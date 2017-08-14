Terror

Base error class which will help you organize errors, generate informative logs and as result grep logs more effectively.

Trivial usage

var Terror = require ( 'terror' ), MyError = Terror.create( 'MyError' , { STRANGE_THING_HAPPENS : 'Something strange happens' }); try { if ( typeof userInput === 'undefined' ) { throw new MyError(MyError.CODES.STRANGE_THING_HAPPENS); } } catch (err) { MyError.ensureError(err) .log(); }

Constructor

new Terror(code, originalError); new Terror(code, message); new Terror(code); new Terror();

Also can be called as a function, then calls self as the constructor internally and returns created instance.

Both arguments are not required:

if only code passed, message will got from Terror.MESSAGES hash by the code value as the key;

passed, message will got from hash by the value as the key; if code is absent, will be used default value Terror.CODES.UNKNOWN_ERROR .

Constructor methods

Returns constructor inherited from Terror. You must specify name for logging purpose.

Arguments:

{String} name – Error class name for logging;

– Error class name for logging; {Object} [codes] - CODES hash { CODE_NAME: 'error message', … }

Example:

var AppError = Terror.create( 'AppError' ), ControllerError = AppError.create( 'ControllerError' , { IO_ERROR : 'Broken IO' , FS_ERROR : 'Broken %fsName% file-system' });

Extends CODES and associated MESSAGES hashes using codes declaration. Method throws an error if codes uniqueness violated by extension.

Example:

var AppError = Terror .create( 'AppError' ) .extendCodes({ BROKEN_CONFIG : 'Looks like configuration file is broken.' , DB_CONNECTION_FAILED : 'Can not connect to database %db_host%' }); new AppError(AppError.CODES.BROKEN_CONFIG);

Set function which error class and its inheritors will use for logging. It called by log method with two arguments: message and level .

Example:

var log = [], logger = function ( message, level ) { log.push([ new Date (), level, message ].join()); }, MyError = Terror.create( 'MyError' ).setLogger(logger); MyError.createError().log(); console .log(log.join( '

' ));

createError(code, message | originalError | data)

Creates new Terror or its inheritor instance.

Arguments:

{Number} [code] – error code from CODES hash, Terror.CODES.UNKNOWN_ERROR used as default value;

– error code from hash, used as default value; {String|Error|Terror|Object} [message|originalError|data] if 2nd argument is String then use it as original error message; if 2nd argument is Error then use its message and call-stack to format original message; ** if 2nd argument is an Object then replace error message placeholders with provided data.

Example:

var MyError = Terror.create( 'MyError' , { IO_ERROR : 'Broken IO' , FS_ERROR : 'Broken %fsName% file-system' }); Terror.createError(); Terror.createError(Terror.CODES.UNKNOWN_ERROR); MyError.createError(); MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.IO_ERROR); MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.IO_ERROR, new Error ( 'kbd int broken' )); MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.FS_ERROR, { fsName : 'vfat' }); Terror.createError(MyError.CODES.IO_ERROR);

Returns originalError if it's an instance of the owning class. Otherwise wrap originalError into new owning class instance using code or UNKNOWN_ERROR code if second argument is absent.

Example:

var MyError = Terror.create( 'MyError' , { EMPTY_MESSAGE : 'Message string is empty' , UNEXPECTED_ERROR : 'Unexpected error' }), arr = [ { msg : "hello" }, { msg : "" }, {} ]; arr.forEach( function ( item ) { try { if (item.msg.length > 0 ) { console .log(item.msg); } else { throw MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.EMPTY_MESSAGE); } } catch (err) { throw MyError.ensureError(err, MyError.CODES.UNEXPECTED_ERROR) .log(); } })

Checks whether the error is an instance of Terror class.

Example:

var err = new Error ( 'average error here' ); Terror.isTerror(err) === false ; var terr = Terror.ensureError(err); Terror.isTerror(terr) === true ;

Checks whether the error is an instance of the context class and an error code equals the passed one.

Example:

var MyError = Terror.create( 'MyError' , { XCODE : 'code X' , ZCODE : 'code Z' }); MyError.is(MyError.CODES.XCODE, MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.XCODE)); MyError.is(MyError.CODES.ZCODE, MyError.createError(MyError.CODES.XCODE)); MyError.is(MyError.CODES.XCODE, Terror.createError());

Methods of prototype

Log error with specified level . If method called twice or more for the same instance, logger will be called by first log call only.

Arguments:

{*} [level=constructor.DEFAULT_LOG_LEVEL] – any type accepted by logger.

Example:

var Terror = require ( 'terror' ), terr; Terror.DEFAULT_LOG_LEVEL = 'INFO' ; try { console .lag( "hello!" ); } catch (err) { terr = Terror.ensureError(err); terr.log() .log( 'warn' ) .log( 'error' ); }

terr will be logged once with 'INFO' error level.

Fill an error message with values from data object properties.

Arguments:

{Object} data – hash, where key is a placeholder name to be replaced, value – a data to replace with.

Example:

var IOError = Terror.create( 'MyError' , { IO_ERROR : 'Broken IO pipe "%pipe%"' }); IOError.createError(IOError.CODES.IO_ERROR) .bind({ pipe : 'main bus' }) .log( 'PANIC' ); IOError.createError(IOError.CODES.IO_ERROR, { pipe : 'main bus' }) .log( 'PANIC' );

Internal, but useful prototype methods

Following methods used by built-in logger routine, but may be useful for any simple text logger.

Formats error message and calls logger(formattedMessage) .

Formatting is optimized for output call-stacks to the text files and future grep through.

Format:

LEVEL CODE CLASS : MESSAGE >>>>> CALL STACK ROW 1 … >>>>> CALL STACK ROW N

Example: