function.prototype.name. If the top level minify option
keep_classnames is
undefined it will be overridden with the value of the top level
minify option
keep_fnames.
safari10 (default:
false) - pass
true to work around Safari 10/11 bugs in
loop scoping and
await. See
safari10 options in
mangle
and
format for details.
{
parse: {
// parse options
},
compress: {
// compress options
},
mangle: {
// mangle options
properties: {
// mangle property options
}
},
format: {
// format options (can also use `output` for backwards compatibility)
},
sourceMap: {
// source map options
},
ecma: 5, // specify one of: 5, 2015, 2016, etc.
enclose: false, // or specify true, or "args:values"
keep_classnames: false,
keep_fnames: false,
ie8: false,
module: false,
nameCache: null, // or specify a name cache object
safari10: false,
toplevel: false
}
To generate a source map:
var result = await minify({"file1.js": "var a = function() {};"}, {
sourceMap: {
filename: "out.js",
url: "out.js.map"
}
});
console.log(result.code); // minified output
console.log(result.map); // source map
Note that the source map is not saved in a file, it's just returned in
result.map. The value passed for
sourceMap.url is only used to set
//# sourceMappingURL=out.js.map in
result.code. The value of
filename is only used to set
file attribute (see the spec)
in source map file.
You can set option
sourceMap.url to be
"inline" and source map will
be appended to code.
You can also specify sourceRoot property to be included in source map:
var result = await minify({"file1.js": "var a = function() {};"}, {
sourceMap: {
root: "http://example.com/src",
url: "out.js.map"
}
});
If you're compressing compiled JavaScript and have a source map for it, you
can use
sourceMap.content:
var result = await minify({"compiled.js": "compiled code"}, {
sourceMap: {
content: "content from compiled.js.map",
url: "minified.js.map"
}
});
// same as before, it returns `code` and `map`
If you're using the
X-SourceMap header instead, you can just omit
sourceMap.url.
If you happen to need the source map as a raw object, set
sourceMap.asObject to
true.
bare_returns (default
false) -- support top level
return statements
html5_comments (default
true)
shebang (default
true) -- support
#!command as the first line
spidermonkey (default
false) -- accept a Spidermonkey (Mozilla) AST
defaults (default:
true) -- Pass
false to disable most default
enabled
compress transforms. Useful when you only want to enable a few
compress options while disabling the rest.
arrows (default:
true) -- Class and object literal methods are converted
will also be converted to arrow expressions if the resultant code is shorter:
m(){return x} becomes
m:()=>x. To do this to regular ES5 functions which
don't use
this or
arguments, see
unsafe_arrows.
arguments (default:
false) -- replace
arguments[index] with function
parameter name whenever possible.
booleans (default:
true) -- various optimizations for boolean context,
for example
!!a ? b : c → a ? b : c
booleans_as_integers (default:
false) -- Turn booleans into 0 and 1, also
makes comparisons with booleans use
== and
!= instead of
=== and
!==.
collapse_vars (default:
true) -- Collapse single-use non-constant variables,
side effects permitting.
comparisons (default:
true) -- apply certain optimizations to binary nodes,
e.g.
!(a <= b) → a > b (only when
unsafe_comps), attempts to negate binary
nodes, e.g.
a = !b && !c && !d && !e → a=!(b||c||d||e) etc.
computed_props (default:
true) -- Transforms constant computed properties
into regular ones:
{["computed"]: 1} is converted to
{computed: 1}.
conditionals (default:
true) -- apply optimizations for
if-s and conditional
expressions
dead_code (default:
true) -- remove unreachable code
directives (default:
true) -- remove redundant or non-standard directives
drop_console (default:
false) -- Pass
true to discard calls to
console.* functions. If you wish to drop a specific function call
such as
console.info and/or retain side effects from function arguments
after dropping the function call then use
pure_funcs instead.
drop_debugger (default:
true) -- remove
debugger; statements
ecma (default:
5) -- Pass
2015 or greater to enable
compress options that
will transform ES5 code into smaller ES6+ equivalent forms.
