This repo is part of the Terraformer project which has been archived. See https://github.com/Esri/terraformer#important for more details.

Terraformer ArcGIS JSON Parser

Two way conversion between GeoJSON and ArcGIS Geometry.

Installing

$ npm install terraformer-arcgis- parser

Browser

In the browser, Terraformer is required.

Documentation

For full documentation check https://github.com/Esri/terraformer/blob/master/docs/arcgis-parser.md.

var ArcGIS = require ( 'terraformer-arcgis-parser' ); var primitive = ArcGIS.parse({ 'x' : -122.6764 , 'y' : 45.5165 , 'spatialReference' : { 'wkid' : 4326 } }); var point = ArcGIS.convert({ 'type' : "Point" , 'coordinates' : [ 45.5165 , -122.6764 ] });

Browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/terraformer/terraformer.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/terraformer-arcgis-parser/terraformer-arcgis-parser.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > var primitive = Terraformer.ArcGIS.parse({ 'x' : -122.6764 , 'y' : 45.5165 , 'spatialReference' : { 'wkid' : 4326 } }); var point = Terraformer.ArcGIS.convert({ 'type' : "Point" , 'coordinates' : [ 45.5165 , -122.6764 ] }); </ script >

TypeScript

import arcgis = require ( "terraformer-arcgis-parser" );

