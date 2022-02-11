openbase logo
terra-menu

by cerner
6.60.0

Terra framework houses composed and higher order react components to help developers quickly build out new applications.

Documentation
274

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Terra Framework

Cerner OSS License Build Status devDependencies status lerna

Packages

Versioning

When a component reaches v1.0.0., it is considered to be stable and will follow SemVer for versioning.

  1. MAJOR versions represent breaking changes
  2. MINOR versions represent added functionality in a backwards-compatible manner
  3. PATCH versions represent backwards-compatible bug fixes

Consult the component CHANGELOGs, related issues, and PRs for more information.

We view the React.js props API of our components as our main public API. We use this to guide us when versioning components.

Prior to components reaching v1.0.0, a component is considered to be in a beta stage. Components in beta stage may include breaking changes, new features, and bug fixes all within v0.x.x releases.

Status

Stable Beta Deprecated

Terra PackageVersionStatusDependencies
terra-abstract-modalNPM versionStableterra-abstract-modal
terra-aggregatorNPM versionStableterra-aggregator
terra-application-header-layoutNPM versionStableterra-application-header-layout
terra-application-layoutNPM versionStableterra-application-layout
terra-application-linksNPM versionStableterra-application-links
terra-application-menu-layoutNPM versionStableterra-application-menu-layout
terra-application-nameNPM versionStableterra-application-name
terra-application-navigationNPM versionStableterra-application-navigation
terra-application-utilityNPM versionStableterra-application-utility
terra-brand-footerNPM versionStableterra-brand-footer
terra-collapsible-menu-viewNPM versionStableterra-collapsible-menu-view
terra-date-pickerNPM versionStableterra-date-picker
terra-date-time-pickerNPM versionStableterra-date-time-picker
terra-dialog-modalNPM versionDeprecatedterra-dialog-modal
terra-disclosure-managerNPM versionStableterra-disclosure-manager
terra-embedded-content-consumerNPM versionStableterra-embedded-content-consumer
terra-form-validationNPM versionStableterra-form-validation
terra-hookshotNPM versionStableterra-hookshot
terra-infinite-listNPM versionDeprecatedterra-infinite-list
terra-layoutNPM versionStableterra-layout
terra-menuNPM versionStableterra-menu
terra-modal-managerNPM versionStableterra-modal-manager
terra-navigation-layoutNPM versionStableterra-navigation-layout
terra-navigation-promptNPM versionStableterra-navigation-prompt
terra-navigation-side-menuNPM versionStableterra-navigation-side-menu
terra-notification-dialogNPM versionStableterra-notification-dialog
terra-popupNPM versionStableterra-popup
terra-slide-groupNPM versionStableterra-slide-group
terra-slide-panelNPM versionStableterra-slide-panel
terra-slide-panel-managerNPM versionStableterra-slide-panel-manager
terra-tabsNPM versionStableterra-tabs
terra-theme-providerNPM versionStableterra-theme-provider
terra-time-inputNPM versionStableterra-time-input

Deprecated

Terra PackageVersionStatus
terra-app-delegateNPM versionDeprecated

Supported Browsers

BrowserVersion
Chrome & Chrome for AndroidCurrent
EdgeCurrent
FirefoxCurrent
Internet Explorer10 & 11
Safari & Mobile SafariCurrent

Internationalization (I18n)

Please review Terra's Internationalization documentation for more information. Included are directions on consumption and how internationalization is setup.

Packages Requiring I18n

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for issue reporting and pull requests.

Local Development

  1. Install docker https://www.docker.com/ to run browser tests.
  2. Install dependencies and run tests.
npm install
npm run test

LICENSE

Copyright 2017 - 2020 Cerner Innovation, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