evaluate (default:
true) -- attempt to evaluate constant expressions
expression (default:
false) -- Pass
true to preserve completion values
from terminal statements without
return, e.g. in bookmarklets.
global_defs (default:
{}) -- see conditional compilation
hoist_funs (default:
false) -- hoist function declarations
hoist_props (default:
true) -- hoist properties from constant object and
array literals into regular variables subject to a set of constraints. For example:
var o={p:1, q:2}; f(o.p, o.q); is converted to
f(1, 2);. Note:
hoist_props
works best with
mangle enabled, the
compress option
passes set to
2 or higher,
and the
compress option
toplevel enabled.
hoist_vars (default:
false) -- hoist
var declarations (this is
false
by default because it seems to increase the size of the output in general)
if_return (default:
true) -- optimizations for if/return and if/continue
inline (default:
true) -- inline calls to function with simple/
return statement:
false -- same as
0
0 -- disabled inlining
1 -- inline simple functions
2 -- inline functions with arguments
3 -- inline functions with arguments and variables
true -- same as
3
join_vars (default:
true) -- join consecutive
var statements
keep_classnames (default:
false) -- Pass
true to prevent the compressor from
discarding class names. Pass a regular expression to only keep class names matching
that regex. See also: the
keep_classnames mangle option.
keep_fargs (default:
true) -- Prevents the compressor from discarding unused
function arguments. You need this for code which relies on
Function.length.
keep_fnames (default:
false) -- Pass
true to prevent the
compressor from discarding function names. Pass a regular expression to only keep
function names matching that regex. Useful for code relying on
Function.prototype.name.
See also: the
keep_fnames mangle option.
keep_infinity (default:
false) -- Pass
true to prevent
Infinity from
being compressed into
1/0, which may cause performance issues on Chrome.
loops (default:
true) -- optimizations for
do,
while and
for loops
when we can statically determine the condition.
module (default
false) -- Pass
true when compressing an ES6 module. Strict
mode is implied and the
toplevel option as well.
negate_iife (default:
true) -- negate "Immediately-Called Function Expressions"
where the return value is discarded, to avoid the parens that the
code generator would insert.
passes (default:
1) -- The maximum number of times to run compress.
In some cases more than one pass leads to further compressed code. Keep in
mind more passes will take more time.
properties (default:
true) -- rewrite property access using the dot notation, for
example
foo["bar"] → foo.bar
pure_funcs (default:
null) -- You can pass an array of names and
Terser will assume that those functions do not produce side
effects. DANGER: will not check if the name is redefined in scope.
An example case here, for instance
var q = Math.floor(a/b). If
variable
q is not used elsewhere, Terser will drop it, but will
still keep the
Math.floor(a/b), not knowing what it does. You can
pass
pure_funcs: [ 'Math.floor' ] to let it know that this
function won't produce any side effect, in which case the whole
statement would get discarded. The current implementation adds some
overhead (compression will be slower).
pure_getters (default:
"strict") -- If you pass
true for
this, Terser will assume that object property access
(e.g.
foo.bar or
foo["bar"]) doesn't have any side effects.
Specify
"strict" to treat
foo.bar as side-effect-free only when
foo is certain to not throw, i.e. not
null or
undefined.
reduce_vars (default:
true) -- Improve optimization on variables assigned with and
used as constant values.
reduce_funcs (default:
true) -- Inline single-use functions when
possible. Depends on
reduce_vars being enabled. Disabling this option
sometimes improves performance of the output code.
sequences (default:
true) -- join consecutive simple statements using the
comma operator. May be set to a positive integer to specify the maximum number
of consecutive comma sequences that will be generated. If this option is set to
true then the default
sequences limit is
200. Set option to
false or
0
to disable. The smallest
sequences length is
2. A
sequences value of
1
is grandfathered to be equivalent to
true and as such means
200. On rare
occasions the default sequences limit leads to very slow compress times in which
case a value of
20 or less is recommended.
side_effects (default:
true) -- Remove expressions which have no side effects
and whose results aren't used.
switches (default:
true) -- de-duplicate and remove unreachable
switch branches
toplevel (default:
false) -- drop unreferenced functions (
"funcs") and/or
variables (
"vars") in the top level scope (
false by default,
true to drop
both unreferenced functions and variables)
top_retain (default:
null) -- prevent specific toplevel functions and
variables from
unused removal (can be array, comma-separated, RegExp or
function. Implies
toplevel)
typeofs (default:
true) -- Transforms
typeof foo == "undefined" into
foo === void 0. Note: recommend to set this value to
false for IE10 and
earlier versions due to known issues.
unsafe (default:
false) -- apply "unsafe" transformations
(details).
unsafe_arrows (default:
false) -- Convert ES5 style anonymous function
expressions to arrow functions if the function body does not reference
this.
Note: it is not always safe to perform this conversion if code relies on the
the function having a
prototype, which arrow functions lack.
This transform requires that the
ecma compress option is set to
2015 or greater.
unsafe_comps (default:
false) -- Reverse
< and
<= to
> and
>= to
allow improved compression. This might be unsafe when an at least one of two
operands is an object with computed values due the use of methods like
get,
or
valueOf. This could cause change in execution order after operands in the
comparison are switching. Compression only works if both
comparisons and
unsafe_comps are both set to true.
unsafe_Function (default:
false) -- compress and mangle
Function(args, code)
when both
args and
code are string literals.
unsafe_math (default:
false) -- optimize numerical expressions like
2 * x * 3 into
6 * x, which may give imprecise floating point results.
unsafe_symbols (default:
false) -- removes keys from native Symbol
declarations, e.g
Symbol("kDog") becomes
Symbol().
unsafe_methods (default: false) -- Converts
{ m: function(){} } to
{ m(){} }.
ecma must be set to
6 or greater to enable this transform.
If
unsafe_methods is a RegExp then key/value pairs with keys matching the
RegExp will be converted to concise methods.
Note: if enabled there is a risk of getting a "
<method name> is not a
constructor" TypeError should any code try to
new the former function.
unsafe_proto (default:
false) -- optimize expressions like
Array.prototype.slice.call(a) into
[].slice.call(a)
unsafe_regexp (default:
false) -- enable substitutions of variables with
RegExp values the same way as if they are constants.
unsafe_undefined (default:
false) -- substitute
void 0 if there is a
variable named
undefined in scope (variable name will be mangled, typically
reduced to a single character)
unused (default:
true) -- drop unreferenced functions and variables (simple
direct variable assignments do not count as references unless set to
"keep_assign")
eval (default
false) -- Pass
true to mangle names visible in scopes
where
eval or
with are used.
keep_classnames (default
false) -- Pass
true to not mangle class names.
Pass a regular expression to only keep class names matching that regex.
See also: the
keep_classnames compress option.
keep_fnames (default
false) -- Pass
true to not mangle function names.
Pass a regular expression to only keep function names matching that regex.
Useful for code relying on
Function.prototype.name. See also: the
keep_fnames
compress option.
module (default
false) -- Pass
true an ES6 modules, where the toplevel
scope is not the global scope. Implies
toplevel.
nth_identifier (default: an internal mangler that weights based on character
frequency analysis) -- Pass an object with a
get(n) function that converts an
ordinal into the nth most favored (usually shortest) identifier.
Optionally also provide
reset(),
sort(), and
consider(chars, delta) to
use character frequency analysis of the source code.
reserved (default
[]) -- Pass an array of identifiers that should be
excluded from mangling. Example:
["foo", "bar"].
toplevel (default
false) -- Pass
true to mangle names declared in the
top level scope.
safari10 (default
false) -- Pass
true to work around the Safari 10 loop
iterator bug
"Cannot declare a let variable twice".
See also: the
safari10 format option.
