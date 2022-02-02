openbase logo
terra-i18n

by cerner
4.38.0 (see all)

Terra offers a set of configurable React components designed to help build scalable and modular application UIs. This UI library was created to solve real-world issues in projects we work on day to day.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

680

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

117

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Terra Logo

Terra Core

Cerner OSS License Build Status devDependencies status lerna

Packages

Versioning

When a component reaches v1.0.0., it is considered to be stable and will follow SemVer for versioning.

  1. MAJOR versions represent breaking changes
  2. MINOR versions represent added functionality in a backwards-compatible manner
  3. PATCH versions represent backwards-compatible bug fixes

Consult the component CHANGELOGs, related issues, and PRs for more information.

We view the React.js props API of our components as our main public API. We use this to guide us when versioning components.

Prior to components reaching v1.0.0, a component is considered to be in a beta stage. Components in beta stage may include breaking changes, new features, and bug fixes all within v0.x.x releases.

Status

Stable Beta Deprecated

Terra PackageVersionStatusDependencies
terra-action-footerNPM versionStableterra-action-footer
terra-action-headerNPM versionStableterra-action-header
terra-alertNPM versionStableterra-alert
terra-arrangeNPM versionStableterra-arrange
terra-avatarNPM versionStableterra-avatar
terra-badgeNPM versionStableterra-badge
terra-baseNPM versionStableterra-base
terra-breakpointsNPM versionStableterra-breakpoints
terra-buttonNPM versionStableterra-button
terra-button-groupNPM versionStableterra-button-group
terra-cardNPM versionStableterra-card
terra-content-containerNPM versionStableterra-content-container
terra-demographics-bannerNPM versionStableterra-demographics-banner
terra-dialogNPM versionStableterra-dialog
terra-dividerNPM versionStableterra-divider
terra-dropdown-buttonNPM versionStableterra-dropdown-button
terra-dynamic-gridNPM versionStableterra-dynamic-grid
terra-form-checkboxNPM versionStableterra-form-checkbox
terra-form-fieldNPM versionStableterra-form-field
terra-form-fieldsetNPM versionStableterra-form-fieldset
terra-form-inputNPM versionStableterra-form-input
terra-form-radioNPM versionStableterra-form-radio
terra-form-selectNPM versionStableterra-form-select
terra-form-textareaNPM versionStableterra-form-textarea
terra-gridNPM versionStableterra-grid
terra-headingNPM versionStableterra-heading
terra-hyperlinkNPM versionStableterra-hyperlink
terra-i18nNPM versionStableterra-i18n
terra-iconNPM versionStableterra-icon
terra-imageNPM versionStableterra-image
terra-listNPM versionStableterra-list
terra-mixinsNPM versionStableterra-mixins
terra-overlayNPM versionStableterra-overlay
terra-paginatorNPM versionStableterra-paginator
terra-profile-imageNPM versionStableterra-profile-image
terra-progress-barNPM versionStableterra-progress-bar
terra-responsive-elementNPM versionStableterra-responsive-element
terra-scrollNPM versionStableterra-scroll
terra-search-fieldNPM versionStableterra-search-field
terra-section-headerNPM versionStableterra-section-header
terra-show-hideNPM versionStableterra-show-hide
terra-signatureNPM versionStableterra-signature
terra-spacerNPM versionStableterra-spacer
terra-statusNPM versionStableterra-status
terra-status-viewNPM versionStableterra-status-view
terra-tableNPM versionStableterra-table
terra-tagNPM versionStableterra-tag
terra-textNPM versionStableterra-text
terra-toggleNPM versionStableterra-toggle
terra-toggle-buttonNPM versionStableterra-toggle-button
terra-toggle-section-headerNPM versionStableterra-toggle-section-header
terra-visually-hidden-textNPM versionStableterra-visually-hidden-text

Deprecated

Terra PackageVersionStatusDependencies
terra-formNPM versionDeprecatedterra-form
terra-i18n-pluginNPM versionDeprecatedterra-i18n-plugin
terra-legacy-themeNPM versionDeprecatedterra-legacy-theme
terra-modalNPM versionDeprecatedterra-application

Supported Browsers

BrowserVersion
Chrome & Chrome for AndroidCurrent
EdgeCurrent
FirefoxCurrent
Internet Explorer10 & 11
Safari & Mobile SafariCurrent

Internationalization (I18n)

Please review Terra\'s Internationalization documentation for more information. Included are directions on consumption and how internationalization is setup.

Packages Requiring I18n

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for issue reporting and pull requests.

Local Development

  1. Install Node Version Manager (NVM) and Node. The root directory contains a .nvmrc file that specifies terra-core's node version. Once NVM is installed and you are within the root directory, your version of node will change to this version.
  2. Install docker https://www.docker.com/ to run browser tests.
  3. Install dependencies and run tests.
npm install
npm run test

LICENSE

Copyright 2017 - 2019 Cerner Innovation, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

