You should use this README, which refers to 0.10.0, the latest stable version on npm: https://github.com/PixelsCommander/ReactiveElements/blob/7cce3d7b472989878ac1433cec0e8168fd4136aa/README.md
npm install reactive-elements
yarn add reactive-elements
Placing component in a pure HTML
<body>
<my-react-component items="{window.someArray}"></my-react-component>
</body>
React class definition
/* @jsx React.DOM */
MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
console.log(this.props.items); // passed as HTML tag`s argument
console.log(this.props.children); // original tag children
return (
<ul>
<li>React content</li>
</ul>
);
},
});
ReactiveElements('my-react-component', MyComponent);
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactiveElements from 'reactive-elements';
class Welcome extends Component {
render() {
return <h1>Hello, {this.props.name}</h1>;
}
}
ReactiveElements('welcome-component', Welcome);
Original children of a custom element is injected to component as
this.props.children.
<my-react-component>Hello world</my-react-component>
In this case
this.props.children is equal to "Hello world".
Container node of the element is passed as
this.props.container. Both
props.container and props.children have type of
documentFragment.
An attribute that has the value
"true" or
"false" will be converted into the
boolean
true or
false when given to the React component:
<my-react-component is-logged-in="true">Hello world</my-react-component>
Here,
this.props.isLoggedIn === true within the React component.
If you don't want this behaviour you can disable it with a special attribute:
<my-react-component is-logged-in="true" reactive-elements-no-boolean-transform>Hello world</my-react-component>
If you want to expose React component methods on custom element - assign them to component as following:
componentDidMount: function() {
this.props.container.setTextContent = this.setTextContent.bind(this);
}
You may add
attributeChanged callback to component in order to handle / modify
/ filter incoming values.
attributeChanged: function(attributeName, oldValue, newValue) {
console.log('Attribute ' + attributeName + ' was changed from ' + oldValue + ' to ' + newValue);
this.props[attributeName] = parseInt(newValue);
}
You may trigger DOM event from React component by using following snippet:
var event = new CustomEvent('change', {
bubbles: true,
});
React.findDOMNode(this).dispatchEvent(event);
Subscribing to DOM events is similar:
React.findDOMNode(this).addEventListener('change', function(e){...});
You can also specify options to the
ReactiveElements call, e.g.
ReactiveElements('welcome-component', Welcome, options);
options.useShadowDom (default
false)
By default, your React element is rendered directly into the web-component root. However, by setting this option - your React element will instead be rendered in a Shadow DOM inside the web-component instead.
Copyright 2014 Denis Radin aka PixelsCommander
Inspired by Christopher Chedeau`s react-xtags