terra-clinical-item-display

by cerner
4.5.0 (see all)

Terra Clinical is a repository for terra react components used only in a clinical setting.

Documentation
54

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Terra Logo

Terra Clinical

Cerner OSS License Build Status devDependencies status lerna

Packages

Status

Stable Beta Deprecated

Terra PackageVersionStatusDependencies
terra-clinical-data-gridNPM versionStableterra-clinical-data-grid
terra-clinical-detail-viewNPM versionStableterra-clinical-detail-view
terra-clinical-headerNPM versionStableterra-clinical-header
terra-clinical-item-collectionNPM versionStableterra-clinical-item-collection
terra-clinical-item-displayNPM versionStableterra-clinical-item-display
terra-clinical-item-viewNPM versionStableterra-clinical-item-view
terra-clinical-label-value-viewNPM versionStableterra-clinical-label-value-view
terra-clinical-onset-pickerNPM versionStableterra-clinical-onset-picker

Deprecated

Terra PackageVersionStatus
terra-clinical-action-headerNPM versionDeprecated
terra-clinical-app-delegateNPM versionDeprecated
terra-clinical-error-viewNPM versionDeprecated
terra-clinical-modal-managerNPM versionDeprecated
terra-clinical-no-data-viewNPM versionDeprecated
terra-clinical-siteNPM versionDeprecated
terra-clinical-slide-groupNPM versionDeprecated

Internationalization (I18n)

Please review Terra's Internationalization documentation for more information. Included are directions on consumption and how internationalization is setup.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for issue reporting and pull requests.

Local Development

  1. Install docker https://www.docker.com/ to run browser tests.
  2. Install dependencies and run tests.
npm install
npm run test

LICENSE

Copyright 2017 - 2020 Cerner Innovation, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

