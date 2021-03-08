This repo is part of the Terraformer project which has been archived. See https://github.com/Esri/terraformer#important for more details.
Two way conversion between GeoJSON and WKT. Part of the Terraformer project.
$ npm install terraformer-wkt-parser
In the browser, Terraformer is required to be used as well.
$ bower install terraformer-wkt-parser
For full documentation check out https://terraformer-js.github.io/wkt-parser/.
var wkt = require('terraformer-wkt-parser');
// parse a WKT file, convert it into a terraformer primitive
var primitive = wkt.parse('LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)');
// take a terraformer primitive and convert it into a WKT representation
var polygon = wkt.convert(
{
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [
[ [100.0, 0.0], [101.0, 0.0], [101.0, 1.0], [100.0, 1.0], [100.0, 0.0] ],
[ [100.2, 0.2], [100.8, 0.2], [100.8, 0.8], [100.2, 0.8], [100.2, 0.2] ]
]
}
);
<!-- Load the main Terraformer library -->
<script src="terraformer.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- Load the WKT Parser -->
<script src="terraformer-wkt-parser.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- Use it! -->
<script>
var primitive = Terraformer.WKT.parse('LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)');
</script>