Examples:
// test.js
var globalVar;
function funcName(firstLongName, anotherLongName) {
var myVariable = firstLongName + anotherLongName;
}
var code = fs.readFileSync("test.js", "utf8");
await minify(code).code;
// 'function funcName(a,n){}var globalVar;'
await minify(code, { mangle: { reserved: ['firstLongName'] } }).code;
// 'function funcName(firstLongName,a){}var globalVar;'
await minify(code, { mangle: { toplevel: true } }).code;
// 'function n(n,a){}var a;'
builtins (default:
false) — Use
true to allow the mangling of builtin
DOM properties. Not recommended to override this setting.
debug (default:
false) — Mangle names with the original name still present.
Pass an empty string
"" to enable, or a non-empty string to set the debug suffix.
keep_quoted (default:
false) — How quoting properties (
{"prop": ...} and
obj["prop"]) controls what gets mangled.
"strict" (recommended) --
obj.prop is mangled.
false --
obj["prop"] is mangled.
true --
obj.prop is mangled unless there is
obj["prop"] elsewhere in the code.
nth_identifer (default: an internal mangler that weights based on character
frequency analysis) -- Pass an object with a
get(n) function that converts an
ordinal into the nth most favored (usually shortest) identifier.
Optionally also provide
reset(),
sort(), and
consider(chars, delta) to
use character frequency analysis of the source code.
regex (default:
null) — Pass a RegExp literal or pattern string to only mangle property matching the regular expression.
reserved (default:
[]) — Do not mangle property names listed in the
reserved array.
undeclared (default:
false) - Mangle those names when they are accessed
as properties of known top level variables but their declarations are never
found in input code. May be useful when only minifying parts of a project.
See #397 for more details.
These options control the format of Terser's output code. Previously known as "output options".
ascii_only (default
false) -- escape Unicode characters in strings and
regexps (affects directives with non-ascii characters becoming invalid)
beautify (default
false) -- (DEPRECATED) whether to beautify the output.
When using the legacy
-b CLI flag, this is set to true by default.
braces (default
false) -- always insert braces in
if,
for,
do,
while or
with statements, even if their body is a single
statement.
comments (default
"some") -- by default it keeps JSDoc-style comments
that contain "@license", "@preserve" or start with
!, pass
true or
"all" to preserve all comments,
false to omit comments in the output,
a regular expression string (e.g.
/^!/) or a function.
ecma (default
5) -- set desired EcmaScript standard version for output.
Set
ecma to
2015 or greater to emit shorthand object properties - i.e.:
{a} instead of
{a: a}. The
ecma option will only change the output in
direct control of the beautifier. Non-compatible features in your input will
still be output as is. For example: an
ecma setting of
5 will not
convert modern code to ES5.
indent_level (default
4)
indent_start (default
0) -- prefix all lines by that many spaces
inline_script (default
true) -- escape HTML comments and the slash in
occurrences of
</script> in strings
keep_numbers (default
false) -- keep number literals as it was in original code
(disables optimizations like converting
1000000 into
1e6)
keep_quoted_props (default
false) -- when turned on, prevents stripping
quotes from property names in object literals.
max_line_len (default
false) -- maximum line length (for minified code)
preamble (default
null) -- when passed it must be a string and
it will be prepended to the output literally. The source map will
adjust for this text. Can be used to insert a comment containing
licensing information, for example.
quote_keys (default
false) -- pass
true to quote all keys in literal
objects
quote_style (default
0) -- preferred quote style for strings (affects
quoted property names and directives as well):
0 -- prefers double quotes, switches to single quotes when there are
more double quotes in the string itself.
0 is best for gzip size.
1 -- always use single quotes
2 -- always use double quotes
3 -- always use the original quotes
preserve_annotations -- (default
false) -- Preserve Terser annotations in the output.
safari10 (default
false) -- set this option to
true to work around
the Safari 10/11 await bug.
