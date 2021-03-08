openbase logo
terraformer-arcgis-parser

by Esri
1.1.0 (see all)

ArcGIS JSON format parser and converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Important!

This repo is part of the Terraformer project which has been archived. See https://github.com/Esri/terraformer#important for more details.

Terraformer ArcGIS JSON Parser

Build Status

Two way conversion between GeoJSON and ArcGIS Geometry.

Installing

Node.js

$ npm install terraformer-arcgis-parser

Browser

In the browser, Terraformer is required.

Documentation

For full documentation check https://github.com/Esri/terraformer/blob/master/docs/arcgis-parser.md.

Node.js

var ArcGIS = require('terraformer-arcgis-parser');

// parse ArcGIS JSON, convert it to a Terraformer.Primitive (GeoJSON)
var primitive = ArcGIS.parse({
    'x':-122.6764,
    'y':45.5165,
    'spatialReference': {
      'wkid': 4326
    }
  });

// take a Terraformer.Primitive or GeoJSON and convert it back to ArcGIS JSON
var point = ArcGIS.convert({
  'type': "Point",
  'coordinates': [45.5165, -122.6764]
});

Browser

  <!-- Load the main Terraformer library -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer/terraformer.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

  <!-- Load the ArcGIS Parser -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer-arcgis-parser/terraformer-arcgis-parser.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

  <!-- Use it! -->
  <script>
    var primitive = Terraformer.ArcGIS.parse({
      'x':-122.6764,
      'y':45.5165,
      'spatialReference': {
        'wkid': 4326
      }
    });

    // take a Terraformer.Primitive or GeoJSON and convert it to ArcGIS JSON
    var point = Terraformer.ArcGIS.convert({
      'type': "Point",
      'coordinates': [45.5165, -122.6764]
    });
  </script>

TypeScript

import arcgis = require("terraformer-arcgis-parser");

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

Licensing

Copyright © 2013-2018 Esri

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.

