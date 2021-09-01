This project provides a CLI and JavaScript API for parsing terraform plan output.
IMPORTANT: This tool does not parse the file produced by the
-out=path
argument to
terraform plan which is a binary file. There is not a stable
specification for this binary file format so, at this time, it is safer
to parse the somewhat structured textual output that gets written to
stdout.
This parser allows the textual log output from
terraform plan to be converted
to JSON which is more machine readable.
Here are some suggested use cases:
terraform apply.
terraform apply).
If you wish to perform linting or enforcement of best practices then your
better option might be to analyze the source terraform code instead of
only looking at the changes that are described by the
terraform plan
output.
NPM:
npm install terraform-plan-parser
Yarn Package Manager:
yarn add terraform-plan-parser
IMPORTANT:
This project requires Node v8.9.0 (LTS)
or newer because the source code utilizes language features such as
async /
await. If you are using an unsupported version of Node then you
will see
SyntaxError: Unexpected token function. It's possible to use
babel to transpile the code for older versions of the Node runtime.
The babel-preset-env
is a good package for supporting this.
const fs = require('fs');
const parser = require('terraform-plan-parser');
const stdout = fs.readFileSync('terraform-plan.stdout', {encoding: 'utf8'});
const result = parser.parseStdout(stdout);
NPM:
npm install -g terraform-plan-parser
Yarn Package Manager:
yarn add global terraform-plan-parser
Command help:
# Get help on using command
parse-terraform-plan --help
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-i, --input Input file (stdin is used if not provided) [string]
-o, --output Output file (stdout is used if not provided) [string]
--pretty Output JSON in pretty format [boolean] [default: false]
Read from stdin and write to stdout:
# Pipe output from "terraform plan" to parser which will convert it to JSON
terraform plan | parse-terraform-plan --pretty
Read from file and write to file:
# Store "terraform plan" output in file
terraform plan > terraform-plan.stdout
# Read from "terraform plan" output file and write to JSON file
parse-terraform-plan --pretty -i terraform-plan.stdout -o terraform-plan.json
The output is an object with these top-level properties:
errors: An array of parsing errors
changedResources: An array of changed resources
changedDataSources: An array of changed data sources
Each changed resource has the following properties:
action: One of
"create",
"destroy",
"replace",
"update"
type: Type of resource (e.g.
"aws_ecs_service")
name: Resource name (e.g.
"my_service")
path: Full path to resource as printed in plan output (e.g.
"module.module1.module.module2.aws_ecs_service.my_service")
module: Fully qualified module name (e.g.
"module1.module2") or
undefined if resource not within module.
changedAttributes: An object whose keys are an attribute name and value is an object
newResourceRequired: A flag to indicate if a new resource is required (only present if
true)
tainted: A flag to indicate if resource is tainted (only present if
true)
A changed attribute object has the following properties:
old: An object with
type property and
value property which
describes the old state of the attribute.
The
type will be
"computed" or
"string". The
value will be a string.
new: An object with
type property and
value property which
describes the new state of the attribute.
The
type will be
"computed" or
"string". The
value will be a string.
Each data source has the following properties:
action: The action will always be
"read"
type: Type of resource (e.g.
"external")
name: Data source name (e.g.
"ecr_image_digests")
path: Full path to data source as printed in plan output (e.g.
"module.module1.module.module2.data.external.ecr_image_digests")
module: Fully qualified module name (e.g.
"module1.module2") or
undefined if data source not within module.
changedAttributes: An object whose keys are an attribute name and value is an object
{
"errors": [],
"changedResources": [
{
"action": "update",
"type": "aws_ecs_service",
"name": "sample_app",
"path": "aws_ecs_service.sample_app",
"changedAttributes": {
"task_definition": {
"old": {
"type": "string",
"value": "arn:aws:ecs:us-east-1:123123123123:task-definition/sample-app:186"
},
"new": {
"type": "string",
"value": "${ aws_ecs_task_definition.sample_app.arn }"
}
}
}
}
],
"changedDataSources": [
{
"action": "read",
"type": "external",
"name": "ecr_image_digests",
"path": "data.external.ecr_image_digests",
"changedAttributes": {
"id": {
"new": {
"type": "computed"
}
},
"program.#": {
"new": {
"type": "string",
"value": "1"
}
},
"program.0": {
"new": {
"type": "string",
"value": "extract-image-digests"
}
},
"result.%": {
"new": {
"type": "computed"
}
}
}
}
]
}