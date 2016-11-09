TerrificJS is a neat, clever piece of code that allows you to modularize your frontend code by solely relying on naming conventions. So simple, so effective! Its your perfect JS buddy if you are working with a «modularization philosophy» like Atomic Design in mind.
Btw: It's productively being used on many high traffic sites and applications – e.g. freitag.com, swisscom.ch, sbb.ch, frontify.com & many many more.
Install the package as a bower component
bower install terrific
Terrific depends on an es5-shim for older browsers. kriskowal's es5-shim provides everything required. Moreover it uses ES6 Promises. jakearchibald's es6-promise does the trick.
If you have installed terrific as a bower component, these dependencies are already included.
You can find some examples on Codepen
Making your Terrific application up and running is a simple 3 step process.
Create your modules by using
T.createModule({ … })
T.Module.Foo = T.createModule({
start: function(resolve) {
// your logic goes here
resolve();
}
});
Drop
terrific.js to your page and annotate your markup by using the
data-t-name attribute, eg. for the molecule foo`
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<div data-t-name="Foo">
…
</div>
<script src="bower_components/terrific/dist/terrific.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Bootstrap your application (at the end of the page or when the document is ready)
var application = new T.Application();
application.registerModules();
application.start();
Modules are the real stars of your TerrificJS application. All of your JavaScript code will find its place in one of the modules. In regard to this fact you will find yourself spending most of your time writing modules.
The module API is very easy and consists of 2 lifecycle methods –
start() and
stop()
T.Module.Foo = T.createModule({
start: function(resolve) {
// your logic goes here -> executed on application.start()
// use this._ctx – contains the DOM Element with the `data-t-name` attribute – to encapsulate your logic;
// e.g. $(this._ctx).find('.js-foo`)
// use this._sandbox to access the shared – among all modules – `Sandbox` instance;
// e.g. this._sandbox.getConfig();
// use this_events – contains an EventEmitter instance – to communicate with the «outside», e.g. other modules;
// e.g. this._events.emit('foo', …);
resolve();
},
stop: function() {
// optional -> tidy up your module. Called on application.stop()
// e.g. this._events.disconnect(); -> disconnect from the event dispatcher
}
});
To get your module instantiated with the correct
this._ctx you have to annotate your markup with the
data-t-name attribute.
<div data-t-name="Foo">…</div>
Decorators allow you to extend the functionality of your modules.
Create Module
var T.Module.Foo = T.createModule({
value: 'foo',
start : function (resolve, reject) {
resolve()
},
foo: function() {
return 'foo';
}
});
Create Decorator
T.Module.Foo.Bar = T.createDecorator({
/* override property */
value: 'bar',
/* extended (decorated) lifecycle method */
start : function (resolve, reject) {
this._parent.start(resolve, reject);
},
/* new method */
bar : function () {
return "bar";
},
/* extended (decorated) method */
foo : function () {
var value = this._parent.foo();
return 'bar-'+ value;
}
});
Usage
var module = application.registerModule(document.createElement('div'), 'Foo', ['Bar']);
module.bar(); // -> bar
module.foo(); // -> bar-foo
module.value; // -> bar (as we are decorating and not inheriting from the module, the property gets overridden)
module.start(); // -> executes the start from the decorator and the module
Basically the
this._parent property allows you to call all methods from the decorated module.
Mention: as we are decorating and not inheriting from the module, all properties gets overridden directly on the instance.
To get your module decorated by the proper decorator you have to annotate your markup with the
data-t-decorator attribute.
<div data-t-name="Foo" data-t-decorator="Bar">…</div>
The
EventEmitter allows your module to communicate with the outside (e.g. other modules).
To provide proper module encapsulation, every module comes with an own
EventEmitter instance – bound on
this._events. All emitted events are being dispatched over the
Sandbox to the other
EventEmitter instances.
The
EventEmitter API is strongly related to the NodeJS EventEmitter API.
The following methods are supported
Emits an
event with variable option args.
Registers an
event handler
fn.
Registers a single-shot
event handler
fn, removed immediately after it is invoked the first time.
event and
fn to remove a listener.
event to remove all listeners on that event.
Returns an array of callbacks, or an empty array.
Checks if this emitter has
event handlers.
T.Module.Foo = T.createModule({
start: function(resolve) {
this._events.on('foo', function() {
// do something
});
resolve();
}
});
The bootstrap kickstarts the engine of your Application and saves you from tedious work by wiring up your components automatically. Place the bootstrap code at the end of your page (or when the document is ready).
var application = new T.Application(); // creates a new application context
application.registerModules(); // registers all – eventually decorated – modules by using the `data-t-name` and `data-t-decorator` attributes.
application.start(); // starts the application by calling `start()` on each registered module instance
This is the most basic form of the application bootstrap. Optionally you can extend the bootstrap and tailor it to your needs.
Create a new application for a specific part of the page
var application = new T.Application(document.getElementById('my-app'));
application.registerModules(); // only considers elements inside the <div id="my-app"></div>
Alternatively you could also do
var application = new T.Application();
application.registerModules(document.getElementById('my-app')); // only considers elements inside the <div id="my-app"></div>
Pass in a global configuration object (accessible over the shared
Sandbox instance).
var application = new T.Application({ foo: 'bar', bar : 'foo' });
Register the module
Foo – decorated with the decorator
Bar – on the DOM element with
id="foo".
var application = new T.Application();
application.registerModule(document.getElementById('foo'), 'Foo', ['Bar']);
Lifecycle events offers the possibility to listen and react on some application internals by using
EventEmitter.
Supported lifecycle events
t.register.start => emitted when
application.registerModules() is started
t.missing with params ctx, name, decorators => emitted for each module that cannot be found
t.register.end => emitted when
application.registerModules() is ended
=> The above 3 could e.g. be used to collect all missing modules and lazy load them on demand
t.start => emitted when the modules are started
t.sync => emitted when the start method of all modules has been run (replacement of the former
after hook)
t.stop => emitted when the modules are stopped
t.unregister.start => emitted when
application.unregisterModules() is started
t.unregister.end => emitted when
application.unregisterModules() is ended
Listen to the
t.sync lifecycle event to make sure that all modules have added their listeners before emitting an event
T.Module.Foo = T.createModule({
start: function (resolve) {
this._events.on('t.sync', this.sync.bind(this));
resolve();
},
sync: function () {
this._events.emit('foo');
}
});
T.Module.Bar = T.createModule({
start: function (resolve) {
this._events.on('foo', function() {
// do something
});
resolve();
}
});
The
Sandbox instance is shared among all modules and allows them to communicate with the application.
Every module can access the sandbox over the
this._sandbox property.
Supported methods
Add modules – contained in the
ctx DOM Element – to the application
ctx DOM Element – from the application
addModules): Remove given modules from the application
Returns the module instance for the given id (id = value of
data-t-id attribute)
Returns the global config
Returns the appropriate config param
The application bootstrap looks for module and decorator definitions in the
T.Module namespace, e.g.
T.Module.Foo.
The namespace can be changed either for individual or for all modules.
Create module in different namespace, e.g.
App.Component.
App.Component.Foo = T.createModule({
start: function (resolve) {
…
resolve();
}
});
Annotate your markup by using the
data-t-namespace attribute
<div data-t-name="Foo" data-t-namespace="App.Component">
…
</div>
Its quite tedious to blow up your markup by adding the
data-t-namespace attribute to each single module .
Change the default namespace in the global config.
var application = new T.Application({ namespace: 'App.Component' });
The
EventEmitter can also be used to communicate with modules from non-module context, e.g. from the application bootstrap.
var application = new T.Application();
var emitter = new T.EventEmitter(application._sandbox);
emitter.on('t.sync', function() {
emitter.emit('foo');
});
application.registerModules();
application.start();
npm install -g gulp
npm install
bower install
gulp
You will get the following release artifacts
TerrificJS makes it easy for you to change and test your own TerrificJS build.
gulp watch and change any source you like
To test your build with PhantomJS
npm test
To test your build in a real browser environment
npm install -g karma-cli
karma start (comes with Chrome launcher)