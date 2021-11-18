We have just released a brand new version of Terria — verson 8!

We've put together a list of things we've removed from version 8 and some steps to help you migrate to the new version in our migration guide

Not ready to move to version 8 yet? You can find terriajs version 7 here: https://github.com/TerriaJS/terriajs/tree/terriajs7

This is a basic NodeJS Express server that serves up a (not included) static TerriaJS-based site (such as National Map) with a few additional useful services:

/api/v1/proxy : a proxy service which applies CORS headers for data providers that lack them. Add URLs to config.json to enable them.

: a proxy service which applies CORS headers for data providers that lack them. Add URLs to config.json to enable them. /api/v1/proj4def : a proj4 coordinate reference system lookup service.

: a proj4 coordinate reference system lookup service. /api/v1/convert : an ogr2ogr server-side conversion service.

: an ogr2ogr server-side conversion service. /api/v1/proxyabledomains : return a JSON of domains the server is willing to proxy for

: return a JSON of domains the server is willing to proxy for /api/v1/ping : returns 200 OK.

: returns 200 OK. /api/v1/share/X-Y (GET): uses prefix X to resolve key Y against some configured JSON storage provider (Gist and AWS S3 implemented)

(GET): uses prefix X to resolve key Y against some configured JSON storage provider (Gist and AWS S3 implemented) /api/v1/share (POST): stores a piece of JSON with a configured storage provider (Gist implemented)

(POST): stores a piece of JSON with a configured storage provider (Gist implemented) /api/v1/serverconfig : retrieve (safe) information about how the server is configured.

: retrieve (safe) information about how the server is configured. All other requests are served from the wwwroot directory you provide on the command line, which defaults to ./wwwroot

directory you provide on the command line, which defaults to If files [wwwroot]/404.html and/or [wwwroot]/500.html exist, they will be served for those HTTP error codes.

and/or exist, they will be served for those HTTP error codes. Supports very simple authentication via a single username/password included in requests using HTTP basic authentication.

Proxied services that require HTTP authentication can be proxied by adding credentials to a proxyauth.json file.

file. It can be run in HTTPS mode, although there are better ways of doing that in production.

Generally, you don't want to manually install TerriaJS-Server. It comes installed with TerriaMap (see below).

Stand-alone installation (without serving TerriaMap)

Install

git clone https://github.com/terriajs/terriajs-server cd terriajs-server npm install

Configure

Copy serverconfig.json.example to serverconfig.json and configure as needed. See comments inside that file. (Comments are allowed; see json5.org).

If you want to proxy authenticated layers, do the same for proxyauth.json.example .

TerriaJS-Server is run through PM2, a process manager which handles automatic restarting, logging and load balancing. The default configuration is for a development environment with a single process. To use multiple processes, modify the configuration in ecosystem.config.js.

Run

npm start -- [options] [path/to/wwwroot]

terriajs-server .js [options] [path/to/wwwroot] Options : --port Port to listen on . [default: 3001] [number] --public Run a public server that listens on all interfaces . [boolean] [default: true] --config-file File containing settings such as allowed domains to proxy . See serverconfig .json .example --proxy-auth File containing auth information for proxied domains . See proxyauth .json .example --verbose Produce more output and logging . [boolean] [default: false] --help , -h Show this help . [boolean]

For example, to run with port 3009:

npm start -- --port 3009

To run the server in the foreground, you can do this:

node . [arguments as above]

Tests

Run npm test

Installation with TerriaMap