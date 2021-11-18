We have just released a brand new version of Terria — verson 8!
We've put together a list of things we've removed from version 8 and some steps to help you migrate to the new version in our migration guide
Not ready to move to version 8 yet? You can find terriajs version 7 here: https://github.com/TerriaJS/terriajs/tree/terriajs7
This is a basic NodeJS Express server that serves up a (not included) static TerriaJS-based site (such as National Map) with a few additional useful services:
/api/v1/proxy: a proxy service which applies CORS headers for data providers that lack them. Add URLs to config.json to enable them.
/api/v1/proj4def: a proj4 coordinate reference system lookup service.
/api/v1/convert: an ogr2ogr server-side conversion service.
/api/v1/proxyabledomains: return a JSON of domains the server is willing to proxy for
/api/v1/ping: returns 200 OK.
/api/v1/share/X-Y (GET): uses prefix X to resolve key Y against some configured JSON storage provider (Gist and AWS S3 implemented)
/api/v1/share (POST): stores a piece of JSON with a configured storage provider (Gist implemented)
/api/v1/serverconfig: retrieve (safe) information about how the server is configured.
wwwroot directory you provide on the command line, which defaults to
./wwwroot
[wwwroot]/404.html and/or
[wwwroot]/500.html exist, they will be served for those HTTP error codes.
proxyauth.json file.
Generally, you don't want to manually install TerriaJS-Server. It comes installed with TerriaMap (see below).
git clone https://github.com/terriajs/terriajs-server
cd terriajs-server
npm install
Copy
serverconfig.json.example to
serverconfig.json and configure as needed. See comments inside that file. (Comments are allowed; see json5.org).
If you want to proxy authenticated layers, do the same for
proxyauth.json.example.
TerriaJS-Server is run through PM2, a process manager which handles automatic restarting, logging and load balancing. The default configuration is for a development environment with a single process. To use multiple processes, modify the configuration in ecosystem.config.js.
npm start -- [options] [path/to/wwwroot]
terriajs-server.js [options] [path/to/wwwroot]
Options:
--port Port to listen on. [default: 3001] [number]
--public Run a public server that listens on all interfaces.
[boolean] [default: true]
--config-file File containing settings such as allowed domains to proxy. See
serverconfig.json.example
--proxy-auth File containing auth information for proxied domains. See
proxyauth.json.example
--verbose Produce more output and logging. [boolean] [default: false]
--help, -h Show this help. [boolean]
For example, to run with port 3009:
npm start -- --port 3009
To run the server in the foreground, you can do this:
node . [arguments as above]
npm test
Just install TerriaMap. TerriaJS-Server is installed to
node_modules/terriajs-server, and you can run it manually as
node_modules/terriajs-server ./wwwroot.