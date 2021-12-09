openbase logo
terrahub

by TerraHubCorp
0.5.6 (see all)

Terraform Automation and Orchestration Tool (Open Source)

Readme

Welcome to TerraHub

TerraHub CLI | TerraHub API | TerraHub Console | Install CLI | Examples and More

Official TerraHub Documentation: https://docs.terrahub.io

TerraHub CLI

terraform automation and orchestration tool

( built using node.js | published using npm | managed using github | documented using gitbook )

TerraHub API

data and logs management, requires token to collect anything

( built using node.js | managed using swagger | deployed using aws serverless | documented using swagger ui )

TerraHub Console

enterprise friendly GUI to show realtime terraform executions, as well as auditing and reporting capabilities for historical terraform runs

( built using vue.js | managed using webpack | deployed using aws serverless | published using terrahub )

Install CLI

Getting started with TerraHub CLI is pretty straightforward:

  1. Check if npm is installed:

    npm --version

    The output should look similar to the one below (no need to copy paste):

    v5.6.0

    NOTE: If npm is missing, check out Downloading and Installing Node.js and npm

  2. Install terrahub globally using npm:

    npm install --global terrahub

    The output should look similar to the one below (no need to copy paste):

    ~/.nvm/versions/node/v8.10.0/lib
└── terrahub@0.0.1

  3. Test if terrahub cli was installed properly:

    terrahub --help

TerraHub Token

TerraHub CLI doesn't magically collect your data and upload to TerraHub API, which is further visualized in TerraHub Console. In order to do that, please sign up for a free account at console.terrahub.io and navigate to Settings page to copy TerraHub Token. Next, setup TerraHub Token as TERRAHUB_TOKEN environmental variable or update token value in global config file - $HOME/.terrahub/.terrahub.json.

Examples

TerraHub CLI and TerraHub Console in Action

More Examples:

Official TerraHub Documentation: https://docs.terrahub.io

