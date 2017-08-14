Base error class which will help you organize errors, generate informative logs and as result grep logs more effectively.
var Terror = require('terror'),
// declare error type with custom error codes and messages
MyError = Terror.create('MyError', {
STRANGE_THING_HAPPENS: 'Something strange happens'
});
try {
// ...
if (typeof userInput === 'undefined') {
// throw error
throw new MyError(MyError.CODES.STRANGE_THING_HAPPENS);
// or
// throw MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.STRANGE_THING_HAPPENS);
}
} catch (err) {
// ensureError method returns err if it is an instance of MyError,
// otherwise wrap Error instance in the MyError with default code UNKNOWN_ERROR
MyError.ensureError(err)
.log();
}
new Terror(code, originalError);
new Terror(code, message);
new Terror(code);
new Terror();
Also can be called as a function, then calls self as the constructor internally and returns created instance.
Both arguments are not required:
code passed, message will got from
Terror.MESSAGES hash by the
code value as the key;
code is absent, will be used default value
Terror.CODES.UNKNOWN_ERROR.
Returns constructor inherited from Terror. You must specify
name for logging purpose.
Arguments:
{String} name – Error class name for logging;
{Object} [codes] - CODES hash { CODE_NAME: 'error message', … }
Example:
var AppError = Terror.create('AppError'),
ControllerError = AppError.create('ControllerError', {
IO_ERROR: 'Broken IO',
FS_ERROR: 'Broken %fsName% file-system'
});
Extends
CODES and associated
MESSAGES hashes using
codes declaration. Method throws an error if codes uniqueness violated by extension.
Example:
var AppError = Terror
.create('AppError')
.extendCodes({
BROKEN_CONFIG: 'Looks like configuration file is broken.',
DB_CONNECTION_FAILED: 'Can not connect to database %db_host%'
});
// now you can use AppError.CODES.BROKEN_CONFIG & AppError.CODES.DB_CONNECTION_FAILED to produce errors
new AppError(AppError.CODES.BROKEN_CONFIG);
Set function which error class and its inheritors will use for logging.
It called by
log method with two arguments:
message and
level.
Example:
var log = [],
logger = function(message, level) {
log.push([ new Date(), level, message ].join());
},
MyError = Terror.create('MyError').setLogger(logger);
MyError.createError().log();
console.log(log.join('\n'));
Creates new
Terror or its inheritor instance.
Arguments:
{Number} [code] – error code from
CODES hash,
Terror.CODES.UNKNOWN_ERROR used as default value;
{String|Error|Terror|Object} [message|originalError|data]
if 2nd argument is String then use it as original error message;
if 2nd argument is Error then use its message and call-stack to format original message;
** if 2nd argument is an Object then replace error message placeholders with provided data.
Example:
var MyError = Terror.create('MyError', {
IO_ERROR: 'Broken IO',
FS_ERROR: 'Broken %fsName% file-system'
});
// valid createError calls
// "UNKNOWN_ERROR Terror: Unknown error"
Terror.createError();
// same as above
Terror.createError(Terror.CODES.UNKNOWN_ERROR);
// "UNKNOWN_ERROR MyError: Unknown error"
MyError.createError();
// "IO_ERROR MyError: Broken IO"
MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.IO_ERROR);
// "IO_ERROR MyError: Broken IO (Error: kbd int broken)"
MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.IO_ERROR, new Error('kbd int broken'));
// "FS_ERROR MyError: Broken vfat file-system"
MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.FS_ERROR, { fsName: 'vfat' });
// fails, because code IO_ERROR is not defined for Terror
Terror.createError(MyError.CODES.IO_ERROR);
Returns
originalError if it's an instance of the owning class.
Otherwise wrap
originalError into new owning class instance using
code or
UNKNOWN_ERROR code if second argument is absent.
Example:
var MyError = Terror.create('MyError', {
EMPTY_MESSAGE: 'Message string is empty',
UNEXPECTED_ERROR: 'Unexpected error'
}),
arr = [ { msg: "hello" }, { msg: "" }, {} ];
arr.forEach(function(item) {
try {
if (item.msg.length > 0) {
console.log(item.msg);
} else {
throw MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.EMPTY_MESSAGE);
}
} catch (err) {
throw MyError.ensureError(err, MyError.CODES.UNEXPECTED_ERROR)
.log(); // logging like MyError instance
}
})
Checks whether the
error is an instance of Terror class.
Example:
var err = new Error('average error here');
Terror.isTerror(err) === false;
var terr = Terror.ensureError(err);
Terror.isTerror(terr) === true;
Checks whether the
error is an instance of the context class and an error code equals the passed one.
Example:
var MyError = Terror.create('MyError', {
XCODE: 'code X',
ZCODE: 'code Z'
});
MyError.is(MyError.CODES.XCODE, MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.XCODE)); // => true
MyError.is(MyError.CODES.ZCODE, MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.XCODE)); // => false
MyError.is(MyError.CODES.XCODE, Terror.createError()); // => false
Log error with specified
level. If method called twice or more for the same instance, logger will be called by first
log call only.
Arguments:
{*} [level=constructor.DEFAULT_LOG_LEVEL] – any type accepted by logger.
Example:
var Terror = require('terror'),
terr;
Terror.DEFAULT_LOG_LEVEL = 'INFO';
try {
console.lag("hello!");
} catch (err) {
terr = Terror.ensureError(err);
terr.log()
.log('warn')
.log('error');
}
terr will be logged once with 'INFO' error level.
Fill an error message with values from
data object properties.
Arguments:
{Object} data – hash, where key is a placeholder name to be replaced, value – a data to replace with.
Example:
var IOError = Terror.create('MyError', {
IO_ERROR: 'Broken IO pipe "%pipe%"'
});
IOError.createError(IOError.CODES.IO_ERROR)
.bind({ pipe: 'main bus' })
.log('PANIC');
// or
IOError.createError(IOError.CODES.IO_ERROR, { pipe: 'main bus' })
.log('PANIC');
Following methods used by built-in logger routine, but may be useful for any simple text logger.
Formats error message and calls
logger(formattedMessage).
Formatting is optimized for output call-stacks to the text files and future grep through.
Format:
LEVEL CODE CLASS: MESSAGE
>>>>> CALL STACK ROW 1
…
>>>>> CALL STACK ROW N
Example:
ERROR UNKNOWN_ERROR Terror: Unknown error (TypeError: Object #<Console> has no method 'lag')
>>>>> at repl:2:9
>>>>> at REPLServer.self.eval (repl.js:110:21)
>>>>> at repl.js:249:20
>>>>> at REPLServer.self.eval (repl.js:122:7)
>>>>> at Interface.<anonymous> (repl.js:239:12)
>>>>> at Interface.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:95:17)
>>>>> at Interface._onLine (readline.js:202:10)
>>>>> at Interface._line (readline.js:531:8)
>>>>> at Interface._ttyWrite (readline.js:754:14)
>>>>> at ReadStream.onkeypress (readline.js:99:10)