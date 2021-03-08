openbase logo
terraformer-wkt-parser

by Esri
1.2.1 (see all)

Well-Known Text parser for Terraformer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

134K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Important!

This repo is part of the Terraformer project which has been archived. See https://github.com/Esri/terraformer#important for more details.

Terraformer Well-Known Text Parser

Build Status

Two way conversion between GeoJSON and WKT. Part of the Terraformer project.

Installing

Node.js

$ npm install terraformer-wkt-parser

Browser

In the browser, Terraformer is required to be used as well.

$ bower install terraformer-wkt-parser

Documentation

For full documentation check out https://terraformer-js.github.io/wkt-parser/.

var wkt = require('terraformer-wkt-parser');

// parse a WKT file, convert it into a terraformer primitive
var primitive = wkt.parse('LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)');

// take a terraformer primitive and convert it into a WKT representation
var polygon = wkt.convert(
  {
    "type": "Polygon",
    "coordinates": [
      [ [100.0, 0.0], [101.0, 0.0], [101.0, 1.0], [100.0, 1.0], [100.0, 0.0] ],
      [ [100.2, 0.2], [100.8, 0.2], [100.8, 0.8], [100.2, 0.8], [100.2, 0.2] ]
    ]
  }
);

    <!-- Load the main Terraformer library -->
    <script src="terraformer.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

    <!-- Load the WKT Parser -->
    <script src="terraformer-wkt-parser.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

    <!-- Use it! -->
    <script>
      var primitive = Terraformer.WKT.parse('LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)');
    </script>

Resources

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

Licensing

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.

