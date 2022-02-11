Terra Framework

Versioning

When a component reaches v1.0.0., it is considered to be stable and will follow SemVer for versioning.

MAJOR versions represent breaking changes MINOR versions represent added functionality in a backwards-compatible manner PATCH versions represent backwards-compatible bug fixes

Consult the component CHANGELOGs, related issues, and PRs for more information.

We view the React.js props API of our components as our main public API. We use this to guide us when versioning components.

Prior to components reaching v1.0.0, a component is considered to be in a beta stage. Components in beta stage may include breaking changes, new features, and bug fixes all within v0.x.x releases.

Status

Deprecated

Supported Browsers

Browser Version Chrome & Chrome for Android Current Edge Current Firefox Current Internet Explorer 10 & 11 Safari & Mobile Safari Current

Internationalization (I18n)

Please review Terra's Internationalization documentation for more information. Included are directions on consumption and how internationalization is setup.

Packages Requiring I18n

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for issue reporting and pull requests.

Local Development

Install docker https://www.docker.com/ to run browser tests. Install dependencies and run tests.

npm install npm run test

