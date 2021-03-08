openbase logo
terraformer

by Esri
1.0.12 (see all)

A geographic toolkit for dealing with geometry, geography, formats, and building geo databases

npm
GitHub
Readme

IMPORTANT!

Terraformer is now depreacted and this repo is marked as read-only. Development activity has moved to https://github.com/terraformer-js/terraformer.

Terraformer

Build Status

A modular toolkit for working with geographic data.

Modules

The Terraformer project is broken up into a series of smaller modules.

  • Terraformer Core - Contains methods and objects for working with GeoJSON. This also contains common methods used by other modules.
  • WKT Parser - Parse Well Known Text into GeoJSON and vice versa.
  • ArcGIS Geometry Parser - Parse the ArcGIS Geometry Format into GeoJSON and vice versa.
  • GeoStore - A framework for persisting and querying GeoJSON features with pluggable indexes and persistent stores.

Features

  • Designed to work in Node and the browser
  • No dependencies on other tools or libraries

Getting Started

Check out the getting started guide which will give you an overview of core concepts and methods in Terraformer.

Node.js

Install the core module with npm and then require it in your Node program.

$ npm install terraformer

var Terraformer = require("terraformer");

If needed, supporting packages can be added too.

require("terraformer-arcgis-parser");
require("terraformer-wkt-parser");
require("terraformer-geostore");

Browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer@1.0.8"></script>

To utilize supporting packages, you must load their source as well.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer-arcgis-parser@1.0.5"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/terraformer-wkt-parser@1.1.2"></script>

Documentation

  • Terraformer Core - Contains methods and objects for working with GeoJSON. This also contains common methods used by other modules.
  • WKT Parser - Parse Well Known Text into GeoJSON and vice versa.
  • ArcGIS Geometry Parser - Parse the ArcGIS Geometry Format into GeoJSON and vice versa.
  • GeoStore - A framework for persisting and querying GeoJSON features with pluggable indexes and persistent stores.
var polygon = new Terraformer.Primitive({
  type: "Polygon",
  coordinates: [
    [
      [-122.665894, 45.5229015],
      [-122.669263, 45.5229165],
      [-122.671151, 45.5184062],
      [-122.673254, 45.5140008],
      [-122.668426, 45.5127378],
      [-122.667654, 45.5169478],
      [-122.665894, 45.5229015],
    ],
  ],
});

var point = new Terraformer.Primitive({
  type: "Point",
  coordinates: [-122.669477, 45.51776],
});

Now that you have a point and a polygon primitive you can use the primitive helper methods.

// add a new vertex to our polygon
polygon.insertVertex([-122.670851, 45.513189], 2);

// figure out if our point is within our polygon
point.within(polygon); // returns true

You can also have Terraformer perform many geometric operations like convex hulls and bounding boxes.

var convexHull = polygon.convexHull();

point.within(convexHull); // returns true

var boundingBox = polygon.bbox(); // returns the geojson bounding box for this object.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

Licensing

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.