See also: the
safari10 mangle option.
semicolons (default
true) -- separate statements with semicolons. If
you pass
false then whenever possible we will use a newline instead of a
semicolon, leading to more readable output of minified code (size before
gzip could be smaller; size after gzip insignificantly larger).
shebang (default
true) -- preserve shebang
#! in preamble (bash scripts)
spidermonkey (default
false) -- produce a Spidermonkey (Mozilla) AST
webkit (default
false) -- enable workarounds for WebKit bugs.
PhantomJS users should set this option to
true.
wrap_iife (default
false) -- pass
true to wrap immediately invoked
function expressions. See
#640 for more details.
wrap_func_args (default
true) -- pass
false if you do not want to wrap
function expressions that are passed as arguments, in parenthesis. See
OptimizeJS for more details.
You can pass
--comments to retain certain comments in the output. By
default it will keep JSDoc-style comments that contain "@preserve",
"@license" or "@cc_on" (conditional compilation for IE). You can pass
--comments all to keep all the comments, or a valid JavaScript regexp to
keep only comments that match this regexp. For example
--comments /^!/
will keep comments like
/*! Copyright Notice */.
Note, however, that there might be situations where comments are lost. For example:
function f() {
/** @preserve Foo Bar */
function g() {
// this function is never called
}
return something();
}
Even though it has "@preserve", the comment will be lost because the inner
function
g (which is the AST node to which the comment is attached to) is
discarded by the compressor as not referenced.
The safest comments where to place copyright information (or other info that needs to be kept in the output) are comments attached to toplevel nodes.
unsafe
compress option
It enables some transformations that might break code logic in certain contrived cases, but should be fine for most code. It assumes that standard built-in ECMAScript functions and classes have not been altered or replaced. You might want to try it on your own code; it should reduce the minified size. Some examples of the optimizations made when this option is enabled:
new Array(1, 2, 3) or
Array(1, 2, 3) →
[ 1, 2, 3 ]
Array.from([1, 2, 3]) →
[1, 2, 3]
new Object() →
{}
String(exp) or
exp.toString() →
"" + exp
new Object/RegExp/Function/Error/Array (...) → we discard the
new
"foo bar".substr(4) →
"bar"
You can use the
--define (
-d) switch in order to declare global
variables that Terser will assume to be constants (unless defined in
scope). For example if you pass
--define DEBUG=false then, coupled with
dead code removal Terser will discard the following from the output:
if (DEBUG) {
console.log("debug stuff");
}
You can specify nested constants in the form of
--define env.DEBUG=false.
Another way of doing that is to declare your globals as constants in a
separate file and include it into the build. For example you can have a
build/defines.js file with the following:
var DEBUG = false;
var PRODUCTION = true;
// etc.
and build your code like this:
terser build/defines.js js/foo.js js/bar.js... -c
Terser will notice the constants and, since they cannot be altered, it
will evaluate references to them to the value itself and drop unreachable
code as usual. The build will contain the
const declarations if you use
them. If you are targeting < ES6 environments which does not support
const,
using
var with
reduce_vars (enabled by default) should suffice.
You can also use conditional compilation via the programmatic API. With the difference that the
property name is
global_defs and is a compressor property:
var result = await minify(fs.readFileSync("input.js", "utf8"), {
compress: {
dead_code: true,
global_defs: {
DEBUG: false
}
}
});
To replace an identifier with an arbitrary non-constant expression it is
necessary to prefix the
global_defs key with
"@" to instruct Terser
to parse the value as an expression:
await minify("alert('hello');", {
compress: {
global_defs: {
"@alert": "console.log"
}
}
}).code;
// returns: 'console.log("hello");'
Otherwise it would be replaced as string literal:
await minify("alert('hello');", {
compress: {
global_defs: {
"alert": "console.log"
}
}
}).code;
// returns: '"console.log"("hello");'
Annotations in Terser are a way to tell it to treat a certain function call differently. The following annotations are available:
/*@__INLINE__*/ - forces a function to be inlined somewhere.
/*@__NOINLINE__*/ - Makes sure the called function is not inlined into the call site.
