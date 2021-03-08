Terraformer is now depreacted and this repo is marked as read-only. Development activity has moved to https://github.com/terraformer-js/terraformer.
A modular toolkit for working with geographic data.
The Terraformer project is broken up into a series of smaller modules.
Check out the getting started guide which will give you an overview of core concepts and methods in Terraformer.
Install the core module with npm and then require it in your Node program.
$ npm install terraformer
var Terraformer = require("terraformer");
If needed, supporting packages can be added too.
require("terraformer-arcgis-parser");
require("terraformer-wkt-parser");
require("terraformer-geostore");
<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer@1.0.8"></script>
To utilize supporting packages, you must load their source as well.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer-arcgis-parser@1.0.5"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer-wkt-parser@1.1.2"></script>
var polygon = new Terraformer.Primitive({
type: "Polygon",
coordinates: [
[
[-122.665894, 45.5229015],
[-122.669263, 45.5229165],
[-122.671151, 45.5184062],
[-122.673254, 45.5140008],
[-122.668426, 45.5127378],
[-122.667654, 45.5169478],
[-122.665894, 45.5229015],
],
],
});
var point = new Terraformer.Primitive({
type: "Point",
coordinates: [-122.669477, 45.51776],
});
Now that you have a point and a polygon primitive you can use the primitive helper methods.
// add a new vertex to our polygon
polygon.insertVertex([-122.670851, 45.513189], 2);
// figure out if our point is within our polygon
point.within(polygon); // returns true
You can also have Terraformer perform many geometric operations like convex hulls and bounding boxes.
var convexHull = polygon.convexHull();
point.within(convexHull); // returns true
var boundingBox = polygon.bbox(); // returns the geojson bounding box for this object.
Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.
A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.