This repo is part of the Terraformer project which has been archived. See https://github.com/Esri/terraformer#important for more details.

Terraformer Well-Known Text Parser

Two way conversion between GeoJSON and WKT. Part of the Terraformer project.

Installing

$ npm install terraformer-wkt- parser

Browser

In the browser, Terraformer is required to be used as well.

$ bower install terraformer-wkt- parser

Documentation

For full documentation check out https://terraformer-js.github.io/wkt-parser/.

var wkt = require ( 'terraformer-wkt-parser' ); var primitive = wkt.parse( 'LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)' ); var polygon = wkt.convert( { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : [ [ [ 100.0 , 0.0 ], [ 101.0 , 0.0 ], [ 101.0 , 1.0 ], [ 100.0 , 1.0 ], [ 100.0 , 0.0 ] ], [ [ 100.2 , 0.2 ], [ 100.8 , 0.2 ], [ 100.8 , 0.8 ], [ 100.2 , 0.8 ], [ 100.2 , 0.2 ] ] ] } );

< script src = "terraformer.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "terraformer-wkt-parser.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > var primitive = Terraformer.WKT.parse( 'LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)' ); </ script >