/*@__PURE__*/ - Marks a function call as pure. That means, it can safely be dropped.
You can use either a
@ sign at the start, or a
#.
Here are some examples on how to use them:
/*@__INLINE__*/
function_always_inlined_here()
/*#__NOINLINE__*/
function_cant_be_inlined_into_here()
const x = /*#__PURE__*/i_am_dropped_if_x_is_not_used()
Terser has its own abstract syntax tree format; for practical reasons we can't easily change to using the SpiderMonkey AST internally. However, Terser now has a converter which can import a SpiderMonkey AST.
For example Acorn is a super-fast parser that produces a SpiderMonkey AST. It has a small CLI utility that parses one file and dumps the AST in JSON on the standard output. To use Terser to mangle and compress that:
acorn file.js | terser -p spidermonkey -m -c
The
-p spidermonkey option tells Terser that all input files are not
JavaScript, but JS code described in SpiderMonkey AST in JSON. Therefore we
don't use our own parser in this case, but just transform that AST into our
internal AST.
spidermonkey is also available in
minify as
parse and
format options to
accept and/or produce a spidermonkey AST.
More for fun, I added the
-p acorn option which will use Acorn to do all
the parsing. If you pass this option, Terser will
require("acorn").
Acorn is really fast (e.g. 250ms instead of 380ms on some 650K code), but converting the SpiderMonkey tree that Acorn produces takes another 150ms so in total it's a bit more than just using Terser's own parser.
It's not well known, but whitespace removal and symbol mangling accounts
for 95% of the size reduction in minified code for most JavaScript - not
elaborate code transforms. One can simply disable
compress to speed up
Terser builds by 3 to 4 times.
|d3.js
|size
|gzip size
|time (s)
|original
|451,131
|108,733
|-
|terser@3.7.5 mangle=false, compress=false
|316,600
|85,245
|0.82
|terser@3.7.5 mangle=true, compress=false
|220,216
|72,730
|1.45
|terser@3.7.5 mangle=true, compress=true
|212,046
|70,954
|5.87
|babili@0.1.4
|210,713
|72,140
|12.64
|babel-minify@0.4.3
|210,321
|72,242
|48.67
|babel-minify@0.5.0-alpha.01eac1c3
|210,421
|72,238
|14.17
To enable fast minify mode from the CLI use:
terser file.js -m
To enable fast minify mode with the API use:
await minify(code, { compress: false, mangle: true });
Various
compress transforms that simplify, rearrange, inline and remove code
are known to have an adverse effect on debugging with source maps. This is
expected as code is optimized and mappings are often simply not possible as
some code no longer exists. For highest fidelity in source map debugging
disable the
compress option and just use
mangle.
To allow for better optimizations, the compiler makes various assumptions:
.toString() and
.valueOf() don't have side effects, and for built-in
objects they have not been overridden.
undefined,
NaN and
Infinity have not been externally redefined.
arguments.callee,
arguments.caller and
Function.prototype.caller are not used.
Function.prototype.toString() or
Error.prototype.stack to be anything in particular.
.watch() or
Proxy).
Object.defineProperty(),
Object.defineProperties(),
Object.freeze(),
Object.preventExtensions() or
Object.seal()).
document.all is not
== null
https://www.npmjs.com/browse/depended/terser
uglify-es with
terser in a project using
yarn
A number of JS bundlers and uglify wrappers are still using buggy versions
of
uglify-es and have not yet upgraded to
terser. If you are using
yarn
you can add the following alias to your project's
package.json file:
"resolutions": {
"uglify-es": "npm:terser"
}
to use
terser instead of
uglify-es in all deeply nested dependencies
without changing any code.
Note: for this change to take effect you must run the following commands
to remove the existing
yarn lock file and reinstall all packages:
$ rm -rf node_modules yarn.lock
$ yarn
In the terser CLI we use source-map-support to produce good error stacks. In your own app, you're expected to enable source-map-support (read their docs) to have nice stack traces that will help you write good issues.
