This repo is part of the Terraformer project which has been archived. See https://github.com/Esri/terraformer#important for more details.
Two way conversion between GeoJSON and ArcGIS Geometry.
$ npm install terraformer-arcgis-parser
In the browser, Terraformer is required.
For full documentation check https://github.com/Esri/terraformer/blob/master/docs/arcgis-parser.md.
var ArcGIS = require('terraformer-arcgis-parser');
// parse ArcGIS JSON, convert it to a Terraformer.Primitive (GeoJSON)
var primitive = ArcGIS.parse({
'x':-122.6764,
'y':45.5165,
'spatialReference': {
'wkid': 4326
}
});
// take a Terraformer.Primitive or GeoJSON and convert it back to ArcGIS JSON
var point = ArcGIS.convert({
'type': "Point",
'coordinates': [45.5165, -122.6764]
});
<!-- Load the main Terraformer library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer/terraformer.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- Load the ArcGIS Parser -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer-arcgis-parser/terraformer-arcgis-parser.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- Use it! -->
<script>
var primitive = Terraformer.ArcGIS.parse({
'x':-122.6764,
'y':45.5165,
'spatialReference': {
'wkid': 4326
}
});
// take a Terraformer.Primitive or GeoJSON and convert it to ArcGIS JSON
var point = Terraformer.ArcGIS.convert({
'type': "Point",
'coordinates': [45.5165, -122.6764]
});
</script>
import arcgis = require("terraformer-arcgis-parser");
Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.
Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.
Copyright © 2013-2018 Esri
A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.