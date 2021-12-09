TerraHub CLI | TerraHub API | TerraHub Console | Install CLI | Examples and More
Official TerraHub Documentation: https://docs.terrahub.io
terraform automation and orchestration tool
( built using node.js | published using npm | managed using github | documented using gitbook )
data and logs management, requires token to collect anything
( built using node.js | managed using swagger | deployed using aws serverless | documented using swagger ui )
enterprise friendly GUI to show realtime terraform executions, as well as auditing and reporting capabilities for historical terraform runs
( built using vue.js | managed using webpack | deployed using aws serverless | published using terrahub )
Getting started with TerraHub CLI is pretty straightforward:
Check if
npm is installed:
npm --version
The output should look similar to the one below (no need to copy paste):
v5.6.0
NOTE: If
npmis missing, check out Downloading and Installing Node.js and npm
Install
terrahub globally using
npm:
npm install --global terrahub
The output should look similar to the one below (no need to copy paste):
~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.10.0/lib
└── terrahub@0.0.1
Test if
terrahub cli was installed properly:
terrahub --help
TerraHub CLI doesn't magically collect your data and upload to TerraHub API, which is further visualized in TerraHub Console. In order to do that, please sign up for a free account at console.terrahub.io and navigate to Settings page to copy TerraHub Token. Next, setup TerraHub Token as
TERRAHUB_TOKEN environmental variable or update
token value in global config file -
$HOME/.terrahub/.terrahub.json.
More Examples:
